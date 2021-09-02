Top news of the day: Centre says full vaccination required to attend mass gatherings; CJI decries communalisation of everything in certain sections of media, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending them is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government has said and urged people to get the jabs and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.

The State government had drawn flak for not revealing the ‘actual’ mortality figures.

The remark from the CJI came while hearing petitions highlighting how some media outlets aired communal content linking the spread of the coronavirus to a Tablighi Jamaat meeting held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Only relatives and neighbours were allowed to attend the rites at Hyderpora area.

The separatist leader’s ideology, accession to Pakistan, remained linear, single-point and unwavering, to the chagrin of many dispensations in both India and Pakistan.

The former BJP MP had been the editor-in-chief of The Pioneer.

Court directs Tamil Nadu to ensure use of only native breeds.

In the two weeks since his death, the Lodh leader's legacy, which is a suitable blend of OBC caste and Hindutva for the BJP, has been put under focus as the party tries to consolidate its hold on the numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC bloc as well as appeal to its core Hindutva constituency.

Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada to be named supreme leader.

The “extended Troika” meeting was earlier held in Qatar on August 11. Talks under the format had earlier taken place on March 18 and April 30.

Homes and Businesses were damaged in Spain's northeast town of Alcanar by floods, produced by intense rain in large areas of the country.

Why has the government decided to implement a fresh tax on Provident Fund contributions? Has the limit been raised?

A data lake with an analytics platform has been set up by the market regulator for the project.

India is the third in the list of countries having the most unicorns, trailing the U. S. and China.

At the lunch break, Virat Kohli (18 batting) was soldiering on in company of Ravindra Jadeja (2 batting), who was given a promotion at No.5 ahead of two out-of-form batters — Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant — under cloudy conditions.

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will play Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa in mixed doubles class SL3-SU5 on September 3.