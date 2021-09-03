Top news of the day: Taliban co-founder Baradar likely to lead new Afghanistan government; Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals, and more

Taliban co-founder Baradar likely to lead new Afghanistan government
Mullah Baradar, who heads the Taliban’s political office, will be joined by Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, the son of late Taliban founder Mullah Omar, and Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, in senior positions in the government, three sources said.
We have right to raise voice for Muslims anywhere including Kashmir, say the Taliban
While recalling the terms of the Doha agreement with the U.S., Taliban said they had “no policy of conducting armed operations against any country”.
Tokyo Paralympics | Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals
After gold in 10m rifle event, Lekhara wins 50m bronze.
Tokyo Paralympics | Bhagat-Kohli pair enters badminton semifinals; Suhas, Tarun, Manoj too qualify
Pramod Bhagat, who had qualified for the men’s singles SL3 event on September 2, and Palak Kohli beat Thailand’s Siripong teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa in a 29-minute clash to finish second in group B.
Tokyo Paralympics | Praveen Kumar clinches silver in men’s T64 high jump
The 18-year-old Kumar, competing in his debut Paralympics, set a new Asian record with a 2.07m jump to finish behind Great Britain’s Jonathan Broom-Edwards, who notched up his season’s best of 2.10m for the gold.
Coronavirus | DCGI approves clinical trials of Biological E. Covid-19 vaccine CORBEVAX on children
It has also received nod for conducting Phase III trial on adults.
Data | Daily COVID-19 vaccinations touch record pace in the last 11 days of August
From August 21 to 31, 6.22 million doses were administered daily on average. To vaccinate all adults by December 31, 10.04 million doses need to be administered daily on average in the remaining days.
India, U.S. signed co-development agreement for Air-Launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicle: Defence Ministry
The Project Agreement was signed between the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and U.S. Department of Defence (DoD) by the co-chairs of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on Air Systems, under the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative on July 30.
RSS-linked Panchajanya attacks Infosys on Income Tax portal glitches
The magazine’s cover story for its September 5 edition is on how Infosys, being the technology vendor for the government to develop these two portals, has ‘messed up’ the execution. The cover has Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s picture and the text Saakh Aur Aaghaat (Reputation and a Grievous Harm).
Modi government harmful for employment: Rahul Gandhi
Taking to Twitter, Mr. Gandhi posted the screenshot of a media report that cited data compiled by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) to claim that over 15 lakh people in the country lost their jobs in August.
EU, AstraZeneca reach deal to end vaccine delivery dispute
The European Commission said that AstraZeneca made a “firm commitment” to deliver a total of 300 million vaccine doses by March 2022.
China’s Alibaba promises $15.5 billion for anti-poverty work
Alibaba said it will invest in 10 projects for job creation, “care for vulnerable groups” and technology innovation. Its 100 billion yuan ($15.5 billion) pledge includes 20 billion yuan for a fund to “cut income inequality” in the company’s home Province of Zhejiang, south of Shanghai.
Explained | Apple gives ‘reader’ apps a way around commissions. Who wins?
Apple does not disclose the apps it categorises as “reader” apps, but eBook readers such as Kindle, video and music streaming services such as Spotify, Netflix, AT&T’s HBO Max and Disney+ Hulu are likely to fall in this category.
Eng vs Ind | Pope-Bairstow duo lead England’s recovery at lunch on day 2
Umesh Yadav (3/49 in 13 overs) dismissed night-watchman Craig Overton (1) and Dawid Malan (31) in quick succession to reduce England to 62 for 5.