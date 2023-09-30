September 30, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

₹2,000 currency note can be deposited in RBI Issue Offices after October 7

The Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for exchange and deposit of ₹2,000 bank notes until October 7, adding that the denomination will continue to be legal tender even after the date. From October 8, individuals and entities can exchange ₹2,000 notes at RBI issue offices. An RBI notification said that deposit or exchange of ₹2,000 notes at bank branches would be stopped from October 8, but can be exchanged at the 19 RBI Issue Offices up to a limit of ₹20,000 at a time.

Hangzhou Asian Games | India upstages Pakistan to win gold in men’s team squash

Top seeds India upstaged traditional rivals Pakistan in a sensational duel to claim the gold medal in the men’s team squash event at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 30. The hero of the day was Chennai’s Abhay Singh, who kept his composure and raised his game to get the better of Noor Zaman 3-2 in a seesaw decider, in which the 25-year-old Indian saved two gold medal points to emerge triumphant and throw his racquet in the air. Meanwhile, Rutuja Bhosale raised her game in nick of time while seasoned Rohan Bopanna stayed solid with his big serves as India came back from a set down to win the tennis mixed doubles gold. Indian boxer Preeti Pawar secured a quota for the Paris Olympics and also assured herself of a medal along with Lovlina Borgohain as they moved into the semifinals. In table tennis, Sutirtha Mukherjee and Aihika Mukherjee shocked world champion Chinese pair Chen Meng and Yidi Wang to enter the women’s doubles semifinals, assuring India a historic table tennis medal. However, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu’s campaign ended in agony as she was carried off after she fell flat on her back following a failed lift, success in which would have fetched her a bronze medal in the women’s 49kg event. Sarabjot Singh and Divya TS continued India’s unprecedented run in shooting, winning silver in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Murali Sreeshankar and Jeswin Aldrin qualified for the final of the men’s long jump event.

India urges U.K. to ensure security for diplomats after High Commissioner prevented from entering Gurdwara in Glasgow

India has taken up requirement of additional security for the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. The matter was raised with the authorities in London after High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami, who is touring Scotland, was stopped from entering the Gurdwara on Albert Drive in Glasgow by two men. “The High Commissioner went to the Gurdwara as he was invited by the Gurdwara committee but there were two gentlemen who came and stopped him from stepping out. We have taken up the matter with the U.K. authorities and asked them that they should have arranged security for our envoy on the ground,” said a person with knowledge of the exchange between the two sides.

Two infiltrators killed near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Two infiltrators were killed along the Line of Control in north Kashmir’s Kupwara on September 30. A police spokesman said based on an intelligence input provided by the Kupwara police, a joint operation carried by the Army and police in Kumkadiarea of Machal Sector.

Kozhikode train arson case was a jihadi act, says NIA in its chargesheet

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in the NIA Special Court in Kochi against the sole accused in the Kozhikode train arson case. The accused Sharukh Saifi, 27, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Railways Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public property Act.

Monsoon ends with ‘normal’ rainfall as positive factors countered El Nino effect: IMD

The four-month monsoon season has ended with India receiving “normal” rainfall — 820 mm against a long-period average of 868.6 mm — with positive factors countering the effect of El Nino conditions, the India Meteorological Department said on September 30. Rainfall between 94% and 106% of the long-period average (LPA) is considered normal.

Govt. extends tenure of CBDT Chairman Nitin Gupta by nine months

The Union Government gave a nine-month extension in service “on contract basis” to CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta on September 30, the day of his scheduled retirement. The government order said the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the re-appointment of Gupta as the CBDT Chairman on a contract basis, with effect from 1. 10. 2023 till 30. 06. 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in relaxation of the recruitment rules, on usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers.

Punjab farmers’ ‘rail roko’ stir enters third day, train movement remains hit

The ‘rail roko’ stir of Punjab farmers demanding compensation for crops damaged in the recent floods, a legal guarantee on MSP and a sweeping debt waiver entered its third day on September 30. The agitation has hit the movement of trains, with many being cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, railway officials said.

Chhattisgarh is steeped in corruption: PM Modi

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress government in poll-bound Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 30 said the people have made up their minds to stand up to the “atrocities” perpetrated on them and vote for “change”. “A change is in the air in Chhattisgarh. The excitement that I sense among the people itself demonstrates their desire to vote for change. The people of Chhattisgarh have decided not to tolerate the atrocities perpetrated on them by this Congress government,” PM Modi said while addressing a rally.

Congress will conduct caste-based census if voted to power to know exact number of OBCs, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on September 30 said if his party is voted to power at the Centre, it would conduct a caste-based census to know the exact number of Other Backward Classes (OBC) people living in the country. He claimed that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Central government officers were framing the laws of the country instead of the elected representatives of the BJP.

Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan promises job to each household in State if BJP retains power

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has promised that if the BJP retains power in the State, it would provide one job to each household. The announcement comes amid the opposition Congress’ constant criticism that the BJP government led by Mr. Chouhan has failed to address the issue of unemployment.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in cipher case: FIA

Pakistan’s top investigation agency on September 30 declared former Prime Minister Imran Khan and ex-Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi guilty in a case related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets, popularly known as the cipher case. The Federal Investigation Agency reportedly submitted the charge sheet against Mr. Khan and Mr. Qureshi, both currently detained in jail on judicial remand, to a special court established under the Official Secrets Act.

Maldivians vote in a run-off Presidential in shadow of India-China power play

Maldivians were voting on September 30 in the run-off presidential election which has turned into a virtual referendum on which regional power — India or China — will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation. Neither main opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu nor incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih got more than 50% in the first round of voting earlier in September, triggering a runoff election.

Putin marks anniversary of annexation of Ukrainian regions as drones attack overnight

Russian President Vladimir Putin on September 30 insisted that the residents of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed a year ago “made their choice — to be with their Fatherland.” In an address released in the early hours to mark the first anniversary of the annexation, Mr. Putin insisted that it was carried out “in full accordance with international norms.”