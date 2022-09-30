The major news headlines of the day and more.

Congress president polls | Shashi Tharoor, K.N. Tripathi, and Mallikarjun Kharge file nomination

Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the office of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday in New Delhi. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge also threw his hat into the ring for the Congress president post and said, “I am going to file my nomination,“ as he left for the AICC headquarters. He filed his nomination in the presence of Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma, Prithviraj Chavan among others. Mr. Sharma and Mr. Chavan are members of the ginger group or G-23 that had written to Sonia Gandhi for internal reforms. Mr. Tharoor was also signatory to the letter. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Congress leader K.N. Tripathi also filed his nomination for the party’s topmost position and said that “the decision of party leaders is respected”.

Putin declares annexation of four Ukrainian regions in Kremlin ceremony

“This is the will of millions of people,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a speech before hundreds of dignitaries in the St George’s Hall of the Kremlin, presiding over a ceremony to annex four Ukrainian regions partly occupied by his forces. The ceremony took place three days after the completion of hastily staged referendums in which Moscow’s proxies in the occupied regions claimed majorities of up to 99% in favour of joining Russia.

U.S. imposes sanction against Indian petrochemical company for ‘clandestine’ Iran oil purchases

The company, Mumbai based Tibalaji in particular that was accused purchasing shipments that were then sent to China, is the first Indian entity to face the U.S.’s designation under unilateral sanctions passed in 2018-19, after the U.S. Trump administration’s decision to walk out of the nuclear deal, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran. While India has officially refused to endorse the US’s “unilateral sanctions”, the Modi government agreed to end all oil imports from Iran in 2019, that made up about 11% of India’s intake, rather than face the sanctions.

Supreme Court junks plea that said ‘ferocious, aggressive’ lions atop new Parliament building is a violation of State Emblem Act

A Bench led by Justice M.R. Shah said the sculpture did not violate the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005. Advocates Aldanish Rein and Ramesh Kumar Mishra contended the new emblem interfered with the description and design of the State Emblem in the Schedule of the 2005 Act.

PM Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express train

PM Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat. This is the third Vande Bharat train in the country, the other two being run between New Delhi — Varanasi and New Delhi — Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The new Vande Bharat Express train will run between Gandhinagar and Mumbai, connecting Gujarat and Maharashtra. The train will run six days a week, except Sunday. The Vande Bharat train 20901, from Mumbai Central will depart at 6.10 am to reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm, officials said adding that the return train — 20902 to Mumbai will depart Gandhinagar Capital station at 2.05 pm to reach Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm.

Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan assumes charge as Chief of Defence Staff

Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan on September 30, 2022 assumed charge as the country’s second Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). The post has been vacant for over nine months since the death of the first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in December 2021. Gen Chauhan laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and later inspected a tri-service Guard of Honour on South Block lawns before formally assuming charge. He later called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his South Block office.

Ban on PFI act of ‘political selfishness’ aimed to appease RSS: Mayawati

In a tweet in Hindi, BSP president Mayawati said, “After targeting PFI in various ways across the country, the Centre has finally banned it along with eight of its affiliates before Assembly elections and considering it a policy of political selfishness and appeasement of the Sangh, there is less of satisfaction and more of restlessness.”

Blast at education institute in Afghanistan’s Kabul kills at least 19

Many of those living in the western area where the blast occurred are Hazara, an ethnic mostly Shia minority targeted in past attacks launched by the ultra-radical Islamic State and others. Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran said the official toll was 19 people dead and 27 wounded. He said the attack took place at an education institute where an entrance exam was taking place. Schools are usually closed in Afghanistan on Fridays.

India and Pakistan should work together on climate change: Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal

“One-third of our country is under water. One in seven people (is impacted by floods). If we are saying that to fight climate change, the US and China should work together. (We) should think about India and Pakistan working together on the issue of climate change,” Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said.

RBI raises repo rate by 50 basis points

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on September 30, 2022, increased the policy repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.9% making loans expensive. The MPC also lowered the growth projection of FY23 from 7.2% to 7%. Growth for the second quarter has been projected at 6.3%, for the third quarter at 4.6%, for the fourth quarter at 4.6%, and 7.2% for the first quarter of the next financial year.

Output growth of eight core infrastructure sector slows to 3.3% in August

Output growth in India’s eight core infrastructure sectors slowed to 3.3% in August, the slowest pace since November 2021. It dipped from 4.5% in July, with crude oil and natural gas continuing to report contractions while electricity and steel production clocked sharply lower expansions than the previous month. The overall output levels in the eight sectors that make up 40% of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), were 1.5% lower than July 2022 levels, marking the third successive month of such sequential contraction. The Index of eight core industries for August stood at 138.6, the lowest level since March this year. While six sectors recorded growth from a year ago, on a month-on-month basis, just four industry segments clocked higher output.

36th National Games | Mirabai Chanu pips Sanjita for weightling gold in 49kg category

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu expectedly won the gold medal with a total lift of 191 kgs in the women’s 49kg weightlifting competition at the 36th National Games. Mirabai, who had claimed the Commonwealth Games gold medal in Birmingham in August, walked away with the title after lifting 84kg in snatch and 107 kgs in clean & jerk. Participating in her second National Games, Mirabai revealed that she was nursing an injury in her left wrist, due to which she didn’t go for her third attempts in both sections.

Twenty20 World Cup winning team to get $1.6 million as prize money, says ICC

The winner of the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup is Australia will take home a whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million, the game’s governing body ICC announced on Friday. The ICC said in a statement that the runner-up side will get half the amount of the winning team’s prize purse. At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get $400,000 from the $5.6 million total prize pool. The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive $70,000 each.