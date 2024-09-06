Amit Shah launches BJP manifesto for J&K polls, says Article 370 will never come back

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the BJP’s manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls on Friday (September 6, 2024), and asserted that Article 370 has become “history” and will never make a comeback in the Union territory. Addressing a press conference, the senior BJP leader said the last 10-year period will be written in golden letters in the history of the country and J&K, and urged people to vote his party to power to continue good governance.

Paralympic Games: Praveen Kumar strikes gold in T64 high jump with Asian record

India’s 21-year-old Praveen Kumar played a record-breaking performance in the men’s high jump T64 event, adding a Paralympic gold to his Tokyo Games silver here on Friday (September 6, 2024). He smashed the Asian record with a best jump of 2.08m in the six-men field to finish on top of the podium. U.S.A.’s Derek Loccident claimed the silver with a jump of 2.06m while Uzbekistan’s Temurbek Giyazov, who notched a personal best 2.03m, finished third. After his win, India jumped to the 14th spot in the pecking order.

ED raids houses of Sandip Ghosh, aides over financial irregularities

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers on Friday (September 6, 2024) conducted simultaneous search operations at the residences of Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and three of his associates in connection with alleged financial irregularities at the institute, an officer said. The raids were carried out at his residence in Beliaghata and two locations in Howrah and Subhasgram. All four are already in CBI custody.

Delhi court extends AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ED custody by 3 days

A Delhi court on Friday (September 6, 2024) extended AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s ED custody in a money laundering case by three days. Special judge Vishal Gogne passed the order on an application moved by the central probe agency, which had sought Khan’s custody for 10 more days. “Custody extended by three days. He be produced on September 9,” the judge said.

Compensation for crop loss will soon reach flood-hit farmers in Andhra Pradesh, says Union Agriculture Minister

Union Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan interacted with the flood-affected farmers at Kesarapalli of Gannavaram mandal in Krishna district along with Rajahmundry MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari and other leaders on Friday (September 6, 2024). Mr. Chouhan assured the farmers, including the tenant farmers, that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would duly compensate for the loss of crops at the earliest.

Spicejet plans to raise over ₹3,200 crore via debt, equity

Cash-strapped domestic carrier Spicejet plans to raise ₹3,200 crore through QIP, warrants and capital infusion by the promoter, the airline said in a presentation on Friday (September 6, 2024). The funds will be utilised in taking back the grounded fleet in operations, liability settlement, new fleet induction and other general purposes, SpiceJet in the presentations. “Spicejet plans to raise ₹2,500 crore through QIP and ₹736 crore through Previous Warrants and promoter infusion, the airline said in an investor presentation,” it said in a corporate presentation to investors ahead of its proposed capital infusion. The proposed funds raised are subject to shareholders’ approval.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress after meeting party chief Kharge

Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia met Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Friday (September 6, 2024) to formally join the party. Their entry into the party comes ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls, with speculation that either or both of them could be in the fray for the elections. “Whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon,” party sources said. Ms. Phogat on Friday (September 6, 2024) also resigned from the Indian Railways citing personal reasons.

Paralympics 2024: Harvinder Singh, Preeti Pal to be India’s flag-bearers for closing ceremony

Gold medal-winning archer Harvinder Singh and sprinter Preeti Pal, who made history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman to win two medals at the Paralympics, will be the country’s flag bearers during the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympic Games on Sunday (September 8, 2024). Harvinder, 33, who had also scripted history by becoming the first Indian archer to clinch a gold at the Paralympics to add to the bronze he won in Tokyo in 2021, said carrying the country’s flag during the closing ceremony was the highest honour he could have dreamed of.

India, Maldives hold defence dialogue focusing on Indian Ocean

India and the Maldives on Friday (September 6, 2024) held a fresh round of “productive” defence dialogue with a focus on the situation in the Indian Ocean and ways to expedite the implementation of ongoing defence projects. The defence dialogue in Delhi took place nearly a month after External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar paid a three-day visit to the Maldives, in the first high-level trip from New Delhi after the island nation’s pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office.

Zelenskyy meets top military leaders in Germany as the U.S. announces additional aid to Ukraine

On Friday (September 6, 2024), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with top United States military leaders and more than 50 partner nations in Germany to press for more weapons support Friday (September 6, 2024) as Washington announced it would provide another $250 million in security assistance to Kyiv. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the meeting of the leaders was taking place during a dynamic moment in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, as it conducts its first offensive operations of the war while facing a significant threat from Russian forces near a key hub in the Donbas.

