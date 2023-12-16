Top news of the day: Sixth accused arrested in Parliament security breach case; Indian Navy counters hijacking incident in Arabian Sea, and more

December 16, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Parliament security breach | Sixth accused arrested, sent to 7-day police custody

The Delhi police produced the sixth accused Mahesh Kumawat in the Patiala court and said that the security breach in Parliament was being planned for the last two years. They added that Kumawat and other accused have met at several places including Mysuru, Gurgaon and Delhi.

Parliament security breach | Unemployment and inflation are main reasons, says Rahul Gandhi

“There has definitely been a security breach and that’s there. But why did it happen? The biggest issue before the country is unemployment and it’s simmering across the country because of the policies of Modi ji’s policies,” Mr Gandhi told reporters at the All India Congress Committee headquarters.

Indian Navy counters hijacking incident in Arabian Sea

The Navy’s maritime patrol aircraft undertaking surveillance in the area and its warship on anti-piracy patrol in the Gulf of Aden were deployed to locate and assist the vessel — MV Ruen — after receiving a distress call from it.

Voluntary task force to help doctors following rise in mental health issues, suicides

Doctors are overburdened with hectic schedules, long duty hours without breaks, and mental stress, leading to loneliness and depression, the Federation of All India Medical Association said in its letter to the Union Health Minister.

Development of small cities key to developed India resolve: PM Modi

Mr. Modi also flagged off the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, the five states where assembly elections were held recently.

Congress announces crowdfunding campaign ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Donate for Desh is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Tilak Swaraj Fund, Congress leaders said; as the party celebrates its 138th foundation day, it is welcomeing donations in multiples of ₹138.

Belagavi stripping incident | Three more arrested, taking total arrests to 11

A team led by member of National Commission for Women Delina Khongdup interacted with the victim and collected details from her about the incident. Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi Nitesh Patil and Police Commissioner Rohan Jagadish accompanied them.

Kerala Governor challenges SFI activists to block his car at Calicut University campus

The SFI said the demonstrations against the Chancellor would be “a democratic exercise of dissent” with Mr. Khan’s alleged attempt to stack the Senates of the Kerala and the Calicut varsities with Sangh Parivar nominees. The SFI activists would not block his car. The activists would merely wave black flags and raise slogans, it said.

Israeli hostages killed mistakenly in Gaza were holding white flag, official says

The Israeli Army said Yotam Haim, Alon Shamriz and Samer El-Talalqa — all in their twenties — were shot during operations in a neighbourhood of Gaza City. The trio were among an estimated 240 people taken hostage during Hamas’s October 7 raids into Israel, which also killed an estimated 1,200 people.

Kuwait’s ruling emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, dies; Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah is new emir

Kuwait’s ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, died on December 16 after a three-year, low-key reign focused on trying to resolve the tiny, oil-rich nation’s internal political disputes.

Putin to run for president as an independent candidate: Report

Mr. Putin has announced he will seek another six-year term in March 2024 in an election he is comfortably expected to win.

13 States, UTs among achievers in logistics performance index: Commerce and Industry Ministry report

The index is an indicator of the efficiency of logistical services necessary for promoting exports and economic growth.

India thrash England by 347 runs in one-off women’s Test

Deepti Sharma, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, was the tormentor again returning with figures of 4/32 in England’s second essay.

