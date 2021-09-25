Top news of the day: Modi addresses U.N. General Assembly; Election Commission awaits Law Ministry nod to deregister inactive parties, and more

Modi addresses 76th session of the U.N. General Assembly
On September 24, India issued a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the U.N. General Assembly.
ECI awaits Law Ministry nod to deregister inactive parties
The poll panel has raised concern over the possible misuse of the Income Tax exemption by parties that don’t contest elections.
Why government websites canvass for PM-CARES donation if it is not a government fund, asks Opposition
Opposition parties call for greater transparency over PM-CARES Fund.
Tejashwi Yadav writes to non-BJP leaders seeking demand of caste census
The move comes after the Centre’s recent affidavit in Supreme Court that a caste census of the Backward Classes is “administratively difficult and cumbersome”.
Cyclone storm brewing over Bay of Bengal, Odisha moves disaster response forces
Southern Odisha districts has been put on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm.
Congress to join farmers’ Bharat Bandh on September 27
The Congress will join the September 27 “Bharat Bandh” called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark the first anniversary of passing of the three controversial farm laws in Parliament.
Women's rights activist Kamla Bhasin passes away
In her 75 years, Kamla Bhasin was more than just a friendly, smiling face. She represented and touched women struggling for a toehold in public places denied to them, moving on in her later years to question the state and governments for their inability to put an equitable system in place.
Centre to soon announce new cooperative policy, says Amit Shah
Government is working on setting up cooperative common service centres, national database besides a national cooperative university, he said.
CoWin certificates to mention date of birth of fully vaccinated travelling abroad
The new feature is being introduced in compliance with the WHO norms and is likely to be available from next week.
Taliban hang dead body in Afghan city’s main square, says witness
Four bodies were brought to the square and three bodies were moved to other squares in the city to be displayed.
Quad to deepen counter-terrorism in Afghanistan
Group also details slew of commitments on vaccines and climate.
Huawei CFO leaves Canada after agreement with U.S. over fraud charges
Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng Wanzhou was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. Beijing had denied that their arrests were linked.
Karvy scam | ED searches at properties linked to firm
Agency issues order freezing group shares worth ₹700 crore held by CMD, others.
IPL 2021 | Chennai boy Varun Chakravarthy pose biggest threat for CSK against KKR
Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would look to continue their winning streak.