Israeli airstrikes kill 100 people, more than 400 wounded across southern Lebanon

The Israeli military said it struck 300 targets Monday (September 23, 2024) in Lebanon in one of the most intense barrages of airstrikes in nearly a year of fighting against the Hezbollah militant group. The Lebanese Health Ministry said 100 people were killed and more than 400 wounded in what would be the deadliest day in Lebanon since the conflict started in October. Before the escalation beginning with the wave of pager explosions last Tuesday (September 17, 2024), around 600 people had been killed in Lebanon since October, mostly fighters, but also more than 100 civilians.

India reports first case of mpox from new, fast-spreading clade 1b variety

India has reported its first case of the clade 1 variant of Mpox which, according to Health Ministry sources, has been confirmed in a 38-year-old youth who landed in Kerala last week from the UAE. The youth was admitted to the government medical college hospital in Malappuram’s Manjeri on Monday after he developed symptoms of the disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Mpox a global public health emergency again in August 2024 due to the spread of a new and deadlier strain of the virus, Clade 1b.

Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM with an empty chair beside her

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took charge as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday (September 23, 2024) after taking the oath of office on Saturday (September 21, 2024). Refusing to sit on the chair used by her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal, Ms. Atishi chose to sit on a different chair. “This is Delhi’s Chief Minister’s chair, this chair, is Arvind Kejriwal ji’s,“ she said after taking charge at the Delhi Secretariat. The third and the youngest woman Chief Minister of Delhi, Ms. Atishi has retained the 13 portfolios she held in the Kejriwal government, including those of education, revenue, finance, power and PWD.

Court grants interim bail to CEO, coordinator of RAU’s IAS Study Circle in Delhi coaching deaths

A Delhi court on Monday (September 23, 2024) granted till December 7 interim bail to Rau’s IAS Study Circle CEO Abhishek Gupta and its coordinator Deshpal Singh in a case related to the death of three civil services aspirants in July in the centre’s flooded basement. Principal District and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna granted relief to the accused persons on a personal bond of ₹1 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount.

Subramanian Swamy moves Supreme Court seeking court-monitored probe in Tirupati laddu row

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Monday (September 23, 2024) moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus. The BJP leader requested the Court to direct the Andhra Pradesh Government to file a detailed report on the source and sampling of the ghee used for making the laddus. Mr. Swamy also urged the court to issue an interim direction to obtain a detailed forensic report from the authorities concerned.

Rahul Gandhi says will be the voice of the people of J&K in parliament

“Whenever you need me, you just have to give me an order and I will be present before you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. You know the special relationship I have with you. I do not have to even mention it,” Rahul Gandhi told an election rally in the Zainakote area on the city’s outskirts on Monday (September 23, 2024), reiterating the Congress party’s commitment to put pressure on the BJP-ruled Centre to restore J&K’s statehood.

EPFO logs 20 lakh net new members in July

Retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) recorded a net addition of 19.94 lakh members in July this year, the Labour Ministry said on Monday (September 23, 2024). Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a press conference that 10.52 lakh new or first-time workers subscribed to Social Security schemes run by the EPFO. He also informed that 8.77 lakh members added in July are in the age group of 18-25 years.

Spicejet faces another insolvency plea from operational creditor; NCLT issues notice

A two-member bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) comprising Mahendra Khandelwal and Sanjeev Tanjan issued a notice to debt-ridden air carrier SpiceJet on Monday (September 23, 2024) over the plea filed by one of its operational creditors. The bench has directed Spicejet to file a reply and list the matter for the next hearing on November 14. SpiceJet is already facing several insolvency petitions from creditors, including Willis Lease, Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Wilmington and Celestial Aviation at NCLT and the appellate tribunal NCLAT.

Capsule carrying 2 Russians and 1 American heads to Earth from space station

A Russian space capsule undocked from the International Space Station on Monday (September 23, 2024) to take three astronauts back to Earth, two of them completing a record-long stay on the orbiting laboratory. The capsule carrying Russians Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub and American Tracy Dyson is expected to land in the vast Kazakhstan steppe about 3 1/2 hours after the undocking.

India tightens grip on top spot in World Test Championship

India tightened their grip on the top spot in the World Test Championship table with a 280-run victory over Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka saw off New Zealand in Galle to help their move towards a potential spot in the final at Lord’s next year. The two results have led to shifts in the race for the two final spots, with Sri Lanka leapfrogging their current opponents into the third spot. India’s win in Chennai and the 12 WTC points reassert their status at the top of the table, moving to a percentage of 71.67%, extending their lead on Australia in second (62.50%).

