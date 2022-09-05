Top news of the day: Liz Truss to take over as Prime Minister of Britain; Hemant Soren wins confidence motion in Jharkhand Assembly as BJP walks out, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Liz Truss and her husband Hugh O’Leary react at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in London on September 5, 2022. Britain’s Conservative Party has chosen Foreign Secretary Liz Truss as the party’s new leader. | Photo Credit: AP

Liz Truss to take over as U.K.’s next Prime Minister

Liz Truss was announced the leader of the governing Conservative Party and Britain’s next Prime Minister on September 5, taking power at a time when the country faces a cost of living crisis, industrial unrest and a recession. The Prime Minister-in-waiting Ms. Truss will deliver a plan to lower taxes and boost economic growth, she said after winning the Conservative Party contest.

Hemant Soren wins confidence motion in Jharkhand Assembly, BJP walks out

The Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in Jharkhand on Monday won the trust vote in the 81-member State Assembly, with 48 members voting in support of ruling coalition. The opposition staged a walk-out.

Bengaluru rains live | September 5, 2022

Torrential overnight rains in Bengaluru yet again bared the flaws in the city’s civic infrastructure, with major arterial roads facing flood-like situations on September 5, throwing life out of gear for the second time in a week. Traffic movement was crippled on ORR starting from Silk Board junction to Bellandur, Marathahalli, HSR layout and Sarjapura Road, making it impossible for two-wheeler riders and four-wheelers to pass through.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives in India on four-day visit

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday arrived in India on a four-day state visit to meet the country’s top leadership to further cement the multifaceted relationship and ink at least seven bilateral agreements in areas like water management, railway and science and technology.

Services sector bounces back in August, creates most jobs in 14 years

India’s services sector rebounded in August from a four-month low in July and created the highest jobs in 14 years as input cost pressures eased to the slowest pace in 11 months, as per the S&P Global India Services Purchase Managers’ Index (PMI), which expanded from 55.5 in July to 57.2 last month. A reading of 50 on the PMI indicates no change in business activity levels.

Chileans resoundingly reject new progressive constitution

Chileans resoundingly rejected a new constitution to replace a charter imposed by the dictatorship of Gen. Augusto Pinochet 41 years ago, dealing a stinging setback to President Gabriel Boric who argued the document would have ushered in a new progressive era.

Cyrus Mistry death | Mercedes Benz he was travelling in had no airbags for rear seats

The Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC, the SUV former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was riding in on September 4, comes with various safety features to protect passengers but just like other high-end cars, it has no airbags for rear seats. Mr. Mistry (54) and his friend Jahangir Pandole were killed in an accident in the Palghar district of Maharashtra on September 4.

Bollywood stars join PETA rally for abused elephant Joymala’s release

Bollywood stars and celebrities from the world of music, sports and fashion have joined a social media campaign by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India for the release of Joymala, a female elephant from Assam abused in a Tamil Nadu temple.

President Droupadi Murmu bats for teaching in mother tongue

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that talent development in science, literature and social sciences can be more effective if taught in one’s mother tongue. She was addressing the gathering at National Teachers Awards ceremony where she recalled the contribution of her school teachers due to which she became the first girl from her village to go to college.

Suicide attack at Russia embassy in Kabul kills 2 diplomats

A suicide bombing outside the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Monday killed two members of the embassy staff and at least one Afghan civilian in what Moscow denounced as an “unacceptable terrorist act.”

Only Dhoni messaged me after I quit Test captaincy: Kohli

Virat Kohli has revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the only person, who ‘messaged’ him after he unexpectedly stepped down as Test captain following the series loss in South Africa as the former skipper took a dig at “people” who talk on TV but did not reach out to him to help.

U.S. Open | Kyrgios beats 2021 champ Medvedev, discusses mental state

Nick Kyrgios sat in the Arthur Ashe Stadum locker room after ending Daniil Medvedev’s U.S. Open title defense and stay at No. 1 in the rankings and felt a mix of pride and relief. Pride at the big-serving, solid-returning performance that resulted in a 7-6 (11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory over Medvedev on Sunday night, the latest in a series of career-altering results that carried Kyrgios to his first quarterfinal at Flushing Meadows on the heels of his run to his first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon.

Sri Lankan Govt appoints committee to facilitate return of refugees in Tamil Nadu

The Sri Lankan Government has appointed a committee to facilitate the return of Sri Lankan refugees living in India, authorities said on September 5. “A committee has been appointed by President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake to facilitate and efficiently carry out the process of repatriation of Sri Lankans who have gone to India as refugees due to the war,” the Presidential Media Division said, in a statement.

Some versions of Google Chrome browser may have weak security for desktop users

Some versions of Chrome browser for desktop users may be prone to multiple vulnerabilities, according to Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). The team noted on Monday that versions prior to 105.0.5195.52 could be vulnerable.

Camp to link Aadhaar with voter ID gets poor response

The first camp held for linking Aadhaar with Electoral Photo Identity Card on Sunday turned out to be a damp squib in the Assembly constituencies in Chennai, with less than 5,000 people turning up in most venues. Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in Chennai registered the highest turnout of 4,336 voters. Harbour Assembly constituency registered the lowest turnout of 1,532 voters.

Monsoon Session of Telangana Legislature from September 6

The stage is set for the commencement of Monsoon Session of the State Legislature from September 6. The ruling party is likely to introduce an amendment to the GHMC and Municipalities Act paving the way for the enhancement of number of co-opted members. The amendment has been contemplated after the State Cabinet, in its recent meeting, decided to increase the strength of co-opted members from existing five to 15.