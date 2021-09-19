Top news of the day: Charanjit Singh Channi to be next Punjab CM; Iranian boat with drugs, 7 crew apprehended off Gujarat, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Mr. Channi, a Dalit Sikh, was one of the Ministers who rebelled against Amarinder Singh.

Some political observers though feel the party State president’s attempts to woo the ‘Panthic’ votes may end up losing substantial support of Hindu vote bank.

“Capt. Singh has served the people of Punjab by working to the best of his ability,” the Rajasthan Chief Minister tweeted.

It was carrying over 30 kg heroin worth more than ₹150 crore in the international market.

Islamic State book explains ways to make types of explosive belts/vests, say police officers.

First 5 lakh foreign tourists will be issued free visas in an attempt to revive the tourism, hospitality and aviation sectors.

The direction to the DGP and the Special Secretary (Home) was given on September 14 on the basis of a complaint filed by Imphal-based rights activist Wahengbam Joykumar Singh. The case had been filed with the National Human Rights Commission, which transferred it to the MHRC.

In wide-ranging talks with Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, Mr. Jaishankar called for further relaxing restrictions on travel from India to the Gulf nation while appreciating the country for the support provided to the Indian community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Initial reports said five people were killed, including two civilians, among them a child.

Bharat Biotech is expected to give a presentation on the vaccine’s safety and efficacy data of clinical trials (phase 1-3 trial results and post marketing)and Risk management plans and other implementation considerations.

Even though the date for filing tax returns has been extended to Dec 31, if your tax liability exceeds ₹1 lakh, it will attract 1% interest every month, experts say.

IPL 2021 | Struggling KKR look to script turnaround against RCB in second phase

Enduring a forgettable outing in the first half of this year’s IPL, two-time former champions Kolkata Knight Riders would look for reversal of fortunes when they resume their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the second phase of T20 league in Abu Dhabi on September 20.