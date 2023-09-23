September 23, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

NIA confiscates properties of Sikhs For Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on September 23 confiscated the properties of “designated individual terrorist” Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, self-styled general counsel of the United State-based proscribed outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), in Punjab’s Amritsar and Chandigarh. He is currently operating from Canada. The action has been taken against Pannun following the confiscation orders passed by an NIA special court in Mohali, Punjab. This is the first time that properties of an absconding accused of the NIA, have been confiscated

NIA arrests one accused in Manipur transnational conspiracy case

The NIA has arrested a person on the charge of his alleged involvement in a transnational conspiracy by a Myanmar-based leadership of terror outfits to wage a war against the Indian government by exploiting the current ethnic unrest in Manipur. The accused, identified as Moirangthem Anand Singh, had been booked in a case registered suo moto by the NIA on July 19, 2023.

Chandrababu Naidu moves Supreme Court in Andhra Pradesh skill development scam case

Telugu Desam Party national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on September 23 appealed the Supreme Court against an Andhra Pradesh High Court order refusing to quash FIRs against him in the multi-crore skill development scam case. The High Court had declined to quash the criminal cases filed against Mr. Naidu. It had also refused to set aside the Anti-Corruption Bureau court’s order to remand him.

Government making sincere attempts to draft laws in simple manner, Indian languages: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on September 23 that his government is making sincere attempts to draft laws in a simple manner and in Indian languages to the maximum extent. Inaugurating the International Lawyers’ Conference in New Delhi, he said the language used to write laws and in the judicial process plays a big role in ensuring justice. “We in the Indian government are thinking that law should be produced in two ways. One draft will be in the language you are used to,” he said to the audience drawn from the legal field.” The second draft will be in a language which the country’s common man can understand. He should consider the law his own.

Manipur CM Biren announces restoration of Internet services from today

Internet services in Manipur, which had been suspended since May 23, 2023, were restored on September 23 throughout the State. The restoration of the services was announced by the Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Mobile internet services remained suspended in Manipur for more than 140-days in the wake of communal clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis. Except “whitelisted” mobile phone numbers approved by the government, data services were suspended on other mobile phones.

Assam CM Himanta’s wife files ₹10 crore defamation suit against Gaurav Gogoi

Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, the wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has filed a ₹10 crore defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for “false” allegations of irregularities in a food processing project. Senior advocate Devajit Saikia, her counsel, said that the case has been filed at the Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division) of Kamrup Metropolitan on Friday and it will be moved on September 26.

Probe indecent conduct of Danish Ali too: BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to Lok Sabha Speaker

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said on September 23 the Lok Sabha Speaker should also probe the “indecent” conduct and remarks of Danish Ali, who was recently at the receiving end of ruling party member Ramesh Bidhuri’s communal remarks in the House. Mr. Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Mr. Bidhuri’s comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

New Parliament building’s architecture killed democracy, conversations: Congress

The Congress on September 23 attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the architecture of the new Parliament building alleging that it has killed democracy and conversations, a charge the BJP said is an insult to aspirations of 140 crore Indians. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that the new Parliament building realises the Prime Minister’s objectives and should be called a “Modi Multiplex or Modi Marriot”. “Perhaps a better use for the new Parliament building will be found after regime change in 2024,” Mr. Ramesh claimed in a post on X (formerly, Twitter).

Then president Kovind not invited for foundation laying of new Parliament building as he is ‘untouchable’: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday alleged that the then president Ram Nath Kovind was not invited for the foundation laying of new Parliament building because he is “untouchable”. “If the foundation laying was done by an untouchable, then naturally it would have to be washed with Ganga water,” he said, referring to the former president’s caste. Addressing a Congress rally in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Mr. Kharge said President Droupadi Murmu was not invited for the inauguration of the new Parliament building while many others, including actors, were invited.

Hemant Soren moves Jharkhand High Court challenging ED summons

Chief Minister Hemant Soren on September 23 filed a petition in the Jharkhand High Court challenging issuance of summons to him by the ED in a case of alleged money laundering, his counsel said. The Supreme Court on September 18 had refused to entertain Mr. Soren’s plea against the summons. A bench of Justice Aniruddha Bose and Justice Bela M. Trivedi granted Soren the liberty to approach the Jharkhand High Court for relief in the matter.

Chroniclers of Uyghur life disappear in Xi’s China

“There are so few of us left,” Ilham Tohti reflected during a walk through the lush grounds of Beijing’s Minzu University, which specialises in the study of China’s ethnic minorities, during a conversation in 2013. Mr. Tohti, an Uyghur economist and intellectual from China’s vast western Xinjiang region, had become among the few minority Uyghur scholars with a wide following in Xinjiang, where independent voices had been gradually stifled, particularly after Han-Uyghur riots in 2009.

Surgeons perform second pig heart transplant, trying to save a dying man

Surgeons have transplanted a pig’s heart into a dying man in a bid to prolong his life – only the second patient to ever undergo such an experimental feat. Two days later, the man was cracking jokes and able to sit in a chair, Maryland doctors said on September 22. The 58-year-old Navy veteran was facing near-certain death from heart failure but other health problems meant he wasn’t eligible for a traditional heart transplant, according to doctors at University of Maryland Medicine.

India reach number one in all three cricket formats

India have become only the second team in men’s cricket history to occupy the number one spot across all three formats after defeating Australia in the first ODI on September 22. The Indian team moved past arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top position in the one-day rankings as a result of their latest victory, just before they host the World Cup. They were already number one in Tests and T20 internationals.

Asian Games 2023: India men’s and women’s teams advance in table tennis

The Indian table tennis teams flexed their bench strength in their respective group matches and registered victories to progress into the next round as pool toppers. The men’s team beat Tajikistan 3-0 while the women’s side toppled Nepal by the same scoreline here at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park gymnasium on September 22. The men’s paddlers were on table 1 in a packed arena, but they weren’t always the centre of attention with everyone’s eyes, including the Indian players on the bench, getting drawn to the thrilling rallies in the nearby tables.