Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Senthilbalaji, three others sworn-in as Ministers

DMK legislator V. Senthilbalaji, who was released on bail from Puzhal prison three days ago, was sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity, Prohibition and Excise on Sunday (September 24, 2024). DMK legislators R. Rajendran, Govi. Chezhiaan and S.M. Nasar too were sworn-in as Ministers of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet. Mr. Senthilbalaji and Mr. Nasar have been inducted for a second time in the M.K. Stalin Cabinet. Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi administered the oath of office and secrecy to them at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Sunday evening, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam and senior officials.

Hezbollah confirms top commander also died in Israeli strike

Hezbollah has confirmed that one of its senior commanders, Ali Karaki, died in the Israeli airstrike that killed its top leader, Hassan Nasrallah, on Friday (September 28, 2024). Israel has killed several top commanders in the Lebanese militant group in recent weeks in a series of strikes. Earlier on Sunday (September 29, 2024), Israel said it killed another senior commander, Nabil Kaouk, the day before. Hezbollah has not yet confirmed his death.

Delhi Police constable dies after car hits his motorcycle, drags him on road

A car driver allegedly hit a motorcycle-borne constable after being admonished by him for rash driving in outer Delhi early on Sunday (September 29, 2024) and dragged the policeman for about 10 metres, leading to his death, officials said. The incident occurred around 2.15 a.m. near Veena Enclave when 30-year-old Sandeep was going towards Railway Road from Nangloi Police station during duty hours dressed in civilian clothes, they said. Upon noticing a car being driven recklessly, Sandeep told the driver not to do so, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

Terrorist killed in J&K’s Kathua; operation underway

A terrorist was killed in an ongoing operation in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Sunday (September 29, 2024), taking the death toll in the incident to two, officials said. The body of the terrorist was recovered from the scene of the encounter at Kog-Mandli in Billawar tehsil this afternoon, the officials said. A massive search operation is underway in the village for the second day. Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Anand Jain said the search operation was launched in the village on Saturday (Sept. 28) following information about the presence of three to four foreign terrorists.

Congress demands Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR, slams BJP for ‘undermining democracy’ via electoral bonds

The Congress on Sunday (September 29, 2024) attacked the BJP after a case was lodged against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others on a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme and demanded her resignation for “undermining democracy”. The opposition party reiterated its demand for a Supreme-court monitored inquiry through an SIT into the whole electoral bond scheme.

Congress president Kharge becomes unwell during speech in J&K’s Kathua, resumes address after treatment

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge became unwell while addressing a public rally on Sunday (September 29, 2024) in the Jasrota belt of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Congress leaders said Mr. Kharge is now stable after a check-up by doctors. Mr. Kharge fell ill while he was paying tribute to a head constable who was killed in an ongoing operation with terrorists in Kathua.

PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro underground section, lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹11,200 crore in Maharashtra

Ahead of the Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29, 2024) virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth ₹11,200 crore in Maharashtra. His scheduled visit to Pune on September 26 was cancelled due to heavy rain in the city. Mr. Modi inaugurated Pune Metro’s new underground section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of Phase-1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The underground stretch, spanning between District Court and Swargate, was built at a cost of ₹ 1,810 crore.

Mann ki Baat address: PM Modi urges participation in ‘Create in India’ challenges

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29, 2024) said that with changing times, the nature of jobs was also changing and new sectors, including gaming, animation, reel- and film-making were emerging. He encouraged people to participate in the 25 challenges under the ‘Create in India’ theme launched recently by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to promote talent and creativity. “If you can perform well in any of these skills, your talent can get a very big platform. If you are a part of a band or working for community radio, then too there is a huge opportunity for you,” Mr. Modi said in his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

India would have given larger bailout package to Pakistan had it maintained friendly ties: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (September 29, 2024) said India would have given a larger bailout package to Pakistan than sought by Islamabad from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had the neighbouring nation maintained friendly relations with New Delhi. Addressing an election rally in Gurez assembly segment of Bandipora district, Mr. Singh referred to the Prime Minister’s development package for Jammu and Kashmir announced in 2014-15 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Flood situation alarming in north Bengal, Centre not extending help: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the flood situation in the northern districts as “alarming” and claimed that the State has been deprived of Central assistance to deal with the natural calamity on Sunday (September 29, 2024). CM Banerjee, who was on her way to north Bengal to inspect the flood situation there, told reporters that her government was dealing with the deluge on a war footing.

Haryana Assembly polls: Amit Shah says Rahul Gandhi’s poll guarantees in Himachal, Karnataka came a cropper

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (September 29, 2024) kept up the attack on the Congress in poll-bound Haryana, alleging Rahul Gandhi’s election guarantees have come a cropper in States such as Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka where the grand old party is in power. Addressing an election rally in Gurugram’s Badshahpur, he said at the time of polls, the Congress makes tall promises. But they are not able to fulfil their poll promises in Himachal, Karnataka and Telangana, Shah said, adding “Rahul Gandhi’s guarantees have come a cropper”.

Mehbooba Mufti suspends poll campaign for a day after killing of Hezbollah leader, says ‘stand with people of Palestine, Lebanon’

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has decided to cancel her election campaign for Sunday (September 29, 2024) stating that she stands with “the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief”. She announced this in the wake of the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Lebanon. “Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon and Gaza, especially Hassan Nasarullah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance,” Ms. Mufti said in a post on X.

FIR against LDF dissident legislator P V Anvar for alleged illegal phone tapping

The Kottayam police have registered a first information report against mutinous Left Democratic Front (LDF) legislator P V Anvar based on an illegal wiretapping complaint filed by a private citizen. Mr. Anvar had triggered a political storm that caught Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s office (CMO) and law enforcement in its dead centre by broadcasting a contemporaneous electronic recording of a mobile telephone conversation with Superintendent of Police Sujith Das, IPS, in early October.

MVA to meet on September 30 - October 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Congress leader Patole

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat sharing talks for the Assembly polls by early next week, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday (September 29, 2024). Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula, Mr. Patole informed reporters. “We are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue. Our talks are on,” he said.

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov backs UNSC bid by India, Brazil at U.N. General Assembly

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed Russia’s support for India and Brazil’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. In his address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, he stressed that a “fairer world order” requires the expansion of the representation of the Global South in the UNSC. Mr. Lavrov stated, “We are not stepping away from dialogue with the West. In July, upon the proposal of Russia, there was an open debate in the Security Council on the subject of building a more just, more sustainable world order. We believe it is important to begin the discussion that has begun in the UN as well as in other platforms. A fairer world order undoubtedly requires the expansion of the representation of the Global South in the UN Security Council.”

125 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains

Low-lying neighbourhoods in Nepal’s capital Kathmandu were inundated by surging floodwaters on Sunday (September 29, 2024) after ferocious monsoon rains. The death toll from rain-triggered floodings and landslides across Nepal climbed to 125 on Sunday (September 29, 2024), police said. Deadly rain-related floods and landslides are common across South Asia during the monsoon season from June to September, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

Israeli airstrikes kill 11 Palestinians in Gaza

Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip have killed at least 11 Palestinians, health officials in the enclave said on Sunday (September 29, 2024), as Israeli planes bombarded several northern, central and southern areas. A school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip was among buildings hit, killing four people and wounded several others, Gaza medics said.

Russia downs 125 Ukrainian drones, residential apartment hit in Voronezh

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Sunday (September 29, 2024) its air defence downed 125 Ukrainian drones overnight, while a residential apartment was hit in the western city of Voronezh according to the local governor. Separately, the governor of the western region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in an account of the drone and shelling attacks over the past 24 hours, said one man died in the border town of Shebekino, while eight civilians were injured in the wider region. As Russia advances in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv has taken the conflict to Russia, with a cross-border attack into Russia’s western Kursk region that began on Aug. 6 and by carrying out increasingly large drone attacks deep into Russian territory.

Pope denounces abuse cover-ups as he wraps thorny Belgium visit

Pope Francis implored bishops not to cover up the sexual abuse of children, during an open-air mass on Sunday (September 29, 2024) that capped a three-day visit to Belgium, which is still struggling with the legacy of past scandals. Gathered in bright morning sunshine, about 40,000 faithful, some waving Belgian and Vatican flags, packed the King Baudouin stadium north of the capital to hear the 87-year-old pontiff. “There is no place for abuse, there is no place for covering up abuse,” Pope Francis said during a homily.

Sri Lanka crush New Zealand to clinch historic series win

Sri Lanka stormed to a series victory over New Zealand, securing the two-match test series with a resounding innings and 154-run triumph on the fourth day in Galle on Sunday (September 29, 2024). This victory, Sri Lanka’s most dominant over the Kiwis, also marks their first win against New Zealand in 15 years. The hero of the games, left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya, was named Player of the Series after a masterful performance, claiming 18 wickets across the two matches. Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis took home Man of the Match honours for his unbeaten 182, anchoring Sri Lanka’s colossal total of 602-5 declared.