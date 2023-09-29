September 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Women’s reservation bill gets President’s assent

President Droupadi Murmu has given her assent to the women’s reservation bill which seeks to provide 33% reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State assemblies. According to a law ministry notification issued on September 29, the President gave her assent on September 28. Now, it will be officially known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act.

Law Commission against lowering age of consent under POCSO Act

The government should not tinker with the age of consent — currently 18 years — under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the Law Commission said in a report made public on Friday. Instead, it advised the introduction of “guided judicial discretion” while sentencing in cases that involve the tacit approval of children in the 16 to 18 years age bracket. The 22nd Law Commission, headed by Justice (Retired) Ritu Raj Awasthi, submitted its report (no. 283) to the Law Ministry on September 27. It was posted on its website on September 29.

Law Commission working on formula so that 2029 onwards Lok Sabha, Assembly polls can be held together

The Law Commission is working on a formula to synchronise all assembly polls by extending or reducing the tenure so that all state elections can be held along with the Lok Sabha polls 2029 onwards, sources said on September 29. As the government has already set up a high-level panel to explore simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies, the Law Commission may also be asked to include the third tier of elections along with its current mandate for national and state-level polls.

Karnataka bandh | Normal life, public transport hit, police detain protestors

People in most parts of Karnataka woke up to a day of disrupted services on Friday, September 29, as Kannada and farmer groups have called for a Karnataka Bandh over the inter-state Cauvery river water dispute. Normal life has been thrown out of gear in Mysuru and surrounding districts and the KSRTC has withdrawn services in the city. Meanwhile, the bandh had little impact in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Public transportation operated as usual even as educational institutions and government office functioned normally.

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants anticipatory bail to Sukhbir Badal, ex-DGP Sumedh Saini in 2015 police firing case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on September 29 granted anticipatory bail to Punjab’s former Deputy Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, as well as to ex-Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Saini and four other former police officers, in connection with a 2015 case where the police allegedly fired on peaceful protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan in Faridkot district. Granting the bail, Justice Anoop Chitkara asserted that it was not a case that required the pre-trial incarceration of the petitioners, that is, the accused. He pointed out that the latest Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Punjab police, despite finding a prima facie case against the accused, had chosen not to arrest them, simply filing a police report instead.

Centre announces 28th tranche of electoral bonds sales from October 4 to 13

The government on September 29 announced the 28th tranche of electoral bond sales to be undertaken over a ten-day window starting October 4 and closing on October 13, at all authorised branches of the State Bank of India. While the move comes ahead of upcoming assembly elections in a few States, a ten-day sale window in October is part of the stated schedule for such bonds’ sales since the bonds were introduced in January 2018 as a means “to cleanse the system of political funding in the country”.

Nipah outbreak | Four infected patients in Kozhikode district of Kerala have recovered, says Health Minister

Four people, including a nine-year-old boy, who were under treatment for Nipah in Kozhikode, have recovered, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on September 29. Sharing the “good news”, the Minister said in a brief statement that they have tested “double negative” (they were tested twice and turned out to be negative). A total of six people were infected with the virus in the district, and of them, two died.

Abhishek Banerjee not to appear before ED, says he will be in Delhi for Trinamool’s protest on October 3

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on September 29 said he will not appear before Enforcement Directorate in Kolkata on October 3. Summon to Mr. Banerjee has been issued in the West Bengal school job scam. The Trinamool leader said that he will be in Delhi for party’s event on October 3. “The fight against the deprivation of WB and its rightful dues shall persist regardless of the obstacles. No force on Earth can hinder my dedication to fight for the people of WB and their fundamental rights. I’ll b in Delhi joining the protest on Oct 2nd & 3rd. STOP ME IF U CAN!” Mr. Banerjee said on social media platform X.

India slams rich nations’ climate inaction; calls for focus on pre-2020 gaps, equity in Global Stocktake

India has said that the first-ever Global Stocktake outcome should prioritise addressing pre-2020 gaps, capture equity as an overarching concern and acknowledge the serious lack of ambition among developed nations in combating climate change. Global Stocktake is a two-year U.N. review to evaluate collective global progress towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. This process will conclude at the end of COP28 in Dubai.

Canada committed to closer ties with India, says PM Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said Canada is “very serious” about building closer ties with India as it is a growing economic power and important geopolitical player, but wants New Delhi to work with Ottawa to ensure that they get the full facts about the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Mr. Trudeau said despite “credible allegations” against India in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Canada is committed to building closer ties with it, The National Post newspaper reported.

At least 55 killed in two suicide blasts in Pakistan

A powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province on September 29, killing at least 52 people and injuring over 50 others gathered to celebrate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, authorities said. Hours later, another blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city killed at least three people and injured five others. The blast in Balochistan occurred near Madina Mosque on Al Falah Road in the Mastung district. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistan seeks $11 billion aid from China, Saudi Arabia to keep IMF bailout programme on track: Report

Cash-strapped Pakistan is seeking around $11 billion from China and Saudi Arabia as part of efforts to fill external- and domestic resource gaps so that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme remains on track to ensure economic stability until an elected government is formed in the country, according to a media report on September 29. It comes amid the caretaker government’s push for expanding the tax net effectively to retail, agricultural and real estate sectors while continuing a crackdown on illegal currency movements.

China opens its first cross-sea bullet train, linking major cities in the southeastern Fujian Province

China on September 29 opened its first cross-sea bullet train, linking major cities in the southeastern Fujian province. The bullet trains — or high-speed rail (HSR) as they are called in China — will travel at the same 350 km per hour speed as other trains on the network. The new track, which links five cities in Fujian, including capital Fuzhou and business-hub Xiamen, includes portions along a cross-sea bridge, running right across the strait from Taiwan. The over-sea segment covers around 20 km of the total 277 km route.

Rate on one of 12 Small Savings schemes hiked for Q3

The government has raised the returns on five-year recurring deposits from 6.5% to 6.7% for the October to December 2023 quarter, but left the returns on all other Small Savings schemes unchanged. While this constitutes the fifth successive hike in the returns on select small savings schemes, that are reset every quarter, the Public Provident Fund (PPF) rate has not been hiked since January 2019. The last time the PPF rate was tweaked, in April 2020, it was slashed from 7.9% to 7.1%.

Nikhat Zareen secures Paris Olympic quota; assures of medal at Asian Games

Two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen secured a Paris Olympics berth and assured herself of a medal as she cantered to the 50kg semifinals of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on September 29. Fighting in her third bout of the tournament, Nikhat needed less than three minutes to notch a facile RSC (referee stops contest) win over Nassar Hanan of Jordan in the quarterfinal.

