Top news of the day: Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab CM; Iranian boat with drugs, 7 crew apprehended off Gujarat, and more

Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab Chief Minister
Mr. Channi, a Dalit Sikh, was one of the Ministers who rebelled against Amarinder Singh.
News Analysis| With Sidhu as Punjab unit chief, Congress faces challenge of retaining Hindu vote bank
Some political observers though feel the party State president’s attempts to woo the ‘Panthic’ votes may end up losing substantial support of Hindu vote bank.
Gehlot hopes Amarinder would not take any step that would harm Congress
“Capt. Singh has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.
Iranian boat with drug consignment, 7 crew apprehended off Gujarat
It was carrying over 30 kg heroin worth more than ₹150 crore in the international market.
Security agencies issue alert on human bombs
Islamic State book explains ways to make types of explosive belts/vests, say police officers.
India may soon allow foreign tourists in view of declining COVID-19 cases
First 5 lakh foreign tourists will be issued free visas in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors.
Protect RTI activists from NSCN (I-M), Manipur rights panel tells government
The direction to the DGP and the Special Secretary (Home) was given on September 14 on the basis of a complaint filed by Imphal-based rights activist Wahengbam Joykumar Singh. The case had been filed with the National Human Rights Commission, which transferred it to the MHRC.
Jaishankar, Saudi counterpart discuss developments in Afghanistan
In wide-ranging talks with Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Mr. Jaishankar called for further relaxing restrictions on travel from India to the Gulf nation while appreciating the country for the support provided to the Indian community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Witnesses say explosion targets Taliban in Jalalabad
Initial reports said five people were killed, including two civilians, among them a child.
WHO experts group to take a call on emergency use listing for Covaxin on October 6
Bharat Biotech is expected to give a presentation on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data of clinical trials (phase 1-3 trial results and post marketing)and Risk management plans and other implementation considerations.
Pay your tax liability soon, to reduce interest burden
Even though the date for filing tax returns has been extended to Dec 31, if your tax liability exceeds ₹1 lakh, it will attract 1% interest every month, experts say.
IPL 2021 | Struggling KKR look to script turnaround against RCB in second phase
Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year’s IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look for reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of T20 league in Abu Dhabi on September 20.