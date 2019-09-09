Top news of the day: ISRO continues efforts to restore link with 'Vikram'; Afghanistan thrashes Bangladesh in one-off Test, and more

Rashid Khan picked up six second innings wickets to lead Afghanistan to a famous 224-run win over Bangladesh in the maiden test match between the two sides at Chattogram on Monday. Racing against time to complete a win with less than four overs left in the weather-hit match, the longest-format rookies bundled out the hosts for 173 in their second innings amid a drizzle and fading light.

Not losing hope, the Indian Space Research Organisation continued to make all-out efforts to establish link with Chandrayaan-2’s ‘Vikram’ lander, now lying on the lunar surface after a hard-landing. Vikram, with rover ‘Pragyan’ housed inside it, hit the lunar surface after communication with the ground-stations was lost during its final descent, just 2.1 km above the lunar surface, in the early hours of Saturday.

UN Human Rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Monday asked India and Pakistan to ensure that the human rights of the Kashmiri people are respected and protected, amid tensions between the two neighbours after New Delhi abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Ms. Bachelet, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, also asked India to ensure that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) verification in Assam does not leave the people Stateless.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday said the State government is in favour of implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC) and will approach the Centre for it in line with the one in Assam.

The Indian media is in a state of “crisis” which is not accidental or random, but systemic and structural, prominent Indian journalist Ravish Kumar said here on Monday as he received the prestigious 2019 Ramon Magsaysay Award, regarded as the Asian version of the Nobel Prize.

Restrictions were lifted from most areas of Kashmir, except some parts of Srinagar, on September 9 even as the stalemate in the Valley following abrogation of Article 370 entered its 36th day with schools closed and public transport off the roads, officials said. The restrictions have been lifted from most areas of the valley, but continued in parts of Srinagar — in the interior areas and in the jurisdiction of Maisuma police station of the city, the officials said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that India would raise its target for restoring degraded land from 21 million hectares to 26 million hectares by 2030. Speaking at the 14th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), Mr. Modi said between 2015 and 2017, India’s tree and forest cover increased by 0.8 million hectares.

India’s Chandrayaan-2 ‘Vikram’ lander failed to touch base with the moon. Difficulties in landing missions have been evident in the fact that the success rate has been less than 50% for such missions. This is unlike orbiter-only missions (with a success rate of 65.6%).

Reservation is required because there is social and economic disparity in society, and should continue till its beneficiaries feel it is needed, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said here on Monday. RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale added that the organisation strongly feels that temples, cremation grounds and water reservoirs should be open for all and not restricted to any specific caste.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who recently concluded his tenure as Governor of Rajasthan, was on Monday reinducted into the BJP. The Lodh (OBC) leader is 87 and there is yet no indication from the BJP what role he would play in active politics, if at all.

Mumbai batting stalwart Amol Muzumdar was on Monday appointed batting coach of the visiting South African team for the Test series against India beginning October 2. The 44-year-old, who made 11,167 first-class runs at an average of 48.13 but never got to play for India, confirmed the appointment.