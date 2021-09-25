News

Top news of the day: Modi addresses U.N. General Assembly; Election Commission awaits Law Ministry nod to deregister inactive parties, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2021. Photo: YouTube/Narendra Modi  

Modi addresses 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly

On September 24, India issued a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the U.N. General Assembly.

ECI awaits Law Ministry nod to deregister inactive parties

The poll panel has raised concern over the possible misuse of the Income Tax exemption by parties that don’t contest elections.

Why government websites canvass for PM-CARES donation if it is not a government fund, asks Opposition

Opposition parties call for greater transparency over PM-CARES Fund.

Tejashwi Yadav writes to non-BJP leaders seeking demand of caste census

The move comes after the Centre’s recent affidavit in Supreme Court that a caste census of the Backward Classes is “administratively difficult and cumbersome”.

Cyclone storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, Odisha moves disaster response forces

Southern Odisha districts has been put on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm.

Congress to join farmers’ Bharat Bandh on September 27

The Congress will join the September 27 “Bharat Bandh” called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark the first anniversary of passing of the three controversial farm laws in Parliament.

Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away

In her 75 years, Kamla Bhasin was more than just a friendly, smiling face. She represented and touched women struggling for a toehold in public places denied to them, moving on in her later years to question the state and governments for their inability to put an equitable system in place.

Centre to soon announce new cooperative policy, says Amit Shah

Government is working on setting up cooperative common service centres, national database besides a national cooperative university, he said.

CoWin certificates to mention date of birth of fully vaccinated travelling abroad

The new feature is being introduced in compliance with the WHO norms and is likely to be available from next week.

Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square, says witness

Four bodies were brought to the square and three bodies were moved to other squares in the city to be displayed.

Quad to deepen counter-terrorism in Afghanistan

Group also details slew of commitments on vaccines and climate.

Huawei CFO leaves Canada after agreement with U.S. over fraud charges

Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng Wanzhou was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. Beijing had denied that their arrests were linked.

Karvy scam | ED searches at properties linked to firm

Agency issues order freezing group shares worth ₹700 crore held by CMD, others.

IPL 2021 | Chennai boy Varun Chakravarthy pose biggest threat for CSK against KKR

Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would look to continue their winning streak.


