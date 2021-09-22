Top news of the day: NDMA has recommended ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to kin of those who died due to COVID-19, Centre tells Supreme Court; U.K. includes Covishield in list of recognised vaccines, and more

NDMA has recommended ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to kin of those who died due to COVID-19, Centre tells Supreme Court
The ex-gratia assistance will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, the government said. It added that the ex-gratia assistance will be provided by States from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).
U.K. includes Covishield in list of recognised vaccines
The recognition will become effective from 4 a.m. of October 4. It was, however, told to The Hindu that the discussion on vaccination certificates is still on.
Supreme Court pushes armed forces to let women compete for NDA in November
The court was responding to a statement made by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in an affidavit that it would have the “mechanism” to induct women into the NDA ready by May 2022.
Supreme Court rejects Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple Trust’s plea to exempt it from audit
The top court refrained from passing orders on the temple trust’s plea to declare it an “independent and distinct entity” from the temple.
Ex-Meghalaya CM meets Trinamool leaders, sparks speculations
Mukul Sangma was reportedly ignored by AICC when MP Vincent H. Pala was made State party chief.
Mizoram encroached upon border forest since 1980: Assam report
Forest Department report refers to State-sponsored intrusions along a 1933 British-demarcated reserve forest demarcating the inter-State boundary.
UNGA address will focus on COVID-19, the need to combat terrorism, climate change: Modi
In a statement just before leaving for the U.S., Mr. Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focussing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.
Biden to announce another half a billion Pfizer vaccine doses for poorer countries
This brings the total number of doses the U.S. is sending abroad to 1.1 billion.
Afghan girls robotics team design their future in Qatar
Now back in education and working on their entries for a global robotics competition, the girls worry about their immediate future but hope they can one day return to Afghanistan.
Nepal’s Deuba government recalls Oli-appointed envoys, including ambassador to India: Report
With this decision, out of 33, Nepal’s 23 diplomatic missions abroad will remain vacant from the next three weeks to one month.
Myanmar town near India border sees exodus as thousands flee fighting
About 10,000 seek shelter due to the armed conflict between the militia forces opposed to military rule and the Army.
Over 85% people want to know how online services share personal information, survey finds
The survey by software firm Ping Identity said that many users want to be able to control their privacy, and more than 70% people have already adjusted their profile settings to make it more secure.
Explained | Why did GST Council refuse to bring petrol, diesel under its ambit?
Petrol and diesel are two of the most highly taxed goods in the country and bring in huge revenues to both the Centre and the State governments.
Sony Pictures, Zee Entertainment initiate merger talks
Sony to have majority control, Zee’s Punit Goenka to lead the new entity.
IPL | SRH pacer Natarajan tests COVID-19 positive, match against DC to go-ahead
This is the first COVID-19 scare for the IPL 2021’s second leg, which resumed on September 19 after being suspended in May following COVID-19 outbreak in multiple squads.
MCC amends laws of game, to use gender-neutral term ‘batter’ instead of ‘batsman’
Marylebone Cricket Club has announced that the gender-neutral term “batter” will replace “batsman” with immediate effect, in a bid to reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game.