Top news of the day: Stalin complains to President Murmu about Governor Ravi; court frames murder charges against six for burning a person alive during 2020 Delhi riots, and more

July 09, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Stalin complains to President Murmu about Governor Ravi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to President Droupadi Murmu alleging that the actions of Governor R.N. Ravi proved he was biased and was not fit to continue in the Constitutional post. Mr. Stalin also listed out four major issues in which he alleged was unbecoming of the Governor. Mr. Stalin wrote the letter July 8, when Mr. Ravi had a “purposeful” meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Delhi riots 2020 | Court frames murder charges against six for burning a person alive

Delhi’s Karkardooma court has framed charges against six men for allegedly setting one Shahbaz on fire, leading to his death during the riots in north-east Delhi in 2020. The court maintained that the act was pre-planned to take revenge against Muslims.

RSS tribal body welcomes suggestion to keep tribal community out of Uniform Civil Code

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, a tribal body affiliated with Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh has said that it welcomes the ‘role’ of BJP MP Sushil Kumar Modi, chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law, to keep the tribes out of Uniform Civil Code. The VKS also asked the people of tribal community and representatives to write to the Law Commission with suggestions and apprehensions pertaining to safeguarding their customary practices and traditions under the UCC.

Monsoon rains swing from 10% deficit to surplus in 8 days

The bountiful rains in many parts of India in the first eight days of July have bridged the rainfall deficit for the entire country, according to the India Meteorological Department data. The cumulative rainfall in the monsoon season has reached 243.2 mm, which is 2% above the normal of 239.1 mm. However, there are large-scale regional variations in rainfall.

Delhi records highest single-day rainfall for July since 1982

Moderate to heavy rain continued to lash several parts of the city and its adjoining areas on July 9 morning with the India Meteorological Department predicting high-intensity showers over the National Capital for the next two days. All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on July 10 in view of the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced.

Four, including two soldiers, die in Jammu and Kashmir due to flashfloods, landslips triggered by rains

According to an Army spokesman, two soldiers drowned during an area domination patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch in the Jammu division on July 8. “Lance Naik Telu Ram while crossing a mountainous stream got swept away due to flash floods. Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh, the patrol leader, while attempting to save Ram also laid down his life,” an Army spokesman said.

Supreme Court Collegium recommends transfer of Justice Sam Koshy to Telangana High Court

Justice Koshy had sought his transfer out of Chhattisgarh. Acceding to his request, on July 5, the Collegium proposed his transfer to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. “Mr. Justice Koshy has, however, requested for a transfer to any High Court other than the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Justice Koshy has volunteered for a transfer out of Chhattisgarh. On reconsideration of the recommendation made by this Collegium yesterday, the Collegium resolves to recommend that he be transferred to the High Court for the State of Telangana, instead of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh,” the Collegium said in a resolution.

Chirag Paswan set to return to NDA; decision on alliance with BJP soon

The self-proclaimed ‘Hanuman’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stressed that his party has always been supporting the issues of the BJP and will keep on doing it.

Toll in West Bengal panchayat poll violence rises to 15

A person, identified as Abu Salem Khan, was found dead near a polling booth in West Gabtala in Kultali police station area. He had injuries on his head, officials said.

Naga body opposes relief camp in Naga-dominated Ukhrul district in Manipur

“To ensure permanent peace in Manipur, the government must work out a policy to accommodate the displaced persons in their original place and not scatter them in other places,” the Tangkhul Naga Long said in a statement. Ukhrul district is dominated by the Tangkhuls, one of 20 Naga communities in Manipur.

Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to visit India on July 21

This will be Mr. Wickremesinghe’s first visit to India since being appointed President of the cash-strapped country last year following the ouster of Gotabaya Rajapaksa in a people’s uprising in July. Mr. Wickremesinghe was appointed President for the residual term of Mr. Rajapaksa till September 2024.

Pope Francis names 21 new cardinals, including prelates based in Hong Kong and Jerusalem

Among those tapped are several prelates holding or about to assume major Vatican posts, including the archbishop from La Plata, Argentina, Archbishop Victor Manuel Fernandez, whom the pope just named to lead the Holy See’s powerful office for ensuring doctrinal orthodoxy and overseeing processing of allegations of sexual abuse against clergy worldwide.

Piyush Goyal to visit U.K. for Free Trade Agreement negotiations

The Minister’s visit will be focused on the ongoing FTA negotiations between India and the U.K. besides discussing progress on a trade pact with Ministers from the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member countries, the Commerce Ministry said.

Russia oil discount to India shrinks to $4, delivery charges remain opaque

Russia bills Indian refiners at a price shade less than the $60 per barrel price cap imposed by the West but charges anything between $11 to $19 per barrel, twice the normal rate, for delivery from the Baltic and Black Sea to the west coast, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Pakistan PM forms high-level committee to decide on national team’s participation in ODI World Cup

Both the International Cricket Council and host BCCI have already announced the World Cup schedule and expect Pakistan to travel to India for the 50-over showpiece beginning October 5.