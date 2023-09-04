September 04, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

China confirms Xi Jinping will skip G-20 meet, Premier Li Qiang to attend

China’s Foreign Ministry announced on September 4 that President Xi Jinping will for the first time skip a G-20 summit, with the Chinese Premier and second-ranked leader Li Qiang instead deputed to attend the September 9-10 meet in New Delhi. No reasons have been given for Mr. Xi skipping the summit, a key annual diplomatic event that China has usually placed special emphasis on, viewing it as an important platform to shape the global order and exert its rising clout.

Looking forward to India trip, disappointed Xi not attending G20 summit: President Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden has said that he is looking forward to his trip to India this week but is disappointed that his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will not attend the G20 summit in New Delhi. Mr. Biden will travel to India on September 7 to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House announced.

CWC meeting in Hyderabad on Sept 16; party will hold rally to announce ‘five guarantees’ for Telangana on Sept 17

The first meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC) will be held in Hyderabad on September 16 in a city hotel that is being identified by the local leadership. The extended Working Committee meeting will be held on September 17 and it will be attended by all the CWC members, PCC Presidents, CLP leaders and Parliamentary Party office-bearers.

Talk of early election is a sign that Narendra Modi is panicking after formation of INDIA bloc, says Congress

A meeting of the newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), a public rally in Hyderabad, meeting of floor leaders of INDIA bloc at party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s official residence and a meeting by the parliamentary strategy group to be chaired by Sonia Gandhi ahead of the five-day special session of Parliament are a series of political announcements the Congress made on September 4, even as it categorically rejected the idea of “one nation, one election”. Addressing a joint press conference with communication chief Jairam Ramesh, party general secretary-organisation (GSO) K.C. Venugopal, however, said the party was ready for early election.

Article 370 case | Govt., respondents accuse petitioner Mohammad Akbar Lone of raising pro-Pak slogans

The Centre and other respondents accused in the Supreme Court on September 4 National Conference party leader Mohammad Akbar Lone, a petitioner in the Article 370 abrogation challenge case, of raising slogans, including ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly in 2018 and still feeling remorseless about it .Appearing before a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Union government, demanded that Mr. Lone be made to file an affidavit pledging his allegiance to the Constitution of India.

After Pragyan, lander Vikram also put in sleep mode, ISRO expects both to wake up around Sept. 22,

After the Chandrayaan-3’s rover Pragyan, the lander Vikram has been put into sleep mode. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday said that it had put Vikram into sleep mode around 8 a.m. Vikram Lander is set into sleep mode around 08:00 Hrs. IST today. Prior to that, in-situ experiments by ChaSTE, RAMBHA-LP and ILSA payloads are performed at the new location. The data collected is received at the Earth. Payloads are now switched off. Lander receivers are kept on,” the ISRO said. n September 2, the space organisation said that Pragyan had completed its assignments and it had been safely parked and set into sleep mode. Pragyan’s receiver had been kept on.

Donald Trump won’t be the Republican nominee for U.S. presidential polls: Nikki Haley

With her campaign gaining momentum after last month’s Republican primary debate, Indian American presidential candidate Nikki Haley has said former U.S. president Donald Trump would not be the party’s nominee for the 2024 presidential elections. The latest opinion poll released by The Wall Street Journal revealed that Ms. Haley, 51, was in the third spot in terms of popularity rating after Mr. Trump and Ron DeSantis. Her fellow Indian American candidate Vivek Ramaswamy was in the fourth spot.

Panel will submit report on providing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada in month: CM Shinde

Amid protests for Maratha quota, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on September 4 said a committee will submit its report within a month on how to issue Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas from Marathwada region. Kunbis (the community associated with agriculture) are grouped under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category in Maharashtra. “A committee was set up and asked to submit a report within a month on how to issue Kunbi certificates to the Maratha community from Marathwada. The state government has taken this issue seriously and we are working to find an amicable solution,” the Chief Minister told reporters.

Honda to roll out 5 SUVs in India by 2030; enters high selling mid-sized segment with Elevate

Honda Cars India plans to introduce five sports utility vehicle in the country by 2030 as it looks to have a strong presence in the robustly growing segment, according to a top company executive. The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese auto major Honda Motor Company, on Monday made a foray into the mid-sized SUV segment with an all-new product — Elevate — priced between ₹10.99-15.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

India’s power consumption grows by over 16% to 151.66 billion units in August

The country’s power consumption grew by over 16% to 151.66 billion units in August this year compared to that of the same month last year mainly due to increase usage of cooling appliances during sultry weather. In the year-ago period, power consumption stood at 130.39 billion units (BU), higher than 127.88 BU in August 2021, according to the government data.

Himanta discusses with Shah complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on September 4 met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed the roadmap for complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act from the State. Mr. Sarma said his government will take further steps based on the suggestions of the Home Minister.

Rajnath trains guns on Congress leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan over Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4 hit out at the opposition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on Sanatan Dharma, wondering why Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are “silent” on the issue. Addressing a public meeting at Ramdevra here on the launch of the third round of the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan, he also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on south pole of Moon, but “Rahulyaan” could neither be launched nor landed. On Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments, Mr. Singh said, “I want to ask [Rajasthan Chief Minister] Ashok Gehlot why he does not speak, why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, [Congress president Mallikarjun] Kharge do not say what is their thinking on Sanatan Dharma.” He said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a part of the INDIA bloc, has hurt Sanatan Dharma and the Congress leaders are “silent” on the issue.

Apple’s collaboration with SRM University enables students build iOS apps, be industry-ready

Apple and SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) set off on a collaborative journey several months ago to enable a select pool of students on campus to code and build apps using the iPhone maker’s developer tools. The pilot cohort of 50 students were screened from an initial pool of 600 candidates, and trained to develop apps using iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS software. This group, over a span of 8-9 months, has built over 20 app prototypes.

Why is SEBI tightening norms for ‘FinFluencers’? | Explained

On August 25, markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) floated a consultation paper proposing regulations to restrict the association of SEBI-registered intermediaries or regulated entities with unregistered ‘finfluencers.’ Other than undertaking enforcement action against the unregistered ‘finfluencers,’ the paper proposed measures to “disrupt the revenue model for such finfluencers, so that the perverse incentives in the ecosystem reduce.” Comments to the proposal are invited until Sept 15.

Gabon’s military leader is sworn in as head of state after ousting the President last week

Gabon’s new military leader was sworn in as the head of state on September 4 less than a week after ousting the President whose family had ruled the Central African nation for more than five decades. Gen. Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, took the oath in the presidential palace in front of a packed, boisterous room of government officials, military and local leaders in Gabon’s capital, Libreville. Gen. Oligui is a cousin of the ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, served as a bodyguard to his late father and is head of the republican guard, an elite military unit.

Anushka Shetty on ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’: The simplest of stories can be tough to narrate

It isn’t every day that actor Anushka Shetty reads a paragraph from one of her favourite books during an interview. Towards the end of our conversation, in the context of her new Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, releasing on September 7, Anushka reads a few lines from Charlie Mackesy’s The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse. She says she must have read the book at least 30 times, and has gifted its copies to several friends. Her admiration for the book comes to the fore when she talks about life beyond cinema. But first, her new film.

Hate speeches | SC adjourns Brinda Karat’s plea for FIR against BJP’s Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma to Oct 3

The Supreme Court on September 4 adjourned till October 3 the hearing on the plea of CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing a petition against the trial court’s refusal to order registration of an FIR against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches over anti-CAA protests. A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Pankaj Mithal deferred the matter after Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju submitted a request for adjournment. The top court said no further adjournment will be granted to the respondent in the case.