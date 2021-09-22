Top news of the day: NDMA has recommended ex-gratia of ₹50,000 to kin of those who died due to COVID-19, Centre tells Supreme Court; U.K. includes Covishield in list of recognised vaccines, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The ex-gratia assistance will be given subject to the cause of death being certified as COVID-19 as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and ICMR, the government said. It added that the ex-gratia assistance will be provided by States from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The recognition will become effective from 4 a.m. of October 4. It was, however, told to The Hindu that the discussion on vaccination certificates is still on.

The court was responding to a statement made by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in an affidavit that it would have the “mechanism” to induct women into the NDA ready by May 2022.

The top court refrained from passing orders on the temple trust’s plea to declare it an “independent and distinct entity” from the temple.

Mukul Sangma was reportedly ignored by AICC when MP Vincent H. Pala was made State party chief.

Forest Department report refers to State-sponsored intrusions along a 1933 British-demarcated reserve forest demarcating the inter-State boundary.

In a statement just before leaving for the U.S., Mr. Modi said he will conclude his visit with an address at the United Nations General Assembly focussing on the pressing global challenges including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

This brings the total number of doses the U.S. is sending abroad to 1.1 billion.

Now back in education and working on their entries for a global robotics competition, the girls worry about their immediate future but hope they can one day return to Afghanistan.

With this decision, out of 33, Nepal’s 23 diplomatic missions abroad will remain vacant from the next three weeks to one month.

About 10,000 seek shelter due to the armed conflict between the militia forces opposed to military rule and the Army.

The survey by software firm Ping Identity said that many users want to be able to control their privacy, and more than 70% people have already adjusted their profile settings to make it more secure.

Petrol and diesel are two of the most highly taxed goods in the country and bring in huge revenues to both the Centre and the State governments.

Sony to have majority control, Zee’s Punit Goenka to lead the new entity.

This is the first COVID-19 scare for the IPL 2021’s second leg, which resumed on September 19 after being suspended in May following COVID-19 outbreak in multiple squads.

Marylebone Cricket Club has announced that the gender-neutral term “batter” will replace “batsman” with immediate effect, in a bid to reinforce cricket’s status as an inclusive game.