Top news of the day: Not possible to postpone civil services exams, UPSC tells Supreme Court; Delhi High Court restricts access to online hearings, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Union Public Service Commission in wooden block. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday expressed its reluctance to postpone the civil services exams due on October 4. Appearing before a Bench led by Justice A.M. Khanwilkar, advocate Naresh Kaushik, for the UPSC, said it would not be possible to defer the exams as they had earlier been postponed due to the pandemic.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the ban on the National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang (NSCN-K) by notifying it as an “unlawful association” under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A Delhi High Court Bench has directed that the link to its court proceedings, now being conducted through video-conferencing (VC) due to COVID-19 pandemic, should not be shared with members of the public, including reporters.

The Indian Railways spent more money than it earned in FY19, according to the CAG’s latest audit report. In the last five years, the Railways has consistently fallen short of the projected earnings. As a result, its dependence on extra-budgetary resources such as funds from the LIC has increased significantly. The financial situation of the Railways may worsen due to the effects of the COVID-19-related lockdown.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan cautioned that the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) COVID-19 first sero-survey should not create a sense of complacency in people with regard to the virus. Speaking in his social media interaction Sunday Samvaad-3, Mr. Vardhan said indications from the up-coming second sero survey “are that India is far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following COVID appropriate behaviour.”

The dismantling of the world’s longest serving warship, INS Viraat, will begin at Alang, three years after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy. This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy that remained in service for almost 30 years and holds the Guinness record for the world’s longest-serving warship will be dismantled here at Alang, one of the largest shipbreaking yards globally.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred and divested of duties Public Prosecution Director and senior police officer Purushottam Sharma after a video of him reportedly thrashing his wife went viral on social media.

Rahul Tewatia, who smashed five sixes in an over to help Rajasthan Royals beat Kings XI Punjab in an incredible IPL match, said he always kept believing that he could achieve the feat despite struggling initially in his innings.

Also read: IPL 2020 | Who is Rahul Tewatia?

Following a barrel burst of the indigenous heavy artillery gun, the Advanced Towed Array Gun System (ATAGS), during evaluation trials, a committee has been set up consisting of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientists, Army representatives and Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) officials to determine the cause and submit an evaluation report in 10 days, a defence official said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday said the Congress would fight the Centre’s new agriculture sector Acts constitutionally and legally. Talking to journalists here and earlier at Khatkar Kalan, where he participated in party's sit-in against the new legislations, Captain Amarinder said he would consult lawyers to work out the legal course of action for challenging the unconstitutional laws in the Supreme Court.

The government informed the Supreme Court on Monday that complexities concerning the way forward following the expiry of the loan moratorium are under “active consideration” at the highest level.

Subhani Haja Moideen, the IS recruit, has been sentenced to life imprisonment and fined ₹1 lakh by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) court. P. Krishnakumar, the Special Judge of the NIA, pronounced the punishment on Monday. The court had found him guilty on Friday and postponed the awarding of the punishment after offering the convict a chance to make comments on the findings of the court.