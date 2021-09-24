Top news of the day: From vaccines to illegal fishing, Quad will announce a range of deliverables, says U.S. official; gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster inside Delhi court, and more

From vaccines to illegal fishing, Quad will announce a range of deliverables: U.S. official
The official said that U.S. President Joe Biden understands that the major challenges of this century will play out in the Indo-Pacific and the Quad engagement is part of the U.S. “doubling down” on diplomacy.
Gunmen dressed as lawyers kill gangster inside Delhi’s Rohini court; 2 attackers dead in police action
Unknown assailants in lawyers attire shoot at gangster Jitender Gogi; Delhi Police kill both assailants.
ICMR drops Ivermectin, HCQ from COVID-19 treatment guidelines
Experts add that the reasons behind dropping HCQ also included no mortality benefit, increasing the risk of adverse drug effect (ADE) when co-administered with azithromycin.
Maharashtra announces reopening of schools from October 4
The decision was taken following clearance to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) from Chief Minister Office, state’s Pediatric taskforce on COVID-19 and Health department, said School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.
Centre inks deal with Airbus for 56 C-295 transport aircraft
Of these, 16 aircraft will be delivered in flyaway condition from Spain within 48 months and 40 aircraft will be manufactured in India by Tata Consortium within 10 years from the date of contract. This is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India under technology transfer by a private company, and the deal value is estimated around ₹22,000 crore.
UPSC allows unmarried women to apply for NDA and Naval Academy exam
The application window will remain open for women candidates from September 24 to October 8 (till 6 p.m.), said the statement issued by the UPSC.
BJP defends government affidavit on caste census
BJP’s OBC Morcha chief K. Laxman spoke to The Hindu over the issue, saying previous attempts at a caste census, including the Socio Economic Caste Census (SECC), had demonstrated the complexity of the exercise and the difficulty in getting reliable data.
Journalist dies as boat capsizes during elephant rescue in the Mahanadi
The journalist, identified as Arindam Das (40), was working with a regional television channel. The condition of another video-journalist and three Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force personnel was stated to be critical.
Twitter appointed officers in compliance with new IT Rules, Centre tells Delhi High Court
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), in a short affidavit, said Twitter has acknowledged that the personnel (CCO, Nodal Contact Person and RGO) are appointed as the company’s employees and not as ‘contingent workers’.
India, Australia hold first Joint Working Group meet on coal, mines
The meeting was co-chaired by Coal Additional Secretary Vinod Kumar Tiwari from the Indian side and by Paul Trotman, Head of Resources Division from the Australian side.
Activists stage global rallies over climate change
The issue has climbed the political agenda in many countries as scientists are warning that the world faces dangerous temperature rises unless greenhouse gas emissions are cut sharply in the coming years.
France, Germany nominate WHO chief Tedros for a second term
This marks the first time that a candidate for the top job at the U.N. health agency has not been nominated by the home country.
Google plea against 'information leak' attempt to frustrate proceedings, CCI tells Delhi High Court
Additional Solicitor General N Venkataraman, representing Competition Commission of India, stated that the commission stood by the legal obligation with respect to maintenance of confidentiality and clarified that there was no lapse on part of the body.
Sensex scales historic 60,000 mark; Nifty tops 17,850
The 30-share BSE index rose 163.11 points or 0.27% to its lifetime closing high of 60,048.47. Similarly, the NSE Nifty advanced 30.25 points or 0.17% to record finish of 17,853.20.
Indian Premier League 2021 | Sunrisers Hyderabad face Punjab Kings in battle of laggards
Punjab Kings have also lacked any kind of stability over the last 14 seasons with captains and coaches being changed frequently.