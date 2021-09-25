Top news of the day: Modi addresses U.N. General Assembly; Election Commission awaits Law Ministry nod to deregister inactive parties, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

On September 24, India issued a blistering retort after Prime Minister Imran Khan raked up the issue of Kashmir in his address to the U.N. General Assembly.

The poll panel has raised concern over the possible misuse of the Income Tax exemption by parties that don’t contest elections.

Opposition parties call for greater transparency over PM-CARES Fund.

The move comes after the Centre’s recent affidavit in Supreme Court that a caste census of the Backward Classes is “administratively difficult and cumbersome”.

Southern Odisha districts has been put on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal would intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The Congress will join the September 27 “Bharat Bandh” called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to mark the first anniversary of passing of the three controversial farm laws in Parliament.

In her 75 years, Kamla Bhasin was more than just a friendly, smiling face. She represented and touched women struggling for a toehold in public places denied to them, moving on in her later years to question the state and governments for their inability to put an equitable system in place.

Government is working on setting up cooperative common service centres, national database besides a national cooperative university, he said.

The new feature is being introduced in compliance with the WHO norms and is likely to be available from next week.

Four bodies were brought to the square and three bodies were moved to other squares in the city to be displayed.

Group also details slew of commitments on vaccines and climate.

Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng Wanzhou was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. Beijing had denied that their arrests were linked.

Agency issues order freezing group shares worth ₹700 crore held by CMD, others.

IPL 2021 | Chennai boy Varun Chakravarthy pose biggest threat for CSK against KKR

Both Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders would look to continue their winning streak.