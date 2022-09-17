PM Narendra Modi after releasing cheetahs inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. | Photo Credit: PTI

PM Modi releases Namibian cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

Eight Cheetahs — five of which are female — were flown from Windhoek, Namibia to Gwalior, followed by a helicopter ride to the grasslands of Kuno Palpur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address, said it could be “months” before ordinary citizens could visit Kuno to spot the animals. “They have now come as guests and it will take some time before they can be used to living in India,” he said. The introduction of the cheetah in India is being done under Project Cheetah which, according to the Environment Ministry, is the first time a large carnivorous species has been moved across continents for establishing a new population.

Cheetah release ‘tamasha’ orchestrated by PM to avoid national issues: Congress

Congress general secretary and in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh alleged that the Prime Minister “hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance” and the Cheetah project was the latest example of that. “PM hardly ever acknowledges continuity in governance. Cheetah project going back to my visit to Capetown on 25.04.2010 is the latest example,” Mr. Ramesh, who was the Environment and Forest minister during 2009-11, said in a tweet.

Bright growth prospects driving high imports, financing them a top priority: Finance Ministry

Financing India’s imports, which have been over $60 billion for six straight months, will have to be accorded high priority, the Finance Ministry noted, linking the ‘faster growth’ in imports is to the country’s ‘bright’ growth prospects. The Finance Ministry attributed the ‘inflation acceleration in 2022 compared to 2021’ to rising prices of imported commodities, global supply side disruptions and revival of demand in advanced economies with the waning of the pandemic.

BJP continuing with ‘Operation Lotus’ to break AAP: Sisodia on Amanatullah Khan’s arrest

Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan, Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Okhla, was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Branch on September 16 in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment, officials said. “First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus continues to break each leader of AAP,” Manish Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.

IRCTC scam | CBI moves court seeking cancellation of bail to Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

The CBI moved a court in New Delhi seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation scam. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel issued a notice to Yadav on the application moved by the probe agency and sought his reply by September 28.

Congress wins Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council bypoll

Congress candidate Tashi Tundup won the bye-election for 22-Temisgam constituency, by polling 861 votes against 588 polled by the BJP’s Dorjay Namgyal, officials said. Senior Congress member Jairam Ramesh congratulated the Congress committee in Ladakh and also took a dig at the BJP’s central leadership and Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the grand old party recently.

Breach in Home Minister Amit Shah’s convoy movement in Hyderabad

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as per schedule disclosed by the Telangana BJP, was to attend a meeting with State leaders at Haritha Plaza, Begumpet, between 11.20 a.m. and 1 p.m. His earlier programme was the ‘Telangana Liberation Day’ celebrations at the Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, about 5 kilometres away, between 8.45 a.m. and 11.10 a.m. According to police officials on the ground, the confusion in Mr. Shah’s convoy movement took place at 10.37 a.m. just outside Haritha Plaza, where the convoy was to enter after taking the ‘U turn’.

KCR cautions people against forces attempting division in society

“Telangana society has exhibited great maturity in its agitation for statehood and it’s time it shows the virtues one more time to rebut the attempts to alter the history and pollute the society with their selfish political motives by those who have not even an iota of role in the decades-long fight against the monarchy in this part of the country”, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag in Hyderabad.

CJI calls upon legal graduates to devote their time, energies to legal aid

Addressing the 9 th Convocation of National Law University, Odisha, Cuttack, Chief Justice of India U. U. Lalit said “in last year and half, I have been associated with legal aid works and what I find is, I don’t mean to complain or show any disrespect, but somehow the legal aid work in this country is bit neglected.”

PM Sharif will appoint new Pakistan Army Chief in November: Defence Minister Asif

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will appoint a new Army Chief on time in November, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said on Saturday and accused former premier Imran Khan of raking up a controversy for his personal benefit. Mr. Asif’s remarks came days after Mr. Khan demanded that the next Chief of Army Staff should be appointed by the new government after fresh elections.

Israeli strike hits Syrian airport, five soldiers killed: State media

An Israeli strike on the Damascus International Airport and nearby military posts south of the Syrian capital killed five soldiers, state media reported Saturday. State news agency SANA, quoting an unnamed military official, said the strikes happened after midnight Friday, causing “material losses” as well. It added that some of the Israeli missiles were shot down before reaching their targets.

On World Patient Safety Day, WHO stresses on ending unsafe medication practices, errors

In addition to causing significant disability and death, unsafe medication practices and errors cost an estimated $42 million around the world annually. In low- and middle-income countries – including in the WHO South-East Asia Region – patient harm due to unsafe care contributes to an estimated 134 million adverse events annually resulting in around 2.6 million deaths, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

Monthly economic review | India’s growth to be sustained by consumer spending rebound

A sharp rebound in consumer spending and rising employment will sustain economic growth in India in the months ahead, the government said in its monthly economic review for August published on Saturday. It said an increase in private consumption and higher capacity utilisation rates had helped private-sector capital expenditure reach one of its highest levels in the last decade. Business investment has been encouraged by government spending which climbed by 35% in April-August compared to the same period a year ago, the report said, adding that tax revenue growth for the government had been buoyant.

Ind vs Eng 1st ODI | Struggling Indian team aims to give fitting farewell to Jhulan

With Goswami retiring at the end of the three-match ODI series, the pace department also doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence. Renuka Singh has done well of late but the team still relies heavily on spinners to do the job even in overseas conditions.

MotoGP likely to make India debut in winter of 2023, promoters promise long future

The master agreement between MotoGP commercial rights owner Dorna and Noida-based race promoters Fairstreet Sports could be signed as early as next week. Dorna MD Carlos Ezpeleta and CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta will be in the national capital on Wednesday and they are expected to make an official announcement on the ‘Grand Prix of Bharat’.

Bhutia smells ‘bargaining’ in AIFF Secretary-General appointment

Former Indian football team captain Bhaichung Bhutia, who recently lost the All India Football Federation (AIFF) president’s election, has questioned the appointment of Shaji Prabhakaran as its secretary general, saying that “choosing a voter to a salaried post will set a wrong precedent”. Mr. Prabhakaran, who was in the electoral college as a representative of Football Delhi, was made the AIFF Secretary General a day after former India goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey beat Mr. Bhutia 33-1 in the polls for president’s post on September 2.