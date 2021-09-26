Top news of the day: Cyclone Gulab begins landfall; CJI voices support for 50% representation for women in judiciary, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The landfall process of Cyclone Gulab started on September 26 evening at about 6.30 p.m., and it may continue for about three hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in Bhubaneswar.

“It is your right. It is not a matter of charity... Enough of this thousands of years of suppression,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

In his monthly radio broadcast, ‘Mann ki Baat’ the Prime Minister said that while record levels of vaccination were taking place in India, effort should not flag and that no one should be left out of the ‘circle of safety’ of vaccination. The broadcast had been recorded before the Prime Minister’s trip to the United States, a fact shared by him.

Without vaccination, the critically ill or otherwise vulnerable must follow COVID-19 appropriate norms.

Intensifying operations against the Naxals and choking the flow of funds to them were the two key issues discussed at a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and attended by six Chief Ministers and top officials of four other States in New Delhi on September 26, sources said.

Among those who took oath at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh were Brahm Mohindra, Manpreet Singh Badal, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Rana Gurjit Singh.

Caste census | Nitish to hold all party meeting on way forward

Move follows Centre’s affidavit in Supreme Court that such an enumeration will not be feasible.

Addressing a Kisan Sammelan, to woo farmers ahead of the elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government had increased the rates of usual variety sugar cane from ₹315 per quintal to ₹340 while the price (state advisory price) for the early variety had been increased from ₹325 per quintal to ₹350.

Underlining the obstacles that India-China relations currently face, Ambassador to China Vikram Misri said, “The first is to avoid shifting goalposts.” He was speaking at a Track Two dialogue held by Indian and Chinese institutes, and the transcript was made available by the Indian Embassy in Beijing on September 25.

Palestinian Health Ministry said a Palestinian was shot dead near the northern West Bank city of Jenin and three others were killed in Biddu, north of Jerusalem.

Female candidates held 33 seats in Iceland’s 63-seat parliament, the Althing.

Improve access to banking through rational approach and optimal utilisation of digital technologies, the Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister tells Indian Banks’ Association.

IPL 2021 | RR need to address batting frailties against SRH for returning to winning ways

For SRH, it is all about enjoying the remaining few games and ending on a high.