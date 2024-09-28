Hezbollah confirms its leader Hassan Nasrallah killed in Israeli airstrike

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group confirmed on Saturday (September 28, 2024) that its leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut the previous day. A statement Saturday (September 28, 2024) said Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs.” Hezbollah vowed to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine.”

FIR against Nirmala Sitharaman, Nadda and others in connection with electoral bond scheme

The Tilak Nagar police on Saturday (September 28, 2024) registered an First Information Report (FIR) against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP national president J.P. Nadda among others for allegedly committing irregularities and misusing electoral bond scheme to extort money from the companies using enforcement agencies . The FIR was filed based on the court directions, charging the accused under sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) read with 34 (acts done with common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar confirms Maharashtra Assembly polls before November 26

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday (September 28, 2024) that elections in Maharashtra have to be conducted before November 26, as the current Assembly’s term ends then. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai after reviewing the State’s poll preparedness, Mr. Kumar mentioned that political parties have requested the announcement of poll dates, keeping in mind festivals like Diwali. “All political parties have asked us to consider the upcoming festivals while announcing the election dates. I am confident that Maharashtra will actively contribute to the festival of democracy,” he said.

Two terrorists killed, 5 security personnel injured in encounter in J&K’s Kulgam

Two unidentified terrorists were killed and five security personnel, including an officer, sustained injuries in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said on Saturday (September 28, 2024). The gunbattle broke out in Adigam village in the Devsar area of the district after security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation there early in the morning. In the early exchange of fire, Additional Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mumtaz Ali suffered minor injuries due to a stray bullet near the encounter site, officials said.

J&K people looking forward to a government free of corruption, terrorism, separatism: PM Modi\

Jammu and Kashmir people are looking forward to a government free of “corruption, terrorism and separatism” for peace and a better future for their children, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (September 28, 2024) and described the Congress, NC and PDP as the “biggest enemies” of the Constitution. At a poll rally at M A M Stadium in Jammu ahead of the last phase of the assembly elections, he referred to the 2016 surgical strikes across the border and said, “The terror mentors know that if they do anything wrong, Mr. Modi will find them even in ‘Pataal’ (netherworld).” The third and final phase of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 1. As many as 40 seats — 24 in the Jammu region and 16 in Kashmir — will go to polls in this phase.

Haryana Assembly polls: Farmers’ welfare commission, ₹2 crore for families of martyrs among Congress’ poll promises

The Haryana Congress on Saturday (September 28, 2024) rolled out its detailed poll manifesto for the October 5 State assembly polls, making a host of promises, including setting up of a commission for farmers’ welfare, ₹2 crore for families of martyred soldiers, promoting labour-intensive units for generating employment and reconstitution of the Haryana Minority Commission. Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan, Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot among other leaders were present on this occasion.

Pakistan must realise cross-border terrorism will invite consequences: India responds to Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in UNGA

In a strong retort, India criticised Pakistan in the U.N. General Assembly, saying its “fingerprints” are on terrorist incidents across the world and the country should realise that cross-border terrorism against India will “inevitably invite consequences”. India exercised its Right of Reply in the U.N. General Assembly on Friday (September 27, 2024) in response to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raising the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address at the General Debate of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets counterparts from Singapore, Uzbekistan; discuss global issues

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has met his counterparts from the UAE, Singapore, Uzbekistan and Denmark on the sidelines of the 79th session of the U.N. General Assembly. The discussions between the leaders focused on bolstering ties between India and these nations, emphasising further expanding friendly ties. Mr. Jaishankar is in the U.S. to attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly session.

Tirupati laddu row: YSRCP leaders, cadres undertake atonement rituals for Andhra CM’s ‘sin’

YSRCP leaders and cadres across Andhra Pradesh conducted ‘forgiveness’ rituals on Saturday (September 28, 2024) to ‘atone’ for the alleged ‘sin’ committed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu by casting alleged aspersions on the sanctity of Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet). Mr. Naidu alleged during a recent NDA legislative party meeting that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus.

AAP to file plea in Supreme Court against ‘unconstitutional, illegal’ MCD standing committee poll: Atishi

The AAP will file a plea in the Supreme Court on Saturday (September 28, 2024) against the “unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic” MCD standing committee poll, senior party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said. The BJP won the last vacant seat of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi’s 18-member Standing Committee unopposed on Friday (September 27, 2024) as the councillors of the ruling AAP and Congress boycotted the election.

Flooding in Nepal leads to death of at least 32 in Kathmandu

Flooding caused by continuous rainfall has killed at least 32 people in Nepal’s capital, and another 12 are missing, police said Saturday (September 28, 2024). Rains have been pounding since Friday night and are expected to continue over the weekend. Seventeen people were also injured while 1,053 were rescued across Kathmandu, according to Nepal Police spokesman Bishwo Adhikari. He said all police personnel across the nation have been ordered to help in the rescue efforts. The government had issued flood warnings across the Himalayan nation warning of massive rainfall.

South Africa mass shootings: 17 people killed in two shootings in same town

Seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday (September 28, 2024). A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

Boris Johnson says he planned raid on Dutch factory to get COVID vaccines in 2021 using small boats

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he ordered military chiefs to plan a raid on a Dutch factory in March 2021 to secure 5 million COVID vaccines that the European Union had threatened to bar from being exported to Britain. Mr. Johnson said the deputy chief of Britain’s defence staff at the time, Lieutenant General Doug Chalmers, had told him a raid using small boats to cross the Channel and navigate Dutch canals would be possible — but warned him of diplomatic repercussions. According to Mr. Johnson, Mr. Chalmers — who has since retired from the military — told him it would not be possible to carry out the mission undetected and that “if we are detected we will have to explain why we are effectively invading a long-standing NATO ally”.

Ukraine says it downed 69 drones, two missiles in overnight Russian attack

Ukraine shot down 69 of 73 drones during an overnight Russian attack that included two ballistic and two cruise missiles, the Ukrainian air force said on Saturday (September 28, 2024). Ukrainian forces downed the two cruise missiles, the air force said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app. About 15 Russian attack drones were destroyed by air defence forces on the outskirts and in the capital Kyiv, the military administration there said.

Rain washes out second day of Test between India and Bangladesh

The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was on Saturday called off without a ball being bowled due to persistent downpour. The drizzle in the morning turned into heavy rain, not letting the action begin on day two at Green Park Stadium. The groundsmen put the three super soppers to work around 11:15 am after the rain stopped. The visibility was also poor. As conditions did not improve, the second day’s play was called off officially at 2:15pm.