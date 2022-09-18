The major news headlines of the day and more.

Chandigarh University row | Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, says Punjab CM Mann, orders probe

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni told reporters that protests erupted in the university after a “rumour” that videos of several women students had been made. “Sad to hear about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University...our daughters are our honour...a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident...severe action will be taken against whoever is found guilty,” said Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted.

Net Direct Tax kitty crosses ₹7 lakh crore

India’s net Direct Tax collections have crossed ₹7 lakh crore so far this year, 23.33% higher than the same period last year, signalling a clear post-pandemic rebound in the economy, the Finance Ministry said. Net Direct Tax collections as on Saturday stood at ₹7,00,669 crore, compared to ₹5,68,147 crore as of September 17 2021, with corporate taxes inflow constituting little over a half of the kitty at ₹3,68,484 crore. Personal Income Tax and the Securities Transaction Tax have yielded ₹3.3 lakh crore.

No Opposition unity possible without Congress as its fulcrum: Jairam Ramesh

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that non-BJP parties that believe Opposition unity without the grand old party as the fulcrum is possible are living in a “fool’s paradise”. Without naming any outfit, he said many regional parties have back-stabbed the grand old party in the past to serve their own self-interests, and that such parties should stop using the Congress as a punching bag.

Congress president or not, Rahul Gandhi will always have pre-eminent place in party: P. Chidambaram

Senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram said that if Rahul Gandhi is elected Congress president, he will be both leader and president, but if he is not, he will remain the acknowledged leader of the party and there will be another person holding the office of president. “Rahul Gandhi will always have a pre-eminent place in the party,” he added. So far, Rahul Gandhi has declined to take on the mantle of party presidency but may change his mind, he further said, with days remaining for the notification of polls to elect the AICC chief.

Uttar Pradesh’s law and order situation an example for the country and world, says CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised the law and order situation in the state, saying that it has set an example for the country, and even the world. The BJP leader was addressing a function after flagging off modern prison vans for 56 districts under the Police Modernisation Scheme. Taking a jibe at the previous governments, Mr. Adityanath said earlier the police used to run and criminals used to flee. The Chief Minister said, “Modern Prison Van is a part of the series that we started with the process of police modernisation for better law and order in the country’s largest state.”

Seventeen Bangladeshis held for religious preaching: Assam DGP

Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta on Sunday said the 17 Bangladeshis arrested from Biswanath district were held for indulging in “religious preaching” in violation of tourist visa norms. However, there has been no evidence as yet to indicate that they were involved in “radicalisation preaching”, the top police officer said. There had been several instances of ‘mullahs’ from the neighbouring country entering the state on tourist visas and engaging themselves in religious preaching, including spreading radical ideals, the DGP said.

Raghav Chadha appointed AAP’s Gujarat co-incharge for Assembly election

The Aam Aadmi Party appointed its Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha as its Gujarat co-incharge for the State Assembly elections due later this year. Earlier, the party had appointed Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak for the post. Mr. Chadha was also the party’s Punjab affairs co-incharge, ahead of the Assembly elections there earlier this year, in which it won.

100-km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on which Cyrus Mistry died has claimed more than 60 lives this year

The 100-km stretch of Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway between Ghodbunder in Thane and Dapchari in Palghar district has witnessed 262 accidents this year, claiming at least 62 lives and leaving 192 persons injured, police officials said. Over-speeding and error of judgement on a driver’s part have played a role in many of these incidents. But officials say that poor maintenance of the road, lack of proper signage, and absence of speed curbing measures too are among the factors responsible for the high number of accidents.

Strong Taiwan earthquake traps people, derails train

The magnitude 6.8 quake was the largest among dozens that have rattled the island’s southeastern coast since Saturday evening, when a 6.4 quake struck the same area. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. Most of the damage appeared to be north of the epicentre, which Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said was in the town of Chishang at the relatively shallow depth of 7 kilometres (4 miles).

World leaders head to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

Thousands of police, hundreds of troops, and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years. U.S. President Joe Biden and other dignitaries are arriving in London for the funeral, to which around 500 royals, heads of state, and heads of government from around the globe have been invited.

Russia likely to step up Ukraine civilian target attacks: U.K.

Russian shelling hit cities and towns across a wide stretch of Ukraine during the night, officials said Sunday, while the British Defense Ministry warned that Russia is likely to increase its attacks on civilian targets as it suffers battlefield defeats. “In the last seven days, Russia has increased its targeting of civilian infrastructure even where it probably perceives no immediate military effect,” the Ministry said in an online briefing. “As it faces setbacks on the front lines, Russia has likely extended the locations it is prepared to strike in an attempt to directly undermine the morale of the Ukrainian people and government.”

Fall in Kharif output may keep rice prices at elevated levels

A 6-7 million tonnes shortfall in rice production due to a fall in paddy sowing area is likely to keep rice prices at elevated levels, adding to the inflationary pressure that the slowing economy is already grappling with. Elevated food prices, including that of cereals, had led to retail inflation reversing a three-month declining trend, to touch 7% in August. Similarly, the wholesale price inflation, which declined to 11-month low, also showed price pressures from cereals resulting from wheat output being impacted by severe heat waves in some parts of the country.

With 6 games left ahead of T20 World Cup, Rohit wants players to exit comfort zone

With the T20 World Cup squad already picked, India skipper Rohit Sharma wants his players to get out of their comfort zone and explore new things about their game in the six home games against Australia and South Africa ahead of the ICC showpiece next month. Rohit feels players can now afford to extend their ‘limits’ without the pressure of selection. The management will be giving rest to the likes of Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh over the six games but by and large it will have a full squad at its disposal.