Top news of the day: Indian Army denies Chinese accusations, says PLA fired warning shots in the air; Opposition to put up joint candidate for RS deputy chairman post, and more

The Congress on Tuesday decided that the opposition will put up a joint candidate for the post of Rajya Sabha deputy chairman and it will reach out to various parties in this regard.

Hours after the Chinese Army claimed that Indian troops opened fire along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the Indian Army stated on Tuesday morning that it was actually Chinese troops that had fired a few rounds in the air.

The five Arunachal Pradesh youths, allegedly captured by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) less than a week ago, have been found in China, Union Minister of State for Sports and Youth Affairs Kiren Rijiju has said.

The upcoming session of the State Legislative Assembly will be held from September 14 to September 16 at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai. All those intending to take part in the House proceedings have been requested to undertake tests for COVID-19 infection 72 hours before the House is scheduled to convene.

In the last 24 hours, Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest COVID-recoveries with 11,915 recovered cases. Karnataka and Maharashtra followed with 9,575 and 7,826 recoveries respectively while Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh registered 5,820 and 4,779 recoveries, a release from the Union Health Ministry said. These 5 States together contributed 57% of the recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Highlighting repeated complaints from states that people are becoming lax in taking precautions against COVID-19, the Centre on Tuesday said following public health measures like social distancing and wearing masks remains key to slowing the pandemic.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested actor Rhea Chakraborty in the drugs case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Tuesday that not only Indian products but India’s voice too is becoming more global with the world paying more attention to the country.

Ram J Shahaney (89), who has played a major role in the growth of Ashok Leyland Ltd during his more than three-decade stint at the company, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it has appointed its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut as the chief spokesperson of the party.

Daniil Medvedev stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals with a dominant 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over a listless Frances Tiafoe at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Monday. The Russian third seed, who lost an epic five-set final to Rafa Nadal at Flushing Meadows last year, barely broke a sweat in the evening match as American Tiafoe's resistance crumbled after going down a break in the second set.

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday scrapped the 70:30 region-wise formula for admission in medical courses in the State.

A Rajya Sabha MP of the YSR Congress Party from Andhra Pradesh, V. Vijaisai Reddy, has been cleared of the charge of holding an office of profit for being appointed the A.P. government’s special representative at Andhra Bhavan in Delhi.

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday said claims for partial withdrawal of advances had increased by 212% in April-August compared to last year. It said it had settled 94.41 lakh claims amounting to ₹35,445 crore from April to August, an increase of 32% in the number of claims and 13% in the amount disbursed to members compared to the same period last year.