The major news headlines of the day and more.

NIA searches PFI offices in ‘largest-ever investigation’, over 100 detained nationwide

Among those arrested are 22 from Kerala, 20 each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, 10 from Tamil Nadu, nine from Assam and eight from Uttar Pradesh. The arrests have been on various charges, including alleged terror funding and money laundering. The NIA termed it as the “largest-ever investigation process till date”.

Karnataka hijab ban | Supreme Court reserves judgment

A Bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia wrapped up the case for verdict after hearing the arguments presented by lawyers for petitioner-students and the State for 10 days. The students had come in appeal against a Karnataka High Court judgment which had held that the proscription on hijab in classrooms was a reasonable restriction. The High Court had concluded that hijab was not an essential religious practice in Islam.

Supreme Court to live-stream its Constitution Bench proceedings from September 27

Exactly four years back, on September 26, 2018, the Supreme Court had taken a major leap in imparting transparency in the functioning of the judiciary by allowing live-streaming of court proceedings of cases of “constitutional and national importance”, saying this openness was like “sunlight” which is the “best disinfectant”. It had said as a pilot project, only a specified category of cases that are of constitutional or national importance and are being argued before a constitution Bench should be live streamed.

Congress issues notification for AICC president polls

The process of filing the nomination will take place from September 24 to September 30. The scrutiny of the nomination paper would be done on October 1 and the last date for the withdrawal of nominations would be October 8. Furthermore, if there is more than one candidate, the election is slated to take place as per the scheduled date- October 17 followed by the counting of votes as well as the declaration of results which wil be done on October 19.

One-man, one-post commitment expected to be maintained: Rahul Gandhi on Congress presidential polls

“What we decided at Udaipur, we expect that commitment to be maintained,” Rahul Gandhi said on being asked whether he would stand by the Udaipur chintan shivir decision on one-man, one-post. He also said he would advise whosoever becomes the president of the party that they should remember that the post represents a set of ideas, a belief system and a vision of India.

Jignesh Mevani, Congress MLAs suspended again from Gujarat Assembly after chaos over OBC quota

Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and around nine Congress legislators were suspended for a day from the Gujarat Legislative Assembly for rushing into the well of the House and shouting slogans to demand a discussion on the OBC reservation on the last day of the session. Some of these MLAs were even evicted by marshals as they refused to leave the House despite suspension. Following the suspension and eviction, all the remaining Congress MLAs staged a brief walkout, as they returned after some time to take part in the discussion on Bills.

Punjab Assembly session on September 27: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the session of the State Assembly will be summoned on September 27. The decision taken at the State cabinet meeting comes a day after the Governor had withdrawn an earlier order calling the special session to bring a confidence motion. Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday thwarted the Bhagwant Mann-led regime’s plan to summon a special assembly session to bring a confidence motion.

Death toll from Iran unrest climbs to 17 as protests spread

The death toll from Iran’s wave of popular unrest shot up to at least 17 as popular anger has flared over the death in custody of the young Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini. Widespread outages of Instagram and WhatsApp, which protesters use to share information about the government’s rolling crackdown on dissent, continued on Thursday. Authorities also appeared to disrupt internet access to the outside world, a tactic that rights activists say the government often employs in times of unrest.

China’s CDC scientists urge Beijing to step up vaccinations, return to normalcy

While China has double-vaccinated most of its population, the booster campaign has only covered around two-thirds of the population. Many health experts say vaccinations have lagged with healthcare personnel and resources currently devoted to enforcing the rigid zero-COVID approach, which calls for regular mass testing, lockdowns and quarantines.

India, other IBSA countries call for immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine

“The ministers expressed serious concern at the ongoing conflict and humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. They reiterated their call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the need to pursue the path of diplomacy and dialogue. They emphasised that the current global order is anchored on international law, the U.N. Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states,” according to a joint statement issued after the 10th IBSA Trilateral Ministerial Commission Meeting.

Sensex falls for 2nd day; down 337 points post Fed rate hike

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 337.06 points or 0.57% to settle at 59,119.72. During the day, it tanked 624 points or 1.04% to 58,832.78. The NSE Nifty went lower by 88.55 points or 0.50% to end at 17,629.80.

Rupee tanks 90 paise to close at all-time low of 80.86 against U.S. dollar

The rupee plunged 90 paise to close at an all-time low of 80.86 (provisional) against the United States dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike and its hawkish stance weighed on investor sentiments. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened at 80.27, then fell further to an all-time intra-day low of 80.95 against the American currency. It finally ended at 80.86, down 90 paise over its previous close of 79.96.

Bank of England hikes interest rates but avoids more aggressive step

It is the Bank of England’s seventh straight move to increase borrowing costs as rising food and energy prices fuel a cost-of-living crisis that is considered the worst in a generation. Despite facing a slumping currency, tight labor market and inflation near its highest level in four decades, officials decided against acting more boldly as they predicted a second consecutive drop in economic output this quarter, a long-held informal definition of recession.

Supreme Court appoints ex-judge Nageswara Rao for amending constitution of IOA

A bench headed by Justice D. Y. Chandrachud said the ex-top court judge would ensure a fair and development-oriented approach for the future of the Olympics in the country. The Court asked Justice Nageswara Rao to prepare a road map for amending the constitution and holding elections by December 15, 2022.

The Federer-Nadal rivalry uplifted the game, and gave a sense of purpose to both players

For the past two decades, a match-up that has left most tennis fans transfixed is the one between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. Simply known as ‘Fedal’, it is one of the most idealised and sentimental of rivalries; a convenient binary that has sustained men’s tennis with the right amount of suspense and energy.