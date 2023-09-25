September 25, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST

Asian Games 2023 | Air rifle, women’s cricket teams win gold for India

The Indian men’s 10m air rifle team shot down gold with a world record score on the second day of shooting competition at the Asian Games on September 25. The team of world champion Rudrankksh Patil, Olympian Divyansh Panwar and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar aggregated 1893.7 in the qualification round to better the world record of 1893.3 set by the Chinese less than a month back at the World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, rookie pacer Titas Sadhu singlehandedly earned a gold medal for the Indian women’s cricket team in its maiden appearance as it defeated Sri Lanka by 19 runs in a low-scoring final.

AIADMK breaks ties with BJP in Tamil Nadu, pulls out of NDA

The AIADMK on September 25 announced its decision to withdraw from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and snap its ties with the BJP. Announcing this at the end of a meeting of the party’s district secretaries, headquarters secretaries, Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly at Chennai, K.P. Munusamy, the party’s deputy general secretary, told reporters that the State leadership of the BJP had been, for the last one year, “deliberately, in a planned manner and with motive, defaming” icons of the party such as C.N. Annadurai and Jayalalithaa and “criticising” policies of the party.

Supreme Court refuses to give Chandrababu Naidu an exception, asks his lawyer to mention plea for urgent hearing on September 26

The Supreme Court refused on September 25 to unflex its rules to entertain an unlisted oral plea on behalf of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to urgently hear his appeal for quashing the FIRs registered in the skill development scam case. Appearing before a Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, for Mr. Naidu, pressed the need for urgency, saying the “Opposition in the State has been curbed with Mr. Naidu’s custody”.

Muzaffarnagar slapping case: Supreme Court questions quality of school education in U.P., points to ‘watered-down’ FIR against teacher

A “watered-down” and delayed First Information Report (FIR) against a Muzaffarnagar school teacher, shown on video showering communal remarks on her seven-year-old Muslim student and goading his classmates to thrash him, raised questions in the Supreme Court about religious discrimination and quality of education in Uttar Pradesh. “The manner in which the incident has happened should shock the conscience of the State,” Justice A.S. Oka, heading a Division Bench, addressed the Uttar Pradesh government on September 25.

Congress, allies supported women’s reservation Bill out of compulsion, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 25 said the Congress and its allies in the new “ghamandia” alliance supported the women’s reservation Bill in Parliament “reluctantly” as there was no way out and warned people that if given an opportunity, they will backtrack on it. Addressing a massive gathering of BJP workers ‘Karyakarta Mahakumb’ in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Prime Minister tore into the Congress, equating the party with “rusted iron” and alleging that it was outsourced to “urban Naxals” and is not run by leaders.

Will accept the final decision of Election Commission on NCP name and symbol: Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on September 25 said he would accept the “final” decision of the Election Commission of India regarding the Nationalist Congress Party’s name and poll symbol, in view of the claims submitted by the factions led by him and Sharad Pawar. Asked about the Sharad Pawar faction taking action against MLAs who are joining his group, Ajit Pawar said they can exercise their rights.

Morainic foundation, population, building pressure behind Joshimath subsidence, say scientific reports

Scientific and technical institutions studying land subsidence in Joshimath have attributed the crisis to the hill town’s location on a slope over morainic deposits or loose sediments, population pressure, construction of multi-storeyed buildings and the absence of a system for proper disposal of water coming from the upper reaches. Though the reports are separate and approach the problem from different angles, they are largely in concurrence with each other on the combination of factors that may have led to the aggravation of the situation in Joshimath early this year.

BJP MP Bidhuri meets party president Nadda

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, under flak for using derogatory words against BSP MP Danish Ali in Lok Sabha, met the ruling party president J.P. Nadda on September 25. Mr. Bidhuri met Mr. Nadda at the BJP headquarters, days after he was issued a show-cause notice by the party for his remarks.

Russia strikes Odesa, damaging port, grain infrastructure and abandoned hotel

A Russian drone and missile strike near Odesa damaged port infrastructure, a grain silo and an abandoned hotel and injured one person, as attacks on Ukraine killed four civilians and wounded 13 in the past day, Ukrainian officials said on September 25. Ukraine’s air force reported downing all Russian drones overnight, but one of 12 Kalibr missiles and two P-800 Oniks cruise missiles apparently made it past air defenses the day after the war in Ukraine entered its 20th month.

Sixteen killed in accident at state-owned coal mine in China’s Guizhou province

Sixteen people were killed in a coal mine accident in Panzhou city in southern China’s Guizhou province on Sunday, according to a filing by the mine’s owner, Guizhou Panjiang Refined Coal Co, with the Shanghai Stock Exchange on September 25. All coal mines in Panzhou city have suspending production for a day, according to Shanghai-based commodities consultancy Mysteel. Guizhou’s mine safety administration told Reuters it did not have information on the situation.

