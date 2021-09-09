Top news of the day: Centre says 18% of India’s adult population has received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine; Ford to stop manufacturing cars in India, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

All above 18 in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Himachal Pradesh got at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Ford India will cease manufacturing vehicles for sale in India immediately…[the company] will wind down vehicle assembly in Sanand by the fourth quarter of 2021 and vehicle and engine manufacturing in Chennai by the second quarter of 2022,” the company said in a statement.

Farmers protest | Haryana extends mobile internet ban in Karnal

Multiple round of talks between the farmer leaders and the district administration failed to break the ongoing deadlock.

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has secured the top spot among research institutions.

Poll body announces regular election to Rajya Sabha seat from Puducherry and bypoll to one seat of Bihar Legislative Council.

Assam ferry collision | 2 of 90 passengers remain missing

State Police chief says downstream districts and Army have been asked to help.

Amid criticism, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma says work to start from November with a four-year completion target.

Gyanvapi mosque title dispute | Allahabad High Court stays lower court proceedings

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday placed an interim stay on the proceedings in a lower court in the Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple title dispute in Varanasi, including the April order of the lower court which had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a comprehensive physical survey of the Gyanvapi mosque compound adjacent to the temple.

Court asks the State government to file an affidavit explaining its objections in an interfaith marriage case.

This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India under technology transfer by a private company.

“It is announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever,” a statement from the Taliban government read.

Despite pledging not to support al-Qaeda in a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration, U.S. officials believe, the Taliban still maintain ties with the extremist group.

Of the people who died at the World Trade Centre, officials say 1,106 have not had their remains, if found, identified.

Case pertains to Future Group’s merger deal of over nearly ₹25,000-crore with Reliance Retail.

Physio Yogesh Parmar’s positive test takes the number of COVID-19 cases in India’s contingent to four.

The BCCI apex council has received a complaint against former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s appointment as the Indian team’s mentor for the T20 World Cup, citing the conflict of interest clause in the Lodha Committee reforms.