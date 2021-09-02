News

Top news of the day: Centre says full vaccination required to attend mass gatherings; CJI decries communalisation of everything in certain sections of media, and more

Recipients wait to receive a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Mumbai on September 2, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

Full vaccination should be a prerequisite to attend essential mass gatherings: Centre

Mass gatherings should be discouraged but if attending them is essential then full vaccination should be a prerequisite, the Union government has said and urged people to get the jabs and follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour, especially during the festive season.

Odisha completes audit of backlog COVID-19 death cases

The State government had drawn flak for not revealing the ‘actual’ mortality figures.

Certain sections of media communalise everything, says CJI

The remark from the CJI came while hearing petitions highlighting how some media outlets aired communal content linking the spread of the coronavirus to a Tablighi Jamaat meeting held at Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Separatist leader Geelani laid to rest in Srinagar

Only relatives and neighbours were allowed to attend the rites at Hyderpora area.

Obituary | Syed Ali Shah Geelani — A pro-Pakistan ideologue who witnessed Kashmir’s chequered history

The separatist leader’s ideology, accession to Pakistan, remained linear, single-point and unwavering, to the chagrin of many dispensations in both India and Pakistan.

Former Rajya Sabha member, journalist Chandan Mitra dies at 66

The former BJP MP had been the editor-in-chief of The Pioneer.

Madras High Court bans use of foreign breeds in Jallikattu

Court directs Tamil Nadu to ensure use of only native breeds.

New Analysis | Politics takes shape in poll-bound U.P. over Kalyan Singh’s death

In the two weeks since his death, the Lodh leader's legacy, which is a suitable blend of OBC caste and Hindutva for the BJP, has been put under focus as the party tries to consolidate its hold on the numerically dominant non-Yadav OBC bloc as well as appeal to its core Hindutva constituency.

Taliban all set to announce its new government in Afghanistan

Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada to be named supreme leader.

China reacts positively to Russian plan of holding first ‘Extended Troika’ meeting in Kabul

The “extended Troika” meeting was earlier held in Qatar on August 11. Talks under the format had earlier taken place on March 18 and April 30.

Floods sweep cars into sea, damage homes in northeast Spain

Homes and Businesses were damaged in Spain's northeast town of Alcanar by floods, produced by intense rain in large areas of the country.

Explained | What are the new I-T rules on PF savings?

Why has the government decided to implement a fresh tax on Provident Fund contributions? Has the limit been raised?

TCS, Wipro among 5 cos shortlisted for implementation of data analytics projects: SEBI

A data lake with an analytics platform has been set up by the market regulator for the project.

Indian unicorns double in 2021; regulatory scene forcing some startups to leave: Report

India is the third in the list of countries having the most unicorns, trailing the U. S. and China.

England seamers trouble India once again, visitors reach 54 for 3 at lunch

At the lunch break, Virat Kohli (18 batting) was soldiering on in company of Ravindra Jadeja (2 batting), who was given a promotion at No.5 ahead of two out-of-form batters — Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant — under cloudy conditions.

Tokyo Paralympics | Bhagat enter semifinals; Suhas, Krishna and Tarun also win, mixed day for Kohli

Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will play Siripong Teamarrom and Nipada Saensupa in mixed doubles class SL3-SU5 on September 3.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 2, 2021 7:14:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-september-2-2021-centre-says-full-vaccination-required-to-attend-mass-gatherings-cji-decries-communalisation-of-everything-in-certain-sections-of-media-and-more/article36253189.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY