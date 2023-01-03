January 03, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Anti-conversion law | Not all religious conversions are illegal, Supreme Court remarks

The Supreme Court on January 3 observed that all religious conversions cannot be presumed by a State to be illegal while agreeing to hear a Madhya Pradesh government appeal against a High Court decision freezing a mandatory provision requiring a person who desires to convert to another faith to give 60 days’ prior intimation to the local District Magistrate. A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah issued notice but refused to order an interim stay of the High Court order even as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for Madhya Pradesh, argued that “conversion in the country is based on marriage”.

State not vicariously liable for hurtful statements of Ministers; no need for greater restrictions on Ministers’ right to free speech: SC

A Constitution Bench on January 3 held that the government cannot be held vicariously liable for the hurtful statements made by individual Ministers. Justice V. Ramasubramanian, speaking for himself, Justices S. Abdul Nazeer, BR Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, held that there was no need to impose “greater restrictions” on the free speech and expression of high public functionaries.

We do not believe in war, but if it is forced upon us, we will fight: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

India has always been against war but “if it is imposed upon us, we will fight,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Arunachal Pradesh on January 3 as he inaugurated 28 infrastructure projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The projects built at a cost of ₹724 crore include 22 bridges, three roads and three miscellaneous projects spear across several States.

Science in India should be aimed at making India self-reliant: PM Modi at Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 3 said that India’s scientific community should work to make India ‘aatma nirbhar’ (self reliant). Development in science should be aimed at fulfilling India’s needs, and this should be the inspiration for our scientific community, he said in his address to the Indian Science Congress, being held in Nagpur, via video conferencing.

Those enjoying benefits of permanent membership clearly not in hurry to see U.N. reforms: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has slammed the slow pace of the U.N. reforms, saying those who are enjoying the benefits of permanent membership are not in a hurry to see reforms. India has been at the forefront of efforts at the U.N. to push for urgent long-pending reform of the Security Council, emphasising that it rightly deserves a place at the U.N. high table as a permanent member.

Pravasi Bharatiya Samman for billionaire who was denied entry into India for supporting farmers’ protest

U.S.-based billionaire Darshan Singh Dhaliwal who was denied entry into India because of his support to the 2020-21 farmers’ protest has been honoured with the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award (PBSA), the highest government award for overseas Indians. Mr. Dhaliwal’s name features in a list of 27 awardees that includes Israel-based restauranteur Reena Pushkarna and Chairman of Fedex Raj Subramaniam. Mr. Dhaliwal has been selected for the PBSA under the category of “Business/Community Welfare”. The award will be given during the PBD Convention to be celebrated during January 8-10 in Indore.

Armed Pakistani intruder shot dead by BSF along Punjab border

An armed Pakistani intruder was shot dead by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab on January 3, officials said. The infiltration bid was detected in Gurdaspur’s Ajnala sector around 8 am and the troops subsequently recovered the body of a man along with a weapon there.

Guntur stampede | Andhra Pradesh Government prohibits public meetings, rallies on roads

The Government of Andhra Pradesh has prohibited organising public meetings and rallies on the State Highways and National Highways and issued certain guidelines under the Police Act, 1861. Home (Legal) Department Principal Secretary Harish Kumar Gupta has issued a G.O. RT No. 1 dated January 2, 2023, ordering the concerned public authorities to avoid giving permissions to massive public meetings on the highways, narrow roads, panchayat and municipal roads across the State.

BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on January 16-17

The national executive of the BJP will meet here for two days on January 16-17 and is tipped to endorse an extension in the term of its national president J.P. Nadda. The key organisational body of the party will deliberate on its strategy for the upcoming State assembly elections and take stock of its preparations of the next year Lok Sabha polls as well, party sources said on Tuesday.

Constitution a living document, capable of incorporating changing aspirations of people: President

Terming the Constitution as a living document, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said it was fully capable of incorporating the changing hopes and aspirations of people. “Our democracy is the largest and most vibrant democracy in the world. The Constitution is the basis of our great democracy,” Ms. Murmu said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Constitution Park at Raj Bhavan here.

Rahul Gandhi a warrior, not afraid of govt’s might: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on January 3 called her brother Rahul Gandhi a “warrior” and said he is not afraid of the might of the government which spent thousands of crores to destroy his image. Welcoming Mr. Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra at the Loni border as it entered Uttar Pradesh from Delhi, she said big industrialists like Adani and Ambani may have bought many a politician, PSUs and the media, but “they have not been, and will never be, able to buy my brother”. People say Mr. Gandhi does not feel cold even in winter, this is because “he is wearing the shield of truth,” the Congress leader said.

Calcutta HC reserves judgement on bail plea of TMC’s Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday reserved judgement on a bail prayer by senior Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal who was arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged cattle smuggling case. Mondal’s counsel Kapil Sibal claimed that he has been in custody for more than four months, while the main accused in the case, BSF officer Satish Kumar, was granted bail after only 33 days.

From S.N. Bose, a reminder of our responsibility to science

January 1 was the birth anniversary of the physicist Satyendra Nath Bose (1894-1974). Among other things, Bose is remembered for formulating the statistical rules that describe the behaviour of a certain class of subatomic particles, with help from Albert Einstein. These rules are today known as Bose-Einstein statistics, and the British physicist Paul Dirac named these particles ‘bosons’ in Bose’s honour.

‘Jungle Raj’ has returned to Bihar, says BJP president Nadda

BJP president J. P. Nadda on Tuesday alleged that ‘Jungle Raj’ has returned to Bihar, alluding to the formation of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) government in the State around five months ago. Addressing party workers in Muzaffarpur district’s Paru, which falls under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Nadda claimed there has been a complete breakdown in law and order in the State after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) formed the government with Congress and RJD.

Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders

Richest Asian Gautam Adani’s group on Tuesday said it will pay an additional ₹48.65 a share to NDTV stockholders who tendered their shares in its open offer to help match what it had paid to buy out a stake of the news broadcaster’s founders. Adani Enterprises in a stock exchange filing said it will pay an additional ₹48.65 per NDTV share to investors, who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5, taking the payout to ₹342.65 a share and matching what it paid to buy Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy’s stake.

Rahul Gandhi ‘perpetually confused’, wants India to surrender before China: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of wanting India to “surrender” before China and of being “perpetually confused” following the latter’s remarks during an interview with actor turned-politician Kamal Hassan. BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi, addressing a press conference at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi also took a dig at Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that the Congress leader had become a victim of confusion during his travels. India cannot be understood only by travelling across the country, one needs to understand Indianess, Mr. Trivedi added.