Top news of the day: Centre says full vaccination required to attend mass gatherings; CJI decries communalisation of everything in certain sections of media, and more

Full vaccination should be a prerequisite to attend essential mass gatherings: Centre
Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending them is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government has said and urged people to get the jabs and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.
Odisha completes audit of backlog COVID-19 death cases
The State government had drawn flak for not revealing the ‘actual’ mortality figures.
Certain sections of media communalise everything, says CJI
The remark from the CJI came while hearing petitions highlighting how some media outlets aired communal content linking the spread of the coronavirus to a Tablighi Jamaat meeting held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.
Separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar
Only relatives and neighbours were allowed to attend the rites at Hyderpora area.
Obituary | Syed Ali Shah Geelani — A pro-Pakistan ideologue who witnessed Kashmir’s chequered history
The separatist leader’s ideology, accession to Pakistan, remained linear, single-point and unwavering, to the chagrin of many dispensations in both India and Pakistan.
Former Rajya Sabha member, journalist Chandan Mitra dies at 66
The former BJP MP had been the editor-in-chief of The Pioneer.
Madras High Court bans use of foreign breeds in Jallikattu
Court directs Tamil Nadu to ensure use of only native breeds.
New Analysis | Politics takes shape in poll-bound U.P. over Kalyan Singh’s death
In the two weeks since his death, the Lodh leader's legacy, which is a suitable blend of OBC caste and Hindutva for the BJP, has been put under focus as the party tries to consolidate its hold on the numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC bloc as well as appeal to its core Hindutva constituency.
Taliban all set to announce its new government in Afghanistan
Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada to be named supreme leader.
China reacts positively to Russian plan of holding first ‘Extended Troika’ meeting in Kabul
The “extended Troika” meeting was earlier held in Qatar on August 11. Talks under the format had earlier taken place on March 18 and April 30.
Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain
Homes and Businesses were damaged in Spain's northeast town of Alcanar by floods, produced by intense rain in large areas of the country.
Explained | What are the new I-T rules on PF savings?
Why has the government decided to implement a fresh tax on Provident Fund contributions? Has the limit been raised?
TCS, Wipro among 5 cos shortlisted for implementation of data analytics projects: SEBI
A data lake with an analytics platform has been set up by the market regulator for the project.
Indian unicorns double in 2021; regulatory scene forcing some startups to leave: Report
India is the third in the list of countries having the most unicorns, trailing the U. S. and China.
England seamers trouble India once again, visitors reach 54 for 3 at lunch
At the lunch break, Virat Kohli (18 batting) was soldiering on in company of Ravindra Jadeja (2 batting), who was given a promotion at No.5 ahead of two out-of-form batters — Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant — under cloudy conditions.
Tokyo Paralympics | Bhagat enter semifinals; Suhas, Krishna and Tarun also win, mixed day for Kohli
Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will play Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa in mixed doubles class SL3-SU5 on September 3.