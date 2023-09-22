September 22, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

BJP MP Bidhuri uses communal slurs in Lok Sabha; Opposition seeks his suspension, BJP sends show cause notice

Crude and communally charged slurs in Hindi to target Muslims were used by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on the floor of the Lok Sabha against Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali late on September 21 evening, creating a political storm. Though Speaker Om Birla warned Mr. Bidhuri that strict action will taken if such behaviour is repeated and the words were expunged from the record, Opposition MPs are firm in their demand that Mr Bidhuri be suspended from the Lok Sabha. The BJP served a show cause notice to the MP and gave 15 days to respond.

U.S. warns against attacks on diplomatic missions

The U.S. State Department issued a warning against attacking foreign missions on its soil, in the wake of a spiralling diplomatic crisis between India and Canada relating to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. In response to a query from The Hindu a State Department Spokesperson said, “Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the U.S. is a criminal offense, and we take any threats against facilities or personnel extremely seriously.” The comments come in the wake of numerous threats received by Indian diplomatic missions including from Sikhs for Justice, a U.S.-based group that is banned in India, to “Shutdown Indian Missions” on September 25.

Canada says no place for aggression, hate, intimidation in country amid online threats to Hindus

The Canadian government has said the circulation of an online video, in which Hindu Canadians are told to leave the country, is offensive and hateful, asserting that acts of aggression, hate, intimidation or incitement of fear have no place in Canada. Public Safety Canada, the department responsible for matters of public safety, emergency management, national security, and emergency preparedness, said the circulation of the video is offensive and hateful and is an affront to all Canadians and “the values we hold dearly”.

Surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada led to allegations around Sikh killing, official says

The allegation of India’s involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian is based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally, a Canadian official familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on September 21. The official said the communications involved Indian officials and Indian diplomats in Canada and that some of the intelligence was provided by a member of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance, which includes the U.S., Britain, Australia and New Zealand, in addition to Canada.

India slams China for denying accreditation to sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh for Asian Games

India has lodged strong protests with China over its denial of accreditation for the Asian Games in Hangzhou to some of the Indian sportspersons from Arunachal Pradesh, saying the action violates the spirit of the sporting event and rules governing its conduct. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said as a mark of India’s protest against China’s discriminatory behaviour, Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has cancelled his scheduled visit to China for the Games.

Manipur violence | Supreme Court decides to wait a “little bit” before seeking status report on CBI probe into 11 FIRs

Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud on September 22 opted to wait a “little bit” before seeking a status report from Dattatray Padsalgikar, former Maharashtra Director General of Police, who was appointed by the Supreme Court to supervise the CBI probe into 11 cases of crimes committed against women and children in the Manipur ethnic violence. The apex court appointed Mr. Padsalgikar on August 7 to “supervise the investigation by the CBI into the FIRs transferred to it and the investigation by the investigative machinery of the State into the remaining FIRs”.

Sanatana Dharma row | Supreme Court issues notice to T.N. government, Udhayanidhi Stalin

The Supreme Court on September 22, 2023, sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government, and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on a petition seeking investigation into his remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’. A Bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M. Trivedi issued notice on the petition filed by advocate B. Jagannath, represented by advocate G. Balaji, seeking a direction to the Tamil Nadu Police to immediately register an FIR against Mr. Udhayanidhi and others who participated in the ‘Sanatana Dharma Eradication Conference’ held on September 2 in Chennai by an organisation called Tamil Nadu Murpoku Ezuthalar Sangam.

No coercive action against TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee: Calcutta HC directs ED

The Calcutta High Court on September 22 directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) not to take any coercive action against Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at this stage of investigation in connection with the school job scam. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, however, did not quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the ED which had references to Mr. Banerjee. The Court pointed out that ED can continue with the investigation and if required can summon the Trinamool leader, but no coercive steps can be taken against Mr. Banerjee on the basis of the ECIR.

BJP welcomes JD(S) into NDA fold ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The BJP on September 22, acknowledged the alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) and welcomed the party, helmed by former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, into the NDA fold. The announcement came from BJP President J.P. Nadda after he and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy in New Delhi. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who is learnt to have played an important role in bringing the JD(S) to the NDA fold, was also present at the meeting.

Rahul Gandhi urges Centre to implement women’s reservation Bill immediately

The Congress “regrets” that the UPA didn’t include separate quota for women belonging to other backward classes (OBC) and pass the women’s reservation Bill, party leader Rahul Gandhi said on September 22 even as he asserted that his party would carry out a caste-based census if it comes to power. He also urged the Centre to immediately implement the women’s bill and not wait for a census or delimitation. exercise.

Russian official says Ukraine struck Black Sea navy HQ with missile

At least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea navy in the Crimean port of Sevastopol on September 22, local governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on the Telegram messaging app. One military serviceman was killed in the attack, Russia’s defence ministry said. The ministry also said that the air defences had downed five missiles aimed at Sevastopol.

Azerbaijan claims full control of breakaway region; holds initial talks with ethnic Armenians

Azerbaijan regained control of its breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh in a deadly two-day military offensive and held initial talks with representatives of its ethnic Armenian population on reintegrating the area into the mainly Muslim country, Azerbaijan’s top diplomat told the UN Security Council on September 21. Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to guarantee Nagorno-Karabakh residents “all rights and freedoms” in line with the country’s constitution and international human rights obligations, including safeguards for ethnic minorities. He said the talks with Nagorno-Karabakh in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh will continue.

No alarms about crude oil surge yet, says Finance Ministry

The run-up in global crude oil prices is a concern for the Indian economy but doesn’t yet warrant ringing alarm bells, and prices of some foods items that had spurred inflation over 7% in July are “on the retreat” while others like Tur Dal will ease once imports hit the market, the Finance Ministry said on September 22. Apart from “steadily climbing” oil prices, the ministry identified the monsoon deficit which could impact both Kharif and Rabi crops, as another risk to the economic outlook, and termed a likely stock market dip “in the wake of an overdue global stock market correction” an “ever-present” risk.

India vs Australia first ODI | Mohammed Shami shows his class as India restricts Australia

Mohammed Shami displayed his artistry with impressive figures of 5 for 51, reminding all and sundry of his skills while helping India restrict Australia to 276 in the first ODI in Mohali on September 22. Shami, who doesn’t seem to feature in India’s first XI plans for the World Cup, literally made a statement with his second five-wicket haul in ODIs. His performance also put tremendous pressure on the weakest link among pacers Shardul Thakur (0/78 in 10 overs), who has been selected in the 15, primarily due to his batting skills.

