Top news of the day: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh quits amid ongoing turmoil in Congress; BJP MP Babul Supriyo joins Trinamool, and more

“I have resigned from the post of Chief Minister. I spoke to the party president and conveyed that I shall be resigning in the morning itself. The point is that it was the third time in the past few months that MLAs are being summoned to Delhi (by party central leadership); it gives an impression of element of doubt upon me for not being able to run (the government), but I feel humiliated the way things have gone,” Capt. Singh told the media after submitting his resignation. “I decided to quit, and they can elect anyone as Chief Minister who they trust,” he added.

On July 31, Mr. Supriyo announced on social media that he will resign as MP and stay away from active politics. He later said he will continue to be MP.

Mr. Ravi said he hoped to make his relationship with the DMK government “as beautiful as possible”.

The ruling coalition of Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and two Independent MLAs had inducted the Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF) into the government on August 16. It was then called the Nagaland United Government.

Justice N.V. Ramana said the ordinary Indian feels out of place in our courts where proceedings are lengthy, expensive and in English. Besides, judgements are either too long or technical or manage to be both, the Chief Justice said.

Days after the Income-Tax Department conducted searches on the premises linked to Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, the agency issued a statement without naming him.

Mr. Modi said he appreciates all doctors, medical staff, and people in administration in the country for this effort. The huge effort and skilled manpower needed to accomplish this task show the might of India, he added.

“Standing tall against COVID-19. India administers 80 crore vaccine doses. Congratulations to the nation on this momentous feat,” Mr. Mandaviya tweeted using the hashtag “WorldsLargestVaccinationDrive”.

The public executions by firing squad were carried out in the rebel-held capital of Sanaa, according to the Iranian-backed Houthis who distributed photos apparently showing the executions.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, Mr. Rashid said that Pakistan wants peace in the neighbouring country which is now ruled by the Taliban, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

On September 17, GST Council’s recommendations included issuance of certain circulars to remove ambiguity and legal disputes on various issues. This included clarification on scope of “intermediary services” and clarification relating to interpretation of the term “merely establishment of distinct person” with reference to a section of the IGST Act 2017 for export of services.

The e-auction on pmmementos.gov.in, which was started on September 17 and will go on till October 7, includes javelins of Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra and Paralympics gold winner Sumit Antil that were gifted by the athletes to the Prime Minister.

As the second wave of COVID-19 wreaked havoc in India in April-May, the water-tight IPL bio-bubble was also breached, forcing the suspension of the tournament after 29 games.