Duty of anchors to prevent hate speech: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on September 21 said the role of TV anchors is critical in monitoring that their shows do not descend into a flurry of hate speech. The court said content on mainstream electronic media and social media remain largely unregulated. On TV, it is the duty of anchors to prevent hate speech. A Bench led by Justice K.M. Joseph said “we cannot hate any air” on TV. The court wondered why the government continues to remain a mute spectator to hatred peddled in the electronic media.

Ashok Gehlot hints at entering Congress presidential poll fray if party wishes

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asserted that not only the Gandhi family, but scores of Congress members have faith in him. “Therefore, if they ask me to fill the form [nomination], I will not be able to refuse... Will speak with friends. I was given the responsibility of being Rajasthan Chief Minister, I am fulfilling that responsibility as a CM and will continue to do so,” he said.

Has EWS quota not taken away a ‘piece of the pie’ meant for candidates competing purely on merit, Supreme Court asks govt

Has the government ended up “diminishing” the opportunities of candidates who compete for jobs and seats in government institutions purely on merit by carving out a 10% quota for ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) from the general category, a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court asked the Centre. A five-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit pointed out that 50% academic seats and jobs in the general category are open to all, including the creamy layer of the Other Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and forward classes. In short, everybody who wants to compete on merit.

No criminality found in intercepted conversations of Niira Radia: CBI to Supreme Court

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the CBI, also told a three-judge bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud that petition filed by industrialist Ratan Tata seeking protection of the right to privacy in view of the emergence of the Radia tapes may be disposed of in the light of the right to privacy judgement of the apex court.

Ratan Tata, others join as trustees of PM CARES Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the people for contributing wholeheartedly to the PM CARES Fund as he chaired its meeting which was also attended by newly-nominated trustees Justice K.T. Thomas, former Deputy Lok Sabha Speaker Kariya Munda and Ratan Tata, the PMO said. Prime Minister Modi said the participation of new trustees and advisors will provide wider perspective to the functioning of the PM CARES Fund, according to the statement.

1989 kidnapping case | Rubaiya Sayeed appears before Jammu TADA court

Rubaiya Sayeed, sister of former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti, presented herself before a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act court in Jammu for a cross-examination. Accused JKLF chief Yasin Malik is likely to cross-examine Ms. Sayeed on October 20. Ms. Sayeed, on July 15, 2022, identified JKLF chief Malik, 56, and three others as her abductors in the 1989 kidnapping case, which saw the release of five jailed militants.

Assembly elections 2022 | BJP spent ₹340 crore on campaigns

The BJP spent more than ₹340 crore on its campaigns for the Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab Assembly elections earlier this year, with the majority of the spending being done in Uttar Pradesh, according to the party’s election expenditure report. At the same time, the Congress spent ₹194 crore on the five Assembly election campaigns, according to its own expenditure report submitted to the Election Commission.

Election Commission proposes doing away with postal ballot option for poll workers

The election workers have the option of sending their postal ballot to the returning officer by 8 a.m. on counting day, even though the poll in their constituency may have been in the first phase of the polls, which can be a month prior to the date of counting. If implemented by the Law Ministry, the amendment would reduce the potential misuse by keeping ballot papers at home by voters on election duty that can be susceptible to undue influence by candidates or parties, according to sources.

Over 500 cases registered concerning damages to public properties during anti-CAA protests: Delhi Police to High Court

The Delhi police, in an affidavit, said that the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court has appointed retired High Court judge Justice Sunil Gaur as “claim commissioner” to investigate the damages and to award compensation relating to the riots that took place during the protest against CAA. The High Court was hearing public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate and a law student, seeking direction to the authorities to identify the people who caused damage to public properties during the protests against the CAA in 2019 and 2020 and to recover damages from them.

Vladimir Putin announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced a partial mobilisation in Russia as the war in Ukraine reaches nearly seven months and Moscow loses ground on the battlefield. Mr. Putin also warned the West that “it’s not a bluff” that Russia would use all the means at its disposal to protect its territory. The Russian leader’s televised address to the nation comes a day after Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming integral parts of Russia.

At United Nations, PM Liz Truss aims to show U.K. can still lead on world stage

In her speech to the U.N. General Assembly in New York, British Prime Minister Liz Truss will call on bodies like the Group of Seven industrialised nations to act as an economic equivalent of NATO, helping one another endure the economic shocks unleashed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Two years after Britain dismayed many of its allies by leaving the European Union, Ms. Truss wants to reassure the world that her country will be “a reliable, trustworthy and dynamic partner” to fellow democracies – most urgently, to Ukraine. She’ll pledge Britain’s “total” commitment to Ukraine’s fight against invasion, including a further 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) in U.K. military aid.

Asian Development Bank pares 2022-23 GDP growth forecast for India to 7% from 7.5%

The Asian Development Bank also raised its inflation forecast for India to 6.7% for this year, while widening its current account deficit (CAD) estimate to 3.8% of GDP. The CAD is expected to drop to 2.1% of GDP in 2023-24 while inflation will moderate to 5.8% as demand pressures from strengthening economic activity are tamped down by easing supply bottlenecks, the Bank reckoned.

Recession unlikely to hit India due to ‘not so coupled’ nature with global economy: Rating agency S&P

“Indian economy is a lot decoupled from the global economy than we normally think of, given its large domestic demand, even though you [India] are a net importer of energy. But you have enough forex reserves on one hand and your companies have managed to maintain healthy balance sheets,” Paul F. Gruenwald, S&P global chief economist and managing director, said.

Raju Srivastava, the man who brought an endearing quality to observational comedy

One of the foremost comedians of India who found humour in the smallest of real-life experiences, Raju Srivastava, 58, passed away in Delhi on Wednesday more than a month after he suffered a heart attack. Hailing from Kanpur, Raju, whose official name is Satya Prakash Srivastava, was known for bringing an endearing quality to his observational comedy, where he could make the most incisive of comments without hurting the sentiments of the subject. Until the end, he retained the image of the boy-next-door who kept the community in good humour.

T20 | Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show a real concern, says Gavaskar

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar feels senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s poor show at the death overs is a “real concern” for India, going into next month’s T20 World Cup. Bhuvneshwar has leaked quite a lot of runs at the death in the last few matches. His 16-run 19th over allowed Australia to pull off a record chase of 209 in the first T20I in Mohali on Tuesday night.