Top news of the day: Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27; Centre extends ex gratia to kin of those who died by suicide after COVID-19 diagnosis, and more

People will get unique digital health ID under scheme: Health Minister.

Statement comes in backdrop of NDMA guidelines, which recommended ₹50,000 each as ex gratia assistance to families of those who died of COVID-19.

An affidavit filed by an Under Secretary at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the PM CARES Fund is a charitable trust not created by or under the Constitution of India or by any law made by the Parliament or by any State legislature.

Supporters of Health Minister T.S. Singh Deo complain of intimidation by police following an FIR against Congress secretary Pankaj Singh for allegedly manhandling a paramedic at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences.

The Supreme Court-monitored NRC has been in a limbo since the complete draft was published on August 31, 2019, leaving out 19.06 lakh of the 3.3 crore applicants from the updated list of citizens. Each ‘rejected’ person is yet to be issued a rejection slip to approach the quasi-judicial Foreigners’ Tribunals (FTs) within 120 days of receiving the slip for deciding his or her fate.

The unions termed the policy “anti-national” and “destructive”. They would carry out a continuous campaign to spread an awareness of the impact of the NMP on common people. October 7 would be observed as “national protest day” with agitations at district-level.

Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Prime Minister Modi is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

On September 15, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jointly announced the formation of the trilateral security alliance AUKUS under which Australia would get a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines for the first time.

Infosys said it has engaged with over 1,200 taxpayers directly to understand their concerns about the new Income Tax e-filing portal better.

Reversing the previous session’s lethargy, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 958.03 points to end at an all-time high of 59,885.36. It scaled a new peak of 59,957.25 during the day. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty soared 276.30 points to its new closing high of 17,822.95, after touching an intra-day record of 17,843.90.

IPL 2021 | RCB seek return to winning ways against resilient CSK

While RCB will look to start afresh, CSK got a confidence-boosting 20-run win against defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.