Jagan Mohan Reddy cancels Tirumala visit, says Chandrababu Naidu came up with faith declaration issue

Opposition YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has cancelled his planned trip to the Tirupati Lord Venkateshwara Temple, sources close to him said on Friday (September 27, 2024). His much hyped Tirumala tour was announced as part of the YSRCP's call for prayers in temples to atone for TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's 'sin' through his allegations on the quality of Tirupati laddus. Sources close to Mr. Reddy confirmed that his visit to the hill shrine has been cancelled but did not immediately divulge the reason behind the decision that came just a couple of hours before he was supposed to depart to the temple town.

FIR registered against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah regarding alleged irregularities in MUDA site allotment

The Lokayukta in Mysuru has filed an FIR against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife, and two others in connection with alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), on Friday (September 27, 2024). According to Superintendent of Lokayukta police in Mysuru T.J. Udesh, the FIR has been filed following a direction to the Lokayukta by the special court in Bengaluru. While Mr. Siddaramaiah is named as accused number 1, his wife Parvathi is listed as accused number 2.

Supreme Court to hear Atishi, Kejriwal's plea against defamation case on September 30

The Supreme Court on Friday (September 27, 2024) deferred hearing on a plea of Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal challenging the high court order refusing to quash a defamation case over their remarks on alleged deletion of names of 30 lakh voters belonging to some communities from electoral rolls. A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and S.V.N. Bhatti noted the submission of senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for BJP leader Rajiv Babbar, that her caveat was not mentioned in the office report and she could not file response as the petition was served late evening on Thursday. The bench listed the matter for hearing on Monday (September 30, 2024). Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Ms. Atishi and Mr. Kejriwal, said he can argue the matter on September 30.

Badlapur encounter: “Police won’t clap if attacked”, says Fadnavis defends police action; denounces glorification

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (September 26, 2024) reiterated that the State government does not endorse police encounters, but police will “not clap” if attacked. This statement comes days after a police encounter in Thane’s Badlapur, where a man accused of allegedly sexually assaulting two kindergarten girls was shot dead by the police earlier this week. Speaking at an event organised by a news channel in Mumbai, Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, stressed that the accused, Akshay Shinde, was shot in “self-defence” after he attempted to attack the police escorting him. The incident took place when the accused was being taken to Badlapur from Taloja jail to Badlapur. According to police, Shinde snatched an officer’s gun and opened fire and the police responded by shooting him.

ECI seeks explanation from Maharashtra Chief Secretary, DGP for failing to comply with transfer orders

Sending out a stern message on Friday (September 27, 2024), the Election Commission of India (ECI) sought an explanation from the Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik and the State's Police Chief for failing to fully implement its orders on the transfer of officials ahead of the upcoming assembly polls. In a strongly worded letter, the poll body said despite a directive issued on July 31, 2024, to relocate officials who had served in their home districts or current postings for over three years, the State administration had not completed the process. According to the poll panel mandate, the compliance report was due by August 31, 2024. While the additional Director General of Police submitted a partial report, the chief secretary is yet to provide a full response. Sources noted that more than 100 inspector-level officers in Mumbai and revenue officials, many holding key positions in the state, had not been transferred as required.

Railways to run nearly 6,000 special trains this festive season: Ashwini Vaishnaw

As the festive season approaches, Indian Railways has decided to run nearly 6,000 special trains to help more than one crore passengers get home for Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals. “Besides, additional general coaches have been added to 108 trains, and 12,500 coaches have been sanctioned to take care of the extra rush witnessed during festivals,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said. Several train routes, especially those destined for Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, witness heavy rushes during Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath festivals. Mr. Vaishnaw said a total of 5,975 special trains have been notified so far for this year's festival season, up from 4,429 last year.

External Affairs Minister meets UN chief, UNGA president Yang; discusses multilateral reforms, global issues

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and UN General Assembly's new president Philemon Yang, in New York, separately, exchanging views on global issues such as the conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine while supporting Mr. Yang's vision of "unity in diversity", "peace" and "human sustainability". Mr. Jaishankar is in the U.S. to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and met Mr. Guetteres and Mr. Yang on the sidelines of the UNGA session on Thursday (September 27, 2024). "Always a pleasure to speak with @UN Secretary General @antonioguterres. Discussed the Pact for the Future, reforming multilateralism, AI, climate action, West Asia and Ukraine," Mr. Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Turkish President skips mention of Kashmir at UNGA; focusses on humanitarian situation in Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not mention Kashmir in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) this year, the first time he has skipped the issues since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The focus of his 35-minute speech this year was the humanitarian situation in Gaza, where more than 40,000 people have died in Israeli attacks against Hamas. After India scrapped the special status Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed under the Constitution in 2019, Mr. Erdogan has referred to Kashmir every year in his address to world leaders at the UNGA session, while advocating talks between New Delhi and Islamabad. "Gaza has become the largest cemetery for children and women in the world", he said, urging Western countries, including the U.S. and major European Union countries, to act to stop the killings.

Dissanayake government restores old visa system in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s newly elected government led byPresident Anura Kumara Dissanayake has restored the country’s old visa system, adhering to a recent Supreme Court order that suspended a controversial new portal managed by a consortium including an Indian company. The announcement was made late on Thursday (September 26, 2024), almost two months after the country’s top court directed immigration authorities to revert to the online platform that was in use before the Ranil Wickremesinghe administration switched to the new system, roping in GBS Technology Services, the India-registered IVS Global Services, and VFS Global.

Pope Francis says Church must ‘seek forgiveness’ for child sexual abuse

Pope Francis said on Friday (September 27, 2024) that the Catholic Church must “seek forgiveness” over the “scourge” of child sexual abuse, during a visit to Belgium, where the Church’s dark past looms large. In a speech before political and civil society leaders that opened his three-day visit to the country, Pope Francis denounced the “tragic instances of child abuse” as a stain on the Church’s legacy. “It is our shame and our humiliation,” Francis told the gathering at the Laeken Palace royal residency. “The Church must be ashamed and must seek forgiveness,” he said. The 87-year-old pontiff is due to meet with a group of clerical sexual assault victims in Brussels in the afternoon, as part of a three-day stay in the European nation tarred by decades of scandals and cover-ups. The meeting with around 15 victims, taking place at 6:30 pm (1630 GMT) at the Vatican’s diplomatic mission, was being held with the “utmost discretion”, according to the Belgian church.

Haiti violence: At least 3,661 killed this year; six lakh people displaced, says UN

“More than 3,600 people have been killed this year in the “senseless” gang violence ravaging Haiti,” the United Nations said on Friday (September 27, 2024.) Haiti has plunged into virtual anarchy, with gangs taking over the capital Port-au-Prince and the security and health systems collapsing. “About 6,00,000 people were displaced in the first six months of 2024 and 1,280 were injured in gang violence, including 295 women and 63 children,” the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a report. "Latest figures documented by the UN Human Rights Office indicate that at least 3,661 people have been killed since January this year, maintaining the high levels of violence seen in 2023," the rights office said.

Cisco inaugurates its first manufacturing facility in India; aims to power more than $1.3 billion revenue

Networking giant Cisco inaugurated its first manufacturing facility in India on Friday (September 27, 2024), located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai, Tamil Nadu, that will produce routing and switching products. Cisco’s aim with the facility is to drive $1.3 billion in revenue, while the facility is also expected to create 1,200 jobs in the State, said the company. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, as well as Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Tamil Nadu Minister for Industries, and Chuck Robbins, Chair and CEO of Cisco, addressed the audience during the inauguration. They stressed India’s roughly two-decade long relationship with Cisco, the strategic importance of Tamil Nadu, and Cisco’s commitment to the country.

TIGA Investments gets CCI's nod to acquire stake in Dream11

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted nod to Singapore-based TIGA Investments' proposal to acquire a stake in Dream11's parent company Dream Sports Inc. The deal was cleared by CCI under the green channel route. The transaction pertains to the purchase by Tiga Acquisition Corp III (Tiga) of certain preferred stock of Dream Sports Inc. (DSI), along with certain rights, from an existing shareholder of DSI, the regulator said in a notice on Monday (September 23, 2024). However, the fair trade regulator CCI did not reveal the name of the existing shareholder.

Dwayne Bravo retires from all forms of cricket; joins KKR as mentor

World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will join IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor. The 40-year-old thus replaces Gautam Gambhir, who left the role to take over as India’s head coach earlier this year. Bravo's last season of the Caribbean Premier League was cut short due to an injury that he sustained earlier this week. "Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything. "Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer — it’s been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 at every step," he wrote on Instagram.

Daniel Ricciardo released by Red Bull F1 team; replaced by Liam Lawson for rest of 2024 season

Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson. The 35-year-old Ricciardo knew at the Singapore Grand Prix it was likely his final F1 race — essentially confirmed when his RB team called him into the pits ahead of the final lap to give the Australian the opportunity to set the fastest lap of the race. Ricciardo hit the mark — it took a bonus point away from title challenger Lando Norris and indirectly helped out Max Verstappen in his quest for a fourth consecutive drivers' championship — then sat inside his car for an unusually long time after the race, savoring his final moments.

