Top news of the day: Prime Minister for minimal government interference in education policy; Home Ministry grants security cover for Kangana Ranaut, and more

In a signal of what could be a major shift in the Government of India’s policy on publicly acknowledging the 58-year old “Special Frontier Force” (SFF), BJP general secretary Ram Madhav attended the funeral of Company Leader Nyima Tenzin who, military sources said, was killed in an accidental mine blast during patrolling in Ladakh last week.

Kickstarting JD(U) campaign for Bihar Assembly polls, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday highlighted the development works done by his government in the past 15 years and asked party workers to tell new generation about the difference between the NDA and the RJD regimes.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in India has risen to 77.31 % with 69,564 patients recuperating from the disease in 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 32.5 lakh, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The government’s intervention in the education policy should be “minimal”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, emphasising that the policy belonged to the whole country, rather than to any particular government in power.

After a gap of over five months, the main transport hubs of Chennai -- Dr. MGR Bus Terminus, Dr. MGR Chennai Central Station and Egmore Railway Station -- sprang back to life after intra-state bus and train services began from Monday morning.

The Union Home Ministry has accorded central security cover to actor Kangana Ranaut, a senior Ministry official said on Monday.

Vodafone and Idea, the two brands of Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) have together been rebranded as “Vi” (read as “We”) from Monday and with this new brand identity, the two distinct brands will now fade away.

The Indian cricket team’s much-anticipated tour of Australia will begin either in Adelaide or Brisbane instead of favoured Perth after Western Australia State government made it clear that there won’t be any relaxation in quarantine guidelines in their territory.

IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals is likely to miss its premier all-rounder Ben Stokes during the first part of the T20 event as the World Cup-winner is currently in New Zealand to be with his ailing father Ged.

The 23.9% contraction in GDP growth numbers for the first quarter of FY 2020-21 “should alarm us all” and the government and its bureaucrats need to be “frightened out of their complacency” and into meaningful activity, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said in a LinkedIn post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi must answer how his government planned to control the ‘alarming’ rise in in COVID-19 cases and deaths and restore the ‘sinking economy’, the Congress said on Monday after India surpassed Brazil in terms of the total number of coronavirus infections.