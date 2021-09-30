Top news of the day: Amarinder says he’s leaving Congress but not joining BJP; core sector output grows 11.6% in August, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Prospects of the former Punjab Chief Minister floating his own party and even walking away with some party MLAs seem open.

News Analysis | Sidhu focussed on Sikh matters, keeping other issues at bay

Two days ago, the cricketer-turned-politician quit as president of the Punjab Congress, asserting he would “not compromise on the struggle for Punjab-favoured agenda,” even as his politics in the recent past is seen to have been largely revolving around ‘Sikh’ (panthic) issues in an attempt to politically corner the ‘Badals’ of the Shiromani Akali Dal, keeping other potent issues at bay.

The August output was 3.9% higher than pre-COVID levels, compared to July which recorded a 1.1% uptick above 2019 levels.

The Meghalaya State Transport Corporation bus was travelling from Tura to Shillong.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Noida resident Monica Agarwal, who highlighted that the blocks caused by the protests had turned her daily commute between Noida and Delhi a nightmare.

It also said that increased population density raises chances of COVID-19 spread and it will be prudent to avoid non-essential travel and observe festivity at low key.

Appointments to the High Courts of Punjab and Haryana, Gujarat, Orissa, and Bombay recommended.

A Bench of Justices S. Abdul Nazeer and Krishna Murari was hearing a challenge to a March 4, 2021 notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs directing OCI candidates to be treated on par with Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) for the purpose of NEET. This would mean successful OCI candidates would have to pay the higher fee paid by NRIs for medical seats in India.

Air Chief Marshal R.K.S. Bhadauria superannuated after over 41 years of service.

Voting has largely been peaceful in Bhabanipur assembly seat, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting, with 53.32 per cent turnout till 5 PM on Thursday, officials said. A high voting rate at 78.60 per cent and 76.12 per cent was recorded in Murshidabad's Samserganj and Jangipur seats respectively, where polls had to be countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates.

M. Appavu said the increasing presence of China in neighbouring Sri Lanka posed a danger to the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project.

Under the AUKUS deal, announced on September 15, Australia would get nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. and the U.K.

The Tamil prisoners seek interim relief after Prisons Minister ‘threatened them at gunpoint’.

The fresh incidents of violence come days after an Israeli raid on militants in the occupied West Bank left five Palestinians dead.

Food inflation stood at 4.83% in August, against 4.91% in the previous month and 6.06% during the corresponding month a year ago.

At present, BSNL has a debt burden of ₹30,000 crore which is one of the lowest in the telecom sector.

The exemption from import duty would help keep low the cost of overseas vaccines that are being eyed to supplement domestically made shots of Covishield and Covaxin.

IPL 2021 | All eyes on Venkatesh vs Bishnoi match-up as upbeat Kolkata faces Punjab

It will be the biggest match-up in the game which is very important for KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings if they have to stay in competition.