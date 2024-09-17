Kejriwal resigns, Atishi named next Delhi CM

Arvind Kejriwal tendered his resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena. Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai, addressing the media, confirmed that Mr. Kejriwal has submitted his resignation. Mr. Rai further said, Ms. Atishi has also submitted her request to stake claim to form the government as quickly as possible. Atishi (43) will be Delhi’s youngest Chief Minister and is also set to become the second current woman CM in the country after West Bengal’s Mamata Banerjee.

Asian Champions Trophy final: India edges past China 1-0; clinches record-extending fifth title

India edged past the hosts China 1-0 in the Asian Champions Trophy final in Hulunbuir on Tuesday (September 17, 2024). It was the record-extending fifth Asian Champions Trophy title for India. India and China played some excellent hockey throughout the final. In the first three quarters, both the teams went without scoring any goals. It was not easy for the favourites and Paris Olympics bronze medallist as they failed to break the Chinese defence in the first three quarters.

Supreme Court stops illegal ‘bulldozer’ demolitions across the country till October 1

The Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) froze illegal bulldozer demolitions across the country till October 1, drawing attention to reports of “glorification, grandstanding and even justifications” of the razing of private homes and properties of undertrials and their immediate family members. A Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan said the authorities had continued with the demolitions despite a Supreme Court order on September 2 that the law did not permit the destruction of homes and properties of accused awaiting trial, or even of convicts. The court had observed that the authorities would not be permitted to bulldoze the laws of the land.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Manoj Kumar Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as Kolkata Police Commissioner

Manoj Kumar Verma was appointed as the new Commissioner of Kolkata Police on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), a day after Vineet Kumar Goyal was removed from the post. He has been appointed as Additional Director General, Special Task Force. Mr. Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment.

Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2024: Key facts

Jammu and Kashmir is gearing up for its first Assembly elections in a decade, with the first phase of polling set for Wednesday (September 18). Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 independents, who are running for 24 Assembly segments— eight in three districts of Jammu region and 16 in four districts of Kashmir valley. The first round will see 24 assembly constituencies contested across the Chenab Valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, as well as the South Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam, and Shopian.

PM Modi lashes out at Congress for creating controversy around his participation in Ganesh Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) lashed out at the Congress for creating a controversy around his participation in a Ganesh Utsav alongside Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud. Speaking at the launch of the ‘Subhadra’ scheme, Mr. Modi highlighted the significance of September 17, marking the historic annexation of Hyderabad into India and this year’s Ganesh Visarjan.

PM Modi launches Odisha Government’s ‘Subhadra Yojana’, railway, NH projects worth over ₹3,800 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) launched Subhadra Yojana, a women-centric scheme of the Odisha government, and unveiled railway and national highway projects worth over ₹3,800 crore in the State. PM Modi laid the foundation stones and dedicated to the nation railway projects worth ₹2,871 crore in the State. He also launched national highway projects worth ₹1,000 crore at a programme at Janata Maidan in Bhubhaneswar.

Roadmap ready for Manipur, no solution unless there is a dialogue between the two communities

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that resolving the situation in Manipur requires dialogue between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities, adding that a roadmap for Manipur in the coming days is already prepared. He emphasised that the incidents in Manipur cannot be attributed as “terrorism” as it is an “ethnic violence.” Mr. Shah while addressing a press conference on the completion of 100-days of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government said that the government is in discussions with both the Kuki and Meitei groups.

Nipah virus: Samples of 13 people tested negative, says Kerala Health Minister

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) that 13 people who came into contact with a 24-year-old man who died from Nipah virus in Malappuram district last week have tested negative for the disease. Of the total 175 people on the contact list of the deceased man, the samples of 13 people, in the high-risk category, tested negative at the Manjeri Government Medical College Hospital in Malappuram, Ms. George told reporters.

After Nipah, suspected Mpox case surfaces in Kerala’s Malappuram

A young man who returned from Dubai last week has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital, Manjeri, in Malappuram district of Kerala with symptoms of Mpox. Health authorities are yet to respond even as his serum samples have been sent to the virology laboratory at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, for confirmation. The man reached Manjeri hospital with fever and rashes on his hands on Monday (September 16, 2024). Dermatologists who examined him grew suspicious and isolated him for further examination.

Odisha Police orders investigation into incident at Bharatpur station involving Army Captain and his fiancée

Amid accusations and counter-accusations between the police at Bharatpur police station in Bhubaneswar and an Army Capt. Guruvansh and his fiancée Ankita alleging misconduct by the other side, Odisha police announced an investigation by the crime branch into the entire incident. While the Captain has since been released on bail, his fiancée continues to remain in custody and, according to Army sources, has a broken jaw and severe injuries.

Sri Lanka’s disenchanted Tamils are divided this election

Sri Lanka’s northern Tamil voters are torn this presidential election, between a candidate who may win, and one who will certainly lose. While some are backing one of the frontrunners among the Sinhalese candidates, others have decided to support a Tamil candidate. Every voter knows well that “Tamil common candidate” P. Ariyanethiran — fielded jointly by some political and civil society groups based in the island nation’s north and east — cannot win, given the numeric reality of Sri Lanka’s electoral map. The Sinhalese majority make up around 75 % of the country that was torn apart by bitter ethnic conflict between the two communities. All the same, many Tamil voters see him personifying their grievances.

Georgian Parliament approves law curbing LGBT rights

Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) approved the third and final reading of a law on “family values and the protection of minors” that would impose sweeping curbs on LGBT rights. The bill would provide a legal basis for authorities to outlaw Pride events and public displays of the LGBT rainbow flag, and to impose censorship of films and books. Leaders of the governing Georgian Dream party say it is needed to safeguard traditional moral standards in Georgia, whose deeply conservative Orthodox Church is highly influential.

Drug-resistant superbugs projected to kill 39 million by 2050

Infections of drug-resistant superbugs are projected to kill nearly 40 million people over the next 25 years, a global analysis predicted on Monday, September 16, 2024, with the researchers urging action to avoid this grim scenario. Superbugs -- strains of bacteria or pathogens that have become resistant to antibiotics, making them much harder to treat -- have been recognised as a rising threat to global health. The analysis has been billed as the first research to track the global impact of superbugs over time, and to estimate what could happen next.

U.S. Coast Guard says Russian naval vessels crossed into buffer zone off Alaska

The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday (September 17, 2024) that it tracked a group of Russian naval vessels as they crossed into U.S. waters off Alaska in an apparent effort to avoid sea ice, a move that is permitted under international rules and customs. Crew of a US Coast Guard cutter witnessed the Russian military vessels cross the maritime boundary and venture 30 miles (48 kilometres) inside an area extending beyond US territorial waters known as the US Exclusive Economic Zone. The Russian vessels consisted of two submarines, a frigate and tug boat, the Coast Guard said in a news release. The encounter took place nearly 60 miles (100 kilometres) northwest of Point Hope.

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record closing high levels on rate cut hopes

Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points to close at a fresh lifetime high while Nifty settled above the 25,400 level for the first time supported by firm global trends ahead of the much-awaited U.S. Fed’s decision on interest rates. Extending its record-setting spree for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 90.88 points or 0.11% to settle at a lifetime high of 83,079.66. During the day, it rose by 163.63 points or 0.19% to 83,152.41. The NSE Nifty gained 34.80 points or 0.14% to settle at an all-time peak of 25,418.55.

Goods exports drop 9.32% to $34.71 billion in August

India’s goods exports dropped 9.32% to $34.71 billion in August, while the import bill expanded 3.3% to $64.36 billion. The trade deficit widened to a ten-month high of $29.65 billion, reckoned to be the second highest monthly gap in goods trade. “Gold imports more than doubled from $4.9 billion a year ago to $10.06 billion this August. Trade deficit should not be a matter of concern for a developing economy and you should not compare the deficits of developed countries with fast growing countries like India,” said Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal.

Wholesale price rise at 4-month low of 1.3% in August

Inflation in India’s wholesale prices slid to a four-month low of 1.31% in August from 2.04% in July, aided by a slight moderation in the pace of price rise in food items and manufactured goods, and fuel and power costs slipping into a mild deflation of 0.7% from a 1.7% uptick in the preceding month, government data released on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) showed. Food inflation eased from 3.6% in July to 3.3% in August, but this was again spurred by a year-on-year decline in prices for vegetables and eggs, meat and fish, which dropped 10% and 0.7%, respectively.

ICC announces equal prize money for men and women in World Cups

The International Cricket Council on Tuesday announced equal prize money for men and women in World Cups, starting with the women’s T20 showpiece in the UAE next month. The winners of the Women’s T20 World Cup will be rewarded with $2.34 million, a 134% increase on the $1 million awarded to Australian women when they clinched the title in South Africa in 2023, said the ICC in a statement. India, who won the men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, received $2.45 million in cash prize. “The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be the first ICC event where women will receive the same prize money as their male counterparts, marking a significant milestone in the sport’s history,” said the ICC.

