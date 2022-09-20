The major news headlines of the day and more

Karnataka in Supreme Court on September 20, 2022 said students were goaded into wearing hijab to school by the Popular Front of India through social media messages. File | Photo Credit: H.S. Manjunath

The major news headlines of the day and more

Bhopal gas tragedy | SC grants time till October 11 to get instructions from Centre on compensation

A Constitution Bench gave Solicitor General Tushar Mehta time till October 11 to get instructions from the Centre on whether it wants to “press” its curative petition seeking enhancement of compensation to the victims of the Bhopal gas tragedy, over and above the $470 million already paid by Union Carbide.

Students were goaded into wearing hijab to school by PFI through social media, Karnataka tells SC

“A movement was started in 2022 on social media by the PFI… Continuous messages were sent to start wearing hijab. This was not a spontaneous act by a few children but part of a larger conspiracy and children were acting as advised,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued.

After unrecognised parties, now EC takes on discrepancies in recognised parties’ statements

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) ongoing drive to clean up the electoral space has now gone “beyond RUPPs” (registered unrecognised political parties) to cover recognised national and State parties, according to a top EC official on September 20.

India to grow at over 7% in FY23, says CEA Anantha Nageswaran

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran on September 20, 2022 said Indian economy will grow at over 7%, down from above 8% of growth rate projected in January.

Meetings in troubled times – an SCO session in Samarkand | In Focus podcast

Suhasini Haidar speaks to us on the leaders meeting at the SCO summit, and what the meetings indicated from India’s standpoint.

Noida housing wall collapse | Four labourers killed; sub-contractor arrested

A portion of a housing society’s boundary wall collapsed here on Tuesday morning, killing four construction workers and injuring eight, police said.

Scindia says will look into allegations that Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann was deplaned for being ‘drunk’

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sept. 19 alleged that Mr. Mann was deplaned from a Lufthansa flight at the Frankfurt airport because he was in an inebriated state.

BJP Mayors’ conclave | Cities cannot be developed with election-centric approach, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 20, 2022 asked mayors of BJP-ruled urban bodies to plan a holistic development of cities and said the elected representatives should not think just in terms of winning polls as cities cannot be developed with an election-centric approach.

Kabaddi players served food stored in toilet; official suspended

Kabaddi players at a State-level tournament in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur were allegedly served food that was stored in a toilet, prompting the authorities to suspend the district sports officer for laxity and blacklisting the caterer.

Kurmi stir for ST tag affects railway services in three eastern States

Kurmis on September 20 blocked railway tracks in various parts of eastern India demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and inclusion of Kurmali language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution, affecting train services in West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha.

One farmer dying every hour in BJP rule: Congress

Pune-based farmer Dashrath Lakshman Kedari, who allegedly killed himself on September 17, in his suicide note said he did not have any money to pay back his loans and held the BJP Government’s policies responsible for his death, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told reporters.

Kejriwal ‘heckled’ at Vadodara airport, says BJP, Congress united to ‘abuse’ him

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on September 20 claimed he was heckled at the Vadodara airport in Gujarat by a group of people who raised slogans hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apple hikes prices of apps, in-app purchase rates in some countries

Apple is increasing the prices of apps and commission on in-app purchases on its App Store for some countries. The new prices excluding auto-renewable subscriptions, will be effective from October 5 in Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam, and all territories that use the euro currency, according to an update in its developer site. India was not in the list of countries.

4 Ukrainian separatist regions plan votes to join Russia

The four regions are Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia. The announcements of referendums starting on Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said they were needed.

China keeps Pakistan, Sri Lanka waiting on loan deals

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka, facing financial stress, have been engaged in long-running talks with Beijing for assistance, but with negotiations in both cases having made little headway, both countries have turned to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Their new IMF commitments are now likely to impact their owed payments to China, which has lent the two countries more than $26 billion in the past five years.

Nirmala Sitharaman nudges fintech players to have more engagement with government

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 20 nudged the fintech industry to break the distance barrier and have more engagements with the government and its agencies to enhance trust.

England women vs India women second ODI | India to aim for rare series win since 1999

Having endured a woeful 1-2 defeat in the T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side raised its standards in all the departments of the game to bounce back in three days’ time and defeat England by seven wickets in the series-opener at Hove on Sunday.

Saliva ban made permanent as ICC announces changes to playing conditions

The use of saliva to polish the ball was on September 20, 2022 banned permanently as the ICC announced a slew of changes to its Playing Conditions, which will come into effect on October 1.