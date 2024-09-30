SC directs MEITY to appoint nodal officer for removal of posts divulging victim’s identity

During the Supreme Court hearing on the Kolkata rape case, CJI Chandrachud ordered the court-constituted National Task Force (NTF) to submit its interim report on the next date of hearing. Ms. Jaising requests the Bench to include one additional member in the task force from the WB Association of Doctors. Denying the plea, CJI Chandrachud remarks – “...All that you have to do is address an email, and they will ensure that representation of the residential doctors will be heard.”

Karnataka HC stays investigation against Nirmala Sitharaman, others over electoral bonds extortion allegation

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday (September 30, 2024) stayed the investigation into the First Information Report (FIR) filed against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on September 28, for allegedly “extorting” thousands of crores of rupees from companies by misusing the electoral bond scheme and using the agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the interim order on a petition filed by Nalin Kumar Kateel, former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s state unit, who has been arraigned as accused number 4 in the FIR.

Supreme Court says that nothing to show that lard was used in Tirupati laddus

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 30, 2024) said there is currently nothing to show that animal fat was used in the preparation of Tirupathi laddus during the previous Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) regime in Andhra Pradesh. It said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should have “kept the gods away from politics” before rushing in to make public statements based on unsure facts that lard was used to prepare the laddus in the previous regime, impacting the religious sentiments of crores of people across the world.

Jairam Ramesh says that October 8 Assembly poll results will mark ‘countdown’ to PM Modi’s ‘exit’

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday (September 30, 2024) exuded confidence that his party will form governments in Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, while claiming that the Assembly elections’ verdict on October 8 would mark the “countdown” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “exit” from the Centre. In a PTI interview, he even accused the BJP of injecting “Vitamin-P for polarisation” in the Assembly polls campaign for Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir, saying the people would give it a “thumbs down” as they had done so in the Lok Sabha polls.

Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh takes charge as new Indian Air Force Chief

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, an accomplished fighter pilot with more than 5,000 hours of flying experience, on Monday (September 30, 2024) assumed charge as the new Chief of the Indian Air Force, succeeding incumbent Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari. Air Chief Marshal Singh was serving as Vice Chief of the Air Force in his previous assignment. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari retired from service after helming the force for three years.

Jaishankar reaches Washington DC to meet Blinken

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will meet his U.S. counterpart Antony Blinken on Tuesday (October 1, 2024), during which they are expected to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues, including the Ukraine war and the West Asia crisis. Mr. Jaishankar, who arrived in the U.S. capital on Sunday, will also meet other Cabinet-rank and senior Biden administration officials. He is also scheduled to interact with the think-tank community.

As death toll in Nepal floods go over 200, Indian Embassy issues helpline numbers for stranded citizens

Search and rescue operations continued in Nepal for the third consecutive day on Monday (September 30, 2024) after monsoon-induced floods and landslides killed more than 200 people in one of the worst rain-related disasters in the Himalayan nation in recent years. The Indian Embassy in Nepal has said that the officials are in touch with the Indian nationals who have been stranded due to floods and landslides in Nepal, adding that the embassy is arranging for their safe return. An emergency helpline number has also been established to assist the stranded Indian nationals.

Hezbollah’s deputy leader Naim Kassem vows to fight on after Hassan Nasrallah’s death

Hezbollah’s deputy leader vowed to continue fighting Israel and said the militant group was prepared for a long war after much of its top command was wiped out, including its leader, Hassan Nasrallah. In his first speech since Nasrallah was killed, Naim Kassem said in a televised statement on Monday (September 30, 2024) that if Israel decides to launch a ground offensive, Hezbollah fighters are ready to fight and defend Lebanon, where the group is based. As deputy secretary-general, Naim Kassem now is the acting leader of Hezbollah until the group’s leadership elects a replacement for Nasrallah.

Iran will not leave Israel’s ‘criminal acts’ unanswered, says foreign ministry

Iran will not leave any of “the criminal acts” of Israel unanswered, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said on Monday (September 30, 2024) referring to the killing of Hezbollah’s chief and an Iranian Guard deputy commander in Lebanon. Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was killed in Israeli strikes in Beirut on Friday (September 27, 2024), in which Hezbollah’s leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also died.

India vs Bangladesh second Test records tumble as Indian batsmen smash Bangladesh bowlers

Records tumbled during the first innings of day four of the weather-hit second Test between India and Bangladesh as Indian batsmen smashed Bangladesh bowlers in Kanpur on Monday (September 30, 2024). Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal started positively right from the word go after the Indian bowlers dismissed Bangladesh for 233. Rohit and Jaiswal put on 55 runs for the opening partnership in just 3.5 overs. India reached the fastest fifty in just 3.2 overs. India thus broke England’s record of scoring the fastest team fifty in 4.2 overs which they had registered against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July this year.