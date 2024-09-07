Puja Khedkar discharged from Indian Administrative Service

The central government has discharged Puja Khedkar, a former probationary civil servant, from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) with immediate effect. Ms. Khedkar has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes (OBC) and disability quota benefits to ensure her selection in the service.

Manipur CM Biren Singh calls emergency meeting with ruling coalition MLAs

Official sources said Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh called an emergency meeting with MLAs from the ruling coalition, which comprises the BJP, Naga People’s Front, and National People’s Party, to discuss the prevailing law and order situation in the State.

Six dead in Manipur gunfight day after rocket attack

Less than 24 hours after a 70-year-old Meitei died in a rocket attack in the central part of Manipur, six people were killed in a gunfight early Saturday (September 7, 2024) morning on the State’s border with Assam. Officials in the State’s Jiribam district said suspected Kuki extremists shot an elderly Meitei man dead in his sleep at Nungchappi village at about 5:30 a.m. Five members of armed groups – four from the Kuki-Zo community and one from the Meitei community – were killed in a retaliatory gunfight.

PM Modi not to address UNGA session, Jaishankar to deliver speech on September 28

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not address the annual debate at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in United Nations later this month. Mr. Modi is scheduled to travel to New York later this month and address a mega community event on September 22 at the 16,000-seater Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island. This year, the General Debate of the 79th UNGA session will take place from September 24 to 30.

New applicants for Aadhaar need to submit NRC application receipt number: Assam CM

All new applicants for Aadhaar cards in Assam need to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. ‘’Applications for Aadhaar cards are more than the population... It indicates that there are doubtful citizens and we have decided that new applicants will have to submit their NRC application receipt number (ARN),” the Chief Minister said at a press conference.

Brij Bhushan says allegations against him were a ‘conspiracy’ after Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat join Congress

A day after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia joined the Congress party, former Wrestling Federation of India president and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said this development proves that the entire wrestlers’ movement was a “conspiracy” against him and the Congress party was behind it. Congress leader Pawan Khera slammed the BJP saying that the saffron party takes a stand for those who do wrong and that the Congress raises its voice against the wrong.

Amid impasse in alliance talks, AAP says those underestimating party will regret it

Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP warned that those who “underestimate” the party would “regret” it. AAP national secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said during a press conference that the party was ready to contest from all 90 seats in the Haryana elections with full force.

BJP has ‘struck a deal’ with regional parties, independents to form J&K govt: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah alleged that the BJP has “struck a deal” with some regional parties and independent candidates to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. Referring to remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jammu, Mr. Abdullah said he was “silent” about the Apni Party and People’s Conference during his speech at the BJP’s manifesto launch.

Nearly 62,000 cases pending in High Courts are over 30 years old

Nearly 62,000 cases are pending in various High Courts, which are more than 30 years old, including three awaiting disposal since 1952. According to official data, four cases are pending since 1954 and nine since 1955 in High Courts. Out of the three cases pending since 1952, two are in the Calcutta High Court and one in the Madras High Court.

Delhi court to take cognisance of charge sheet against Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav in land-for-jobs case

A Delhi court will likely take cognisance of a supplementary charge sheet against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad, his son, former Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and eight others in an alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Byju’s auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings, company says

Education technology company Byju’s auditor BDO Global has resigned after the startup did not provide the documents requested following the start of insolvency proceedings, Byju’s said. The company is fighting several battles including the insolvency proceedings and a $1 billion claim from U.S.-based Glas Trust. BDO was appointed auditor earlier this year after Byju’s former auditor, Deloitte, left the company, citing several issues with the company’s financial reporting.

Vietnamese authorities say Typhoon Yagi has killed at least 4 and injured 78 others

Vietnamese authorities say Typhoon Yagi has killed at least four people and injured 78 others after making landfall in the north of the country. The typhoon landed in Vietnam’s coastal provinces of Quang Ninh and Haiphong with wind speeds of up to 149km per hour (92 miles per hour), State media reported.

Zelenskyy meets Meloni in Italy, presses for more arms

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, her office said, as he presses allies for more weapons in his country’s fight against Russia. Italy has strongly supported Ukraine and has sent weapons to help it defend itself against Russian forces while insisting that these must only be used on Ukrainian soil.

Former Republican Vice-President Dick Cheney says he will vote for Kamala Harris

Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney, a lifelong Republican, will vote for Kamala Harris for President. Liz Cheney, who herself endorsed Ms. Harris, first announced her father’s endorsement when asked by Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic magazine during an interview.

Former Liverpool skipper Ron Yeats dies aged 86

Former Liverpool captain and Scotland defender Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86, the Premier League club said. Yeats joined Liverpool from Scottish side Dundee United in 1961 and went on to captain the Merseyside giants for eight seasons. Only Steven Gerrard has skippered the side for more matches.

Ashwin favours DRS in domestic cricket, calls it a helping agent to young batters

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin lauded BCCI’s move to have DRS in the ongoing Duleep Trophy, saying it will help an upcoming batter to make necessary technical tweaks before his possible initiation into international cricket.

