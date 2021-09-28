Top news of the day: Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress; Navjot Singh quits as Punjab Congress chief, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“Kanhaiya Kumar is a symbol of fighting for freedom of expression. He has set an example by fighting against fundamentalism during his student days. His joining hands will enthuse party cadres,” Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal. Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who was also present when Mr. Kumar was inducted into the party, would not formally join the party as he is an independent MLA. “I will fight on the Congress symbol in the next Gujarat Assembly elections,” Mr. Mevani said.

Announcing his resignation on Twitter, Mr. Sidhu, in a letter to party president Sonia Gandhi, said “The collapse of man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda of the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the president of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress.”

Bypolls to Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Khandwa and Mandi Lok Sabha constituencies and 30 Assembly seats across the country will be held on October 30.

Experts at the Indian Council of Medical Research said that schools need to be reopened in a phased manner (beginning with primary schools followed by secondary schools) and allowed to remain open and safe with appropriate implementation of multi-layered mitigation measures where children’s participation remains essential.

Prayer made in plea is too general, says Bench.

Bengal violence | Supreme Court issues notice to Centre

State has made out case in appeal against transfer of cases to CBI, says top court.

Bench raps West Bengal Chief Secretary’s letter to Election Commission of India that said there would be a ‘constitutional crisis’ in case the byelection is not held.

Why did the government file an affidavit in the Supreme Court regarding the caste census? What is the status of the data collected under the SECC-2011 census?

Banking scheme is expected to be a shot in the arm for yak husbandry.

The Taliban will temporarily adopt a 1964 constitution that granted women the right to vote.

As part of the pact, Australia will cancel a multibillion-dollar contract to buy diesel-electric French submarines and acquire U.S. nuclear-powered vessels instead. In an unprecedented move, France recalled its ambassador to the U.S. in response.

The price of petrol was hiked to ₹101.39 a litre in Delhi from ₹101.19 and to ₹107.47 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

A thumping win over defending champions Mumbai Indians boosting their confidence, Royal Challengers Bangalore would look to build on the momentum when they take on a struggling Rajasthan Royals in their Indian Premier League match in Dubai on September 29.