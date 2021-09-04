Top news of the day: India’s gold rush continues at Tokyo Paralympics; at least 17 killed in gunfire in Kabul as Taliban celebrate fall of Panjshir, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tokyo Paralympics | Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold

Manoj Sarkar bagged the bronze, defeating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the third place play-off.

Tokyo Paralympics | Shooter Manish Narwal clinches India’s 3rd gold

The 19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the gold while while compatriot Singhraj Adana added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7.

Tokyo Paralympics | History beckons IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj

History beckons Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj when he steps into the court for the badminton finals at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday with a shot at the gold medal. Even if he loses and wins a silver, the 38-year-old District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) will have scripted history as the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.

Gunfire draws a rebuke from the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid; Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the province has fallen.

The insurgent group struggles to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for bypoll in one Assembly constituency in West Bengal, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to contest, while keeping bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 31 other Assembly seats pending.

Ideally, women should have got at least 50% representation at all levels after 75 years of Independence, he said.

Dabholkar murder case | CBI seeks UAPA against five accused

The arguments over framing of charges against the five accused — Dr. Virendrasinh Tawde, Sharad Mr. Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave — began before Additional Sessions Judge (Special Court Judge) S.R. Navandar in Pune on September 3.

Following separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death, restrictions were imposed in the Valley as a precautionary measure.

Distribution of fruits to poor, sanitation drives planned.

The 2+2 dialogue takes place between Foreign and Defence Ministers of both sides. The inaugural 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in 2018. The last meeting was held in New Delhi and the next one is to be hosted by the United States.

Police went door to door in search of more possible victims and drew up lists of the missing as the death toll rose to 49 on September 3 in the catastrophic flooding set off across the Northeast by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Facial recognition software has been criticised by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly when it comes to people who are not white.

The trials will be conducted at eight sites in Maharashtra.

Rahul (46) added 83 runs with Rohit Sharma before nicking James Anderson to the wicketkeeper.