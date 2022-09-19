The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the Imperial State Crown resting on top, borne on the State Gun Carriage of the Royal Navy followed by members of the royal family proceeds past Buckingham Palace on September 19, 2022 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II funeral live updates | Coffin arrives at Wellington Arch, to be taken by hearse to Windsor

ADVERTISEMENT

Britain, world leaders and royalty from across the globe said a final goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II, the last towering figure of her era, at a state funeral of inimitable pageantry on September 19.

SIT to probe leak of objectionable video allegedly made by Chandigarh University student

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Monday constituted a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe allegations levelled by Chandigarh University students that objectionable videos of girl students were recorded by another student.

ADVERTISEMENT

Death penalty case: SC refers to 5-judge bench on framing guidelines on mitigating circumstances

The Supreme Court, in a judgment on September 19, 2022, referred to a Constitution Bench the question whether accused in death penalty cases should be given an opportunity to present mitigating circumstances in full and in detail before conviction by the trial court.

Kerala 2018 floods | ₹5 crore donated by Guruvayur Devaswom to CMDRF may be an “essentially philanthropic” act, observes Supreme Court

The temple had appealed against a Kerala High Court decision which declared the temple management’s contribution as illegal on the ground that the money was the deity’s property and was sourced from the contributions deposited by the worshippers in the temple hundis.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan lashes out at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Arif Mohammed Khan dropped ample hints that he would not sign into law the University Laws (Amendment) Act, 2022 and the Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Act, 2022.

AAP government in Punjab to bring confidence motion on September 22

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) levelled allegations of toppling its government in Punjab by offering bribes to its legislators, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on September 19, 2022 announced to convene a special session of State Assembly to bring a confidence motion.

Considering restoration of old pension scheme: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Restoration of the old pension scheme, which was discontinued in 2004, has been one of the major demands of the State government employees.

Indian mission condemns violence, temple attack in U.K.

In a statement, the High Commission of India in London said it had “strongly” taken up the issue and called for protection for those affected from the U.K. authorities following reports of clashes over the weekend in the city, described as “serious disorder” by the local police.

President Murmu meets Bangladesh PM Hasina ahead of Queen’s funeral in U.K.

President Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II scheduled at Westminster Abbey on Monday, visited Westminster Hall here on Sunday and offered tributes to the late British monarch on behalf of the Indian government and the people of India.

Protests break out across Gujarat ahead of polls

A section of state employees continue to protest pushing their demands while new protests have been launched by cattle-rearing communities in North Gujarat and Saurashtra demanding that the new law against the menace of stray cattle in urban areas ben scrapped.

President Joe Biden remarks on Taiwan ‘severely violate’ U.S. policy, says China

“The U.S. remarks... severely violate the important commitment the U.S. made not to support Taiwan independence, and send a seriously erroneous signal to Taiwanese separatist independence forces,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

Russia, China agree to expand security ties

Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the National Security Council chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, described the “strengthening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation with Beijing as an unconditional priority of Russia’s foreign policy.”

Russian missile strikes close to nuclear plant, says Ukraine

A Russian missile strike hit a facility close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine on September 19, 2022, causing no damage to its reactors but damaging other industrial equipment in what the country’s atomic energy operator denounced as an act of “nuclear terrorism”.

China defends move to block listing of Lashkar terrorist

This is the third such block from China in three months, following its earlier moves to block the listings of LeT deputy chief Abdur Rahman Makki and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) deputy chief Rauf Asghar.

Markets bounce back after 3-day fall; Sensex climbs 300 points

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, and Bajaj Finserv were among the major winners.

Adani Group to become most profitable cement manufacturer after Ambuja, ACC acquisition

Days after completing a $6.5 billion acquisition of Ambuja Cements and ACC, billionaire Gautam Adani said his group has planned to double cement manufacturing capacity and become the most profitable manufacturer in the country.

Ind vs Aus first T20I | Will take a very brave man to write Kohli off, says Aaron Finch

Kohli overcame a prolonged lean patch at the Asia Cup earlier this month and also scored his 71st international century. The hundred was his first since November 2019.

Chennai Open | Fruhvirtova caps dream run with maiden title

Linda Fruhvirtova survived a searing examination of her growing reputation as the next big Czech tennis star with a fine come-from-behind 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Magda Linette to clinch the WTA Chennai Open at the SDAT Tennis Stadium on Sunday.