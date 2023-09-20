September 20, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

Parliament special session | Opposition MPs push for women’s reservation for 2024 polls

The Lok Sabha debated the women’s reservation Bill on the third day of the Parliament special session on September 20 while the Rajya Sabha discussed India’s space journey focusing on Chandrayaan-3’s successful soft-landing on the moon. The debate in the Lok Sabha was kicked off by senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Opposition MPs highlighted that the women’s reservation proposed by this Bill is made contingent on the completion of a delimitation exercise, for which the date has not yet been determined. Several asked that it be implemented from the 2024 elections itself. BJP MPs highlighted that while previous governments have brought in bills for women’s reservation, none have been successful.

Women’s Reservation Bill: BJP criticises Congress; says party playing politics

As the discussion on the Women’s Reservation Bill began in the Lok Sabha on September 20, the ruling BJP criticised the Congress, saying the party was trying to play politics on it and wondered why the Opposition keeps on claiming that nothing has been done. Speaking on the Bill, BJP member Nishikant Dubey said things work as per the Constitution amid criticism in certain quarters about the bill not being brought earlier. Reservation for women will happen and “why are you saying that nothing has been done?” Mr. Dubey said and asserted that the census will take place.

India issues tit-for-tat travel advisory for Canada

Ratcheting up diplomatic tension with Ottawa, India, on September 20, cited “politically condoned violence” and issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Canada urging them to register with Indian missions. The announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs came hours after Canada issued a travel advisory urging its citizens to “exercise high degree of caution” while travelling to various regions of India. Apart from the nosediving bilateral relation, Canada-India ties have also been affected by the ongoing online activities by Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, who has launched a campaign saying “Indo Hindus Leave Canada”.

White House supports Canadian probe into ‘serious allegations’ around Nijjar’s killing, urges India to cooperate: John Kirby

U.S. President Joe Biden was “mindful of the serious allegations” made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about the killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the White House’s strategic communications Chief John Kirby has said, as he urged India to cooperate in the investigation. Mr Trudeau alleged that Indian government agents were involved in the June 18 killing of the separatist leader in Canada, an allegation that New Delhi has rejected. Asked if the U.S. , as a ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharing partner of Canada, knew what the allegations were based on, Mr Kirby demurred, saying he wanted to respect the sanctity of the investigation.

Constitution Bench to examine validity of extending reservation of seats for SCs/STs in LS, Assemblies

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 20 decided to examine if clockwork extensions granted to reservation of seats for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies was constitutionally valid. Originally, the Constituent Assembly under Dr. B.R. Ambedkar had meant reservation for SCs/STs only for a period of 10 years from the commencement of the Indian Constitution in 1950.

Constitution Bench to hear challenge to Section 6A of Citizenship Act on October 17

A Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 20 decided to hear from October 17 a series of petitions challenging the constitutionality of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, 1955. Section 6A is a special provision inserted into the 1955 Act in furtherance of a Memorandum of Settlement called the ‘Assam Accord’ signed on August 15, 1985 by the then Rajiv Gandhi government with the leaders of the Assam Movement to preserve and protect the Assamese culture, heritage, linguistic and social identity. The Accord came at the end of a six-year-long agitation by the All Assam Students Union to identify and deport illegal immigrants, mostly from neighbouring Bangladesh, from the State.

‘Secular’, ‘socialist’ missing from copies of Constitution given to lawmakers: Adhir

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on September 20 alleged that the words “secular” and “socialist” were missing from the Preamble in the copies of the Constitution given to lawmakers on the opening day of the new Parliament building. However, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the copies carried the original version of the Preamble of the Constitution and that these words were added later to it after constitutional amendments. Terming the matter as serious, Mr. Chowdhury said the words have been “cleverly removed” and expressed doubts over the intentions of the BJP government.

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar

A Delhi court on September 20 acquitted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the killing of a person during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, giving him the “benefit of doubt”. Special Judge Geetanjli Goel also acquitted two other accused — Ved Prakash Pial and Brahmanand Gupta — holding that the prosecution failed to prove the case of murder and rioting against them. A Sikh man Surjit Singh was killed during the incident in Sultanpuri.

Azerbaijan and Armenian forces reach cease-fire deal for breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh, officials say

A cease-fire agreement with Azerbaijan was reached on September 20 to end two days of fighting in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, local authorities and Azerbaijani officials said. The agreement was to go into effect at 1 p.m. local time (0900 GMT), and talks between Azerbaijani officials and the breakaway region’s ethnic Armenian authorities on its “re-integration” into Azerbaijan were scheduled to take place on September 21 in the Azeri city of Yevlakh. The deal was reached through negotiations with the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the region, local officials said. It envisions the withdrawal of Armenian military units and equipment from Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as disarming the local defense forces, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry confirmed.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the issue of Kashmir during his address to world leaders at the high-level 78th session of the UN General Assembly session here. “Another development that will pave the way for regional peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia will be the establishment of a just and lasting peace in Kashmir through dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan,” Mr. Erdogan said in his address to the General Debate on September 19. “As Turkiye, we will continue to support the steps to be taken in this direction,” he said.

Akasa Air flying less after some pilots quit abruptly

Indian budget carrier Akasa Air is flying less and will give up market share in the short term to ensure it runs a reliable operation after some pilots quit the airline, CEO Vinay Dube told employees in an email late on September 20. “When a small set of pilots abandoned their duties and left without serving their mandatory contractual notice period, it forced a disruption of flights between July and September, necessitating last-minute cancellations,” Mr. Dube said in the email reviewed by Reuters.

Tim Southee to undergo thumb surgery, World Cup decision next week

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee will undergo thumb surgery on September 21 and a decision on his participation in the upcoming World Cup in India will be taken next week, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said. The 34-year-old dislocated and fractured his thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth and final ODI against England on September 15.

