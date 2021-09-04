Top news of the day: India’s gold rush continues at Tokyo Paralympics; at least 17 killed in gunfire in Kabul as Taliban celebrate fall of Panjshir, and more

Tokyo Paralympics | Pramod Bhagat wins historic badminton gold
Manoj Sarkar bagged the bronze, defeating Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara in the third place play-off.
Tokyo Paralympics | Shooter Manish Narwal clinches India’s 3rd gold
The 19-year-old Narwal shot a total of 218.2, a Paralympic record, to claim the gold while while compatriot Singhraj Adana added a silver to his kitty with an effort of 216.7.
Tokyo Paralympics | History beckons IAS officer Suhas Yathiraj
History beckons Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj when he steps into the court for the badminton finals at the Paralympics in Tokyo on Sunday with a shot at the gold medal. Even if he loses and wins a silver, the 38-year-old District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) will have scripted history as the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics.
At least 17 killed in gunfire in Kabul as Taliban celebrate fall of Panjshir
Gunfire draws a rebuke from the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid; Leaders of opposition to the Taliban have denied that the province has fallen.
Taliban postpone announcement on Afghan government formation
The insurgent group struggles to give shape to a broad-based and inclusive administration acceptable to the international community.
Election Commission announces bypoll to Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in Bengal
The Election Commission (EC) has announced the schedule for bypoll in one Assembly constituency in West Bengal, which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to contest, while keeping bypolls to three Lok Sabha and 31 other Assembly seats pending.
Chief Justice of India unhappy with less representation of women at the top
Ideally, women should have got at least 50% representation at all levels after 75 years of Independence, he said.
Dabholkar murder case | CBI seeks UAPA against five accused
The arguments over framing of charges against the five accused — Dr. Virendrasinh Tawde, Sharad Mr. Kalaskar, Sachin Andure, advocate Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave — began before Additional Sessions Judge (Special Court Judge) S.R. Navandar in Pune on September 3.
Restrictions on assembly of people continue in most of Kashmir, mobile Internet snapped again
Following separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s death, restrictions were imposed in the Valley as a precautionary measure.
BJP to mark PM’s birthday with public service programme
Distribution of fruits to poor, sanitation drives planned.
India-.U.S. 2+2 dialogue to be held in November: Foreign Secretary Shringla
The 2+2 dialogue takes place between Foreign and Defence Ministers of both sides. The inaugural 2+2 dialogue was held in New Delhi in 2018. The last meeting was held in New Delhi and the next one is to be hosted by the United States.
Searches, sorrow in wake of Ida’s destructive, deadly floods
Police went door to door in search of more possible victims and drew up lists of the missing as the death toll rose to 49 on September 3 in the catastrophic flooding set off across the Northeast by the remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Facebook mistakenly labels Black men ‘primates’
Facial recognition software has been criticised by civil rights advocates who point out problems with accuracy, particularly when it comes to people who are not white.
DCGI nod to phase-I clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine of Reliance Life Sciences
The trials will be conducted at eight sites in Maharashtra.
Eng vs Ind | Rohit, Rahul lead steady reply in opening session on day 3
Rahul (46) added 83 runs with Rohit Sharma before nicking James Anderson to the wicketkeeper.