Top news of the day: From vaccines to illegal fishing, Quad will announce a range of deliverables, says U.S. official; gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster inside Delhi court, and more

The official said that U.S. President Joe Biden understands that the major challenges of this century will play out in the Indo-Pacific and the Quad engagement is part of the U.S. “doubling down” on diplomacy.

Unknown assailants in lawyers attire shoot at gangster Jitender Gogi; Delhi Police kill both assailants.

Experts add that the reasons behind dropping HCQ also included no mortality benefit, increasing the risk of adverse drug effect (ADE) when co-administered with azithromycin.

The decision was taken following clearance to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from Chief Minister Office, state’s Pediatric taskforce on COVID-19 and Health department, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Of these, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Tata Consortium within 10 years from the date of contract. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India under technology transfer by a private company, and the deal value is estimated around ₹22,000 crore.

The application window will remain open for women candidates from September 24 to October 8 (till 6 p.m.), said the statement issued by the UPSC.

BJP’s OBC Morcha chief K. Laxman spoke to The Hindu over the issue, saying previous attempts at a caste census, including the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), had demonstrated the complexity of the exercise and the difficulty in getting reliable data.

The journalist, identified as Arindam Das (40), was working with a regional television channel. The condition of another video-journalist and three Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel was stated to be critical.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), in a short affidavit, said Twitter has acknowledged that the personnel (CCO, Nodal Contact Person and RGO) are appointed as the company’s employees and not as ‘contingent workers’.

The meeting was co-chaired by Coal Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Tiwari from the Indian side and by Paul Trotman, Head of Resources Division from the Australian side.

The issue has climbed the political agenda in many countries as scientists are warning that the world faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years.

This marks the first time that a candidate for the top job at the U.N. health agency has not been nominated by the home country.

Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing Competition Commission of India, stated that the commission stood by the legal obligation with respect to maintenance of confidentiality and clarified that there was no lapse on part of the body.

The 30-share BSE index rose 163.11 points or 0.27% to its lifetime closing high of 60,048.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 30.25 points or 0.17% to record finish of 17,853.20.

Indian Premier League 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in battle of laggards

Punjab Kings have also lacked any kind of stability over the last 14 seasons with captains and coaches being changed frequently.