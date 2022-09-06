Top news of the day: Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister; Not desirous for PM’s post, working for united Opposition, says Nitish Kumar, and more

Queen Elizabeth II welcomes Liz Truss during an audience where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government, at Balmoral Castle, Scotland, on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II appoints Liz Truss as Britain’s new Prime Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative Party leader Liz Truss was on Tuesday formally appointed as Britain’s new Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II, becoming the third female premier of the country. Ms. Truss travelled to the 96-year-old monarch’s Balmoral Castle residence in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, to meet the Queen who formally asked her to form a new government.

Also read: Boris Johnson bids farewell, asks U.K. to back Truss Government

Does EWS quota violate Basic Structure? Constitution Bench asks Union, States, parties to ‘crystallise’ their thoughts by Thursday

A Constitution Bench on Tuesday asked the Centre, States and petitioners to firm up a slew of concerns raised in the Supreme Court about granting reservation on a purely economic basis, one of them being whether it is a violation of the very basic structure of the Constitution to exclude Scheduled Castes, Tribes and some of the most impoverished, socially and educationally backward classes in the country from the scope of the quota.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Bangladesh PM in Delhi, Hilsa arrives in Kolkata’s markets

Coinciding with the visit of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in New Delhi, the first consignment of Hilsa fish arrived in the markets of Kolkata on Tuesday. “We have received this year’s first consignment of about 8.5 metric tonnes of Hilsa from Bangladesh today,” Syed Anwar Massod, secretary of West Bengal Fish Importers Association, said.

Bengaluru rains live | September 6, 2022

Even as unprecedented heavy rains continued to pound Bengaluru for the last one week, including on Monday night, bringing the city to its knees, a 23-year-old woman was killed due to suspected electrocution while she was returning home from work on her scooter in inundated roads in Siddapura, Whitefield. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Karnataka till Friday, September 9. Very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru.

Non-locals, security personnel being registered as voters in Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday claimed that non-local labourers and security forces personnel were being enlisted as voters in north Kashmir’s Baramulla. “According to reports, verbal orders were passed at an administrative meeting in Baramulla yesterday by district Tehsildar to enrol non-local labourers, CISF, CRPF, BSF & army personnel as voters,” Ms. Mufti said, in a tweet.

Not desirous for PM’s post, working for united Opposition: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday met several opposition leaders, including those from the Left and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and claimed that he is neither a claimant for the Prime Minister’s post nor desirous of it. After meeting CPI-M general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Mr. Kumar, who is on his first visit to the national capital after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA last month, asserted that his focus is to bring together all opposition parties.

Nadal hints at extended break after U.S. Open loss to Frances Tiafoe

Rafael Nadal said he needed to “fix things” and was unsure about his return to competitive tennis after his bid for a men’s record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title ended in the fourth round of the U. S. Open on Monday. American Frances Tiafoe, who had lost both previous meetings against the 36-year-old left-hander, stunned the second seed in front of a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Over-speeding caused maximum accident-related deaths in 2020: Government report

Over-speeding constituted the main traffic rule violation associated with accident-related deaths (69.3%) and injuries (73.4%), followed by driving on the wrong side, drunken driving, use of mobile phones, and jumping red lights in 2020, the road transport ministry said in a report. According to the report titled ‘Road accidents in India – 2020’, more than 11% of deaths and injuries were caused due to non-usage of seat belts, while 30.1% of deaths and 26% of injuries were caused due to non-usage of helmets in 2020.

BJP takes 2024 poll challenge to Sharad Pawar’s turf, says will wrest Baramati Lok Sabha constituency

Challenging Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in his home turf Baramati, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said the saffron party and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena combine will win the constituency in the 2024 elections along with more than 45 seats in the State.

Suresh Raina retires from all forms of cricket

Former India batter Suresh Raina on Tuesday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, a move that makes him eligible for competing in overseas T20 leagues. The 35-year-old had followed M. S. Dhoni into international retirement on August 15, 2020.

Cricket landscape is changing fast, need to strike balance: Williamson, on T20 leagues

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson feels the cricket landscape around the world is witnessing a rapid change with the emergence of T20 leagues and striking balance between franchise cricket and national duty has become the need of the hour. Williamson’s comments came at a time when cricketers around the world are opting to play for various cash-rich T20 leagues over international cricket.

T.N. government constitutes panel to celebrate 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar

Ahead of the 200th birth anniversary of Vallalar next month, the Tamil Nadu government has constituted a 14-member special committee for planning the celebration in major cities across the State between October this year and October 2023.

Japan, U.S., Philippines to step up maritime security ties

An American diplomat in Tokyo on September 6 criticised China’s “increasingly hostile maritime actions” as a threat to the safety of waterways in the resource-rich Indo-Pacific, as the United States seeks to strengthen security cooperation with allies Japan and the Philippines. U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission Raymond Greene said disregard for international law and heavy-handed actions by Beijing are aimed at increasing its control over the region.

Lakhimpur Kheri case | SC seeks U.P.’s response on Ashish Mishra’s bail plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a response from the State of Uttar Pradesh to a plea for bail filed by Ashish Mishra, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra. A Bench led by Justice Indira Banerjee briefly heard Mr. Mishra’s lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, before issuing notice to the State.

European Union to unveil new responses to energy crisis

The European Union’s next steps for addressing the continent’s worsening energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are expected to be unveiled next week, the European commissioner for energy said on September 6. Many European countries have tightened their belts as energy costs soar.

SoftBank plans $35 mln bet on India’s GoMechanic, sources

SoftBank has for years been a prominent backer of Indian startups, investing close to $4 billion last year alone, according to data from Venture Intelligence. Its big-ticket investments include digital payments firm Paytm and online education firm Unacademy.