Lalu Prasad, Nitish Kumar meet Sonia Gandhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad on Sunday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi here in a bid to unite Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 general elections. The meeting at Ms. Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence is being considered very crucial in forging an Opposition unity as efforts are on to reconcile differences between the Congress and some regional parties that have been at loggerheads traditionally. This was Mr. Kumar's first meeting with Ms. Gandhi since he severed ties with the BJP and joined hands with the RJD and the Congress to form the government in Bihar in August.

INLD rally | ‘Third front’ not enough, need a ‘main front’: Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave a clarion call for the Opposition to unite ahead of the next general elections saying that it was not just about the “third front”, but there was a need to cobble together a “main front” to defeat the present regime. He was speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Fatehabad to mark 109th birth anniversary of late Choudhary Devi Lal, the former Deputy Prime Minister, attended by the leaders of around half-a-dozen political parties, including NCP president Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) leader Sitram Yechury and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Ahead of CLP meeting, Ashok Gehlot says new generation should get chance

“I have said it earlier as well. No post is important to me. I am doing politics for last 50 years. I have remained on some constitutional post or other for 40 years. What more I can get and want. So, it is in my mind that the new generation should get a chance and we all will together give a leadership in the country,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, during his visit to Jaisalmer to offer prayers at the Tanot Mata temple.

Punjab face-off ends: Governor approves September 27 Assembly session

Punjb Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that the Governor has acceded to government’s request for holding the Assembly session. Punjab Governor and the AAP government had been at loggerheads over the issue of holding the Assembly sessions. The ruling AAP had announced to convene the special session of the Assembly on September 22 to bring a ‘confidence motion’, following the party’s allegation that attempts were being made to topple its government in Punjab by offering bribes to its legislators by agents of the BJP. The Governor, however, withdrew the order of summoning the special session, citing the “absence of specific rules” regarding summoning of the Assembly for the ‘confidence motion’ only.

Mann ki Baat | Chandigarh airport to be named after Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that September 28 is an important day of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated. “Just before the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, an important decision has been taken as a tribute to him. It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been in the waiting for a long time,” he said. He congratulated the people of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana, and the entire country for this decision.

Terror listings at U.N. blocked without assigning reason challenges common sense, says Jaishankar

Amid repeated holds on proposals to designate Pakistan-based terrorists under the U.N. sanctions regime, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said that terrorism should not be used as a “political tool” and the idea that something is blocked without assigning a reason challenges common sense.

Trinamool spent highest for Goa polls at ₹47.54 crore, BJP’s expenditure over ₹17 crore

The Goa Assembly elections were keenly fought with the Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party throwing their hats in the ring but when it came to poll expenditure, it was the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress that loosened its purse strings spending a whopping ₹47.54 crore. The BJP, which retained power in Goa with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at the helm, spent over ₹17.75 crore towards election expenditure in the State. The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP spent nearly ₹3.5 crore in Goa, where it tried its luck for the second consecutive Assembly elections.

Iran summons U.K. and Norway ambassadors amid violent unrest

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday it summoned Britain’s ambassador to protest what it described as a hostile atmosphere created by London-based Farsi language media outlets. The move comes amid violent unrest in Iran triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody. The state-run IRNA news agency reported the Ministry also summoned Norway’s ambassador to Iran and strongly protested recent remarks by the president of the Norwegian parliament, Masud Gharahkhani.

Pakistan government leaders’ leaked audio clips raise security concern in the country

Interior minister Rana Sanullah, defence minister Khawaja Asif, law minister Azam Tarar, and minister for economic affairs Ayaz Sadiq can be heard talking about the fate of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers from the National Assembly. Another audio clip is purportedly about a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about Finance Minister Ismail.

China’s Communist Party says all delegates ‘elected’ for next month’s key Congress under guidelines set by President Xi

The countdown for next month’s key Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) began as the ruling party on Sunday announced that all delegates totalling nearly 2,300 were “elected” for the once-in-a-five year meeting in which President Xi Jinping is widely expected to get endorsed for a record third term. A total of 2,296 delegates were “elected” to attend the upcoming 20th National Congress of the CPC to be held on October 16, official media reported, citing a statement by the party in Beijing.

Economic activity still below pre-pandemic level; RBI to slow down on rate cuts till next year: ADB

With economic activity still to reach pre-pandemic levels, the RBI may slow down the pace of rate hikes until next year to quell soaring inflation while supporting growth, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) says in its latest report. The Manila-based multilateral funding agency has raised the inflation forecast for the current fiscal year ending in March 2023 to 6.7% from its earlier projection of 5.8%. For the next fiscal year too, the forecast has been revised upwards to 5.8% from 5% earlier.

With comfortable coal stocks, no power crisis this festive season, officials say

India is unlikely to see a repeat of the 2021 energy crisis this festive season as coal-fired power stations across the country have comfortable levels of the fuel stock to meet electricity demand of the world’s fastest expanding major economy. Learning lessons from the October 2021 energy crisis, when power stations were put on outage alert, due to coal stocks falling to the lowest level in years, the Ministries of coal and power as well as railways this year have worked out a plan to ensure adequate fuel stocks at electricity generating units, officials said.

Duleep Trophy final | Ajinkya Rahane sets example, asks Jaiswal to leave field for indiscipline

In a rare act, West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane ordered his teammate Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for disciplinary reasons, setting an example on the fifth day of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone in Coimbatore. The 20-year-old Jaiswal had a great time with the bat, smashing a brilliant double century to set up a big win for West Zone in the summit showdown. However, the same cannot be said of his time on the field as he found himself at the centre of controversy on Sunday. He was asked by his captain Rahane to leave the field for going overboard with sledging against South Zone batter Ravi Teja.

Jhulan Goswami’s two-decade-long international career ‘monumental’, says BCCI

The BCCI has described Jhulan Goswami’s two-decade-long international career as “monumental”, saying an era has come to an end with the retirement of one of women’s cricket’s greatest players. The 39-year-old Jhulan retired from international cricket following the conclusion of the ODI series in England, in which the visitors secured a first-ever clean sweep to give the legendary seamer a fitting farewell.