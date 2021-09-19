News

Top news of the day: Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab CM; Iranian boat with drugs, 7 crew apprehended off Gujarat, and more

Charanjit Singh Channi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab Chief Minister

Mr. Channi, a Dalit Sikh, was one of the Ministers who rebelled against Amarinder Singh.

News Analysis| With Sidhu as Punjab unit chief, Congress faces challenge of retaining Hindu vote bank

Some political observers though feel the party State president’s attempts to woo the ‘Panthic’ votes may end up losing substantial support of Hindu vote bank.

Gehlot hopes Amarinder would not take any step that would harm Congress

“Capt. Singh has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.

Iranian boat with drug consignment, 7 crew apprehended off Gujarat

It was carrying over 30 kg heroin worth more than ₹150 crore in the international market.

Security agencies issue alert on human bombs

Islamic State book explains ways to make types of explosive belts/vests, say police officers.

India may soon allow foreign tourists in view of declining COVID-19 cases

First 5 lakh foreign tourists will be issued free visas in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors.

Protect RTI activists from NSCN (I-M), Manipur rights panel tells government

The direction to the DGP and the Special Secretary (Home) was given on September 14 on the basis of a complaint filed by Imphal-based rights activist Wahengbam Joykumar Singh. The case had been filed with the National Human Rights Commission, which transferred it to the MHRC.

Jaishankar, Saudi counterpart discuss developments in Afghanistan

In wide-ranging talks with Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Mr. Jaishankar called for further relaxing restrictions on travel from India to the Gulf nation while appreciating the country for the support provided to the Indian community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Witnesses say explosion targets Taliban in Jalalabad

Initial reports said five people were killed, including two civilians, among them a child.

WHO experts group to take a call on emergency use listing for Covaxin on October 6

Bharat Biotech is expected to give a presentation on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data of clinical trials (phase 1-3 trial results and post marketing)and Risk management plans and other implementation considerations.

Pay your tax liability soon, to reduce interest burden

Even though the date for filing tax returns has been extended to Dec 31, if your tax liability exceeds ₹1 lakh, it will attract 1% interest every month, experts say.

IPL 2021 | Struggling KKR look to script turnaround against RCB in second phase

Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year’s IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look for reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of T20 league in Abu Dhabi on September 20.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Islamic State
Indian National Congress
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2021 8:10:33 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-september-19-2021-charanjit-singh-channi-to-be-next-punjab-cm-iranian-boat-with-drugs-7-crew-apprehended-off-gujarat-and-more/article36552705.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY