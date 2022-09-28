Lt. General Anil Chauhan (retd.). File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Lt. Gen. Anil Chauhan appointed as new CDS

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt General Anil Chauhan (retd) was on Wednesday appointed as the new Chief of Defence Staff, more than nine months after the post fell vacant following the death of Gen Bipin Rawat. The defence ministry issued a statement announcing the appointment of Lt Gen Chauhan.

Centre extends free ration scheme by three months

The government extended by three months its programme to provide free rations to the poor at a cost of over ₹44,700 crore, as it looked to ease pain from high inflation and make political gains in the upcoming Gujarat election. The scheme to provide 5 kg of wheat and rice free of cost to 80 crore poor every month, which was ending on Friday, will now run through December 31, 2022, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supreme Court Constitution Bench to examine on November 15 if greater restrictions can be imposed on freedom of speech of Ministers

To frame general guidelines in “thin air” to restrict Government Ministers, MPs, MLA or public leaders, including political party presidents, from making unguarded, derogatory and hurtful statements in public may prove “difficult”, a Constitution Bench prima facie said on Wednesday. The oral observation came from a Constitution Bench led by Justice S. Abdul Nazeer while hearing a reference on the question whether the right to free speech and expression of high public functionaries require “greater restrictions”.

Demonetisation case | Does anything survive at this stage? Constitution Bench asks

Nearly six years after the government’s banknote demonetisation saw long queues, reported deaths and cash shortage, a Constitution Bench, charged with examining the validity of an Ordinance promulgated to legalise the exercise retrospectively and look into human problems which accompanied the implementation of withdrawal of ₹500 and ₹1,000 currency notes from legal tender, turned around on September 28 to ask if “anything survives at all” in the issue in 2022.

PFI, eight front organisations, including Campus Front of India, banned for five years

In a notification, the Ministry of Home Affairs said some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of the Students Islamic Movement of India and have linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, both of which are proscribed organisations. It said that the group also has linkages to global terrorist organisations such as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria and participated in terror activities in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. It said the PFI cadres linked to ISIS have been killed in these conflict theatres and some have been arrested by State Police and Central Agencies.

Ankita Bhandari murder | Uttarakhand CM Dhami provides ₹25 lakh financial aid to slain receptionist’s family

“The State Government is with Ankita’s family. We will extend all help to them. The case is being probed by an SIT [Special Investigation Team]. The investigation will be conducted impartially and completed as soon as possible,” Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said. It will be ensured that the killers get the harshest punishment so that it serves as a deterrent for criminals in the future, he added.

NSE co-location case | Delhi High Court grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna, Anand Subramanian

The Delhi High Court granted bail to former National Stock Exchange head Chitra Ramkrishna and ex-group operating officer Anand Subramanian in the co-location scam case being probed by the CBI. Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain said he was granting “statutory bail” to the two former officials of the NSE.

Delhi excise policy | ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in connection with its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, official sources said. Mr. Mahendru is the managing director of liquor distributor company Indospirit. He was taken into custody under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after he was put through a night-long questioning session at the agency’s office in central Delhi, according to sources.

Controversy breaks out over presence of Indian ‘observer’ in Donbas referendum

The message from the Russian authorities has named Purnima Anand who worked as “an observer from India” during the referendum. Ms. Anand is described by the Russian announcement as President of the “BRICS International Forum”. But The Hindu has learned from individuals closely following the developments from the Indian side that the Government of India had not sent any authorised participant in the referendum as either “representative” or “observer”.

Occupied Ukrainian regions to ask Putin to annex them

Russian-installed officials in occupied regions of Ukraine said that they would ask President Vladimir Putin to incorporate them into Russia, a day after claiming that their residents overwhelmingly supported such a move in Kremlin-orchestrated votes widely viewed as illegitimate. The preordained outcome sets the stage for a dangerous new phase in Russia’s seven-month war, with the Kremlin threatening to throw more troops into the battle and potentially use nuclear weapons.

U.S. wants U.N. Security Council to be made more inclusive & increase permanent members: Blinken

“We recognise that to meet the challenges we face, members of the U.N. must not only uphold the charter but also modernise the institution, including by making the Security Council more inclusive,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a joint news conference with visiting External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Ishaq Dar becomes Pakistan’s new Finance Minister

Ishaq Dar, the 72-year-old senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) who had been in self-exile since 2017 after being accused in a corruption case, took oath as the Finance Minister a day after he was sworn in as a Senator amid loud protests by former premier Imran Khan’s party members who shouted slogans, calling him a “thief” and an “absconder.”

North Korea test launches missile on eve of Kamala Harris trip to Seoul

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected the North Korean missile launch but gave no further details, such as when and where the weapon was fired and how far it traveled. The launch is the second by North Korea this week. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is to arrive in South Korea on Thursday for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol and other officials. She also is to visit the tense border with North Korea, in what U.S. officials call an attempt to underscore the strength of the U.S.-South Korean alliance and the U.S. commitment to “stand beside” South Korea in the face of any North Korea threats.

Govt terminates sale of CEL to Nandal Finance

The Union government has terminated the strategic sale of its 100% stake in Central Electronics Limited announced last November, and disqualified the successful bidder Nandal Finance and Leasing Private Limited, based on recommendations of an empowered group of ministers handling disinvestment transactions. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in the Finance Ministry said that the successful bidder was given a due opportunity to show cause on points of disqualification, following which the group of ministers decided to scrap the transaction altogether ‘after careful consideration’.

Sensex, Nifty tumble nearly 1%

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 509.24 points or 0.89% to settle at 56,598.28. During the day, it tanked 621.85 points or 1.08% to 56,485.67. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 148.80 points or 0.87% to end at 16,858.60.

Rupee plunges 37 paise to close at all-time low of 81.90 against U.S. dollar

In the intra-day trade, the rupee slipped below the 82-level for the first time against the American currency, as a negative trend in domestic equities and significant foreign fund outflows sapped investor appetite. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 81.90, then fell further to close at an all-time low of 81.90 against the American currency, registering a decline of 37 paise over its previous close.

Suryakumar equals career-best second position in ICC T20I rankings

India batter Suryakumar Yadav jumped a place to reach a career-best-equalling second position in the latest ICC men’s T20I Player rankings issued on Wednesday. Suryakumar now has 801 rating points after smashing a match-winning 69 off 36 deliveries in the third match against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday that helped India clinch the series 2-1.

FIFA honours Chhetri for his achievements, releases three-episode series on his life and career

World football governing body FIFA has released a three-episode series on the life and career of talismanic Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri in recognition of his achievements and goal-scoring exploits. FIFA announced that the three episodes are available on FIFA+, its streaming platform. “You know all about Ronaldo and Messi, now get the definitive story of the third highest scoring active men’s international. Sunil Chhetri | Captain Fantastic is available on FIFA+ now,” the FIFA tweeted from its World Cup handle.