Arvind Kejriwal to meet Delhi Lieutenant Governor on September 17 at 4.30 p.m., to tender resignation, says AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has sought time for a meeting with Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) and is likely to tender his resignation, AAP said. Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has confirmed the meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) at 4:30 p.m. The AAP supremo had said he would become Chief Minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy “only when people say we are honest”.

Agitating junior doctors reach Mamata Banerjee’s residence to hold meeting to end RG Kar impasse

A delegation of agitating junior doctors reached West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat on Monday (September 16, 2024) evening to hold talks to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse. Escorted by a pilot police vehicle, around 30 medics arrived at Ms. Banerjee’s residence at 6.20 pm. The meeting was originally scheduled at 5 p.m. Before departing from their sit-in spot outside Swasthya Bhavan, the health department headquarters, the protesters said they are being accompanied by two professional stenographers to record the minutes of the meeting.

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Supreme Court to hear plea on September 17 amid continuing strike by medics in Bengal

The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) a case it has initiated on its own following the rape and murder of a resident doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing protests by doctors in West Bengal. The hearing assumes significance as resident doctors continue their strike despite the apex court’s directive to them to resume work by 5 p.m. on September 10 to avoid punitive action by the State government which had claimed that their absence from work had led to the death of 23 patients till September 9, the day the case was last heard.

RG Kar Medical College’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh gave ‘deceptive’ answers during polygraph, claims CBI

RG Kar Medical College’s former principal Sandip Ghosh was found to be “deceptive” while answering important questions on the rape and murder of a trainee woman postgraduate doctor during his polygraph test and layered voice analysis, officials said. The CBI, probing the case, arrested Ghosh on September 2 in connection with financial irregularities at the hospital. The federal probe agency later added charges of evidence tampering against him.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Congress announces to form minority commission within 100 days of coming to power

Congress announced its manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, on Monday (September 16, 2024). In its manifesto, Congress assured to form a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. The manifesto was announced by Congress leader Pawan Khera in Srinagar. Congress also promised ₹72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100% insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi travels on Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar metro rail

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (September 16, 2024) inaugurated phase II of the Metro rail extension connecting the twin cities of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. Mr. Modi waved a green flag to start the new route and travelled in the Metro from Sector 1 station of Gandhinagar to GIFT city. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel accompanied the Prime Minister on his metro journey, during which he interacted with students and other passengers. As per a government release, part one of phase II spans up to 21 kilometres, covering eight new stations initially, providing efficient transportation services.

RE-INVEST 2024: India best bet for 21st century, its solar revolution a golden chapter: PM Modi

India is unique in terms of diversity, scale, capacity, potential as well as performance and the world feels the country is the best bet for the 21st century, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday (September 16, 2024) in his address at the 4th edition of Global Renewable Energy Investors Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST 2024) in Gandhinagar. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Modi said 140 crore Indians have pledged to make the country world’s third largest economy. “When the history of the 21st century will be written, the chapter of India’s solar revolution will be written in golden letters,” the PM said

Internet suspension lifted from Manipur valley districts

The Manipur government on Monday (September 16, 2024) lifted the temporary suspension on internet services in the five valley districts with immediate effect. Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar said the state government has reviewed the prevailing law and order situation and decided to lift the internet suspension, which was imposed as a preventive measure in the public interest on September 10. On September 13, the state government lifted the restrictions on broadband services “conditionally”.

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane booked for hate speech at Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai

A case has been registered against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly targeting the minority community during his speech at a Ganpati programme in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday (September 16, 2024). The case was registered on Sunday (September 15, 2024) at the NRI police station against Mr. Rane and the organiser of a Ganpati event in Navi Mumbai based on a complaint lodged by a policeman, an official said.

After Nipah death, mask made mandatory in Kerala’s Malappuram

The Malappuram district administration in Kerala on Monday (September 16, 2024) imposed restrictions at several places in the district following the confirmation of a Nipah death at Thiruvali, near Wandoor. Wearing masks has been made compulsory while going out in the district. Students and teachers across the district have been asked to wear masks while in school.

Will bury terrorism in J&K to such level, nobody can dare revive it: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (September 16, 2024) said there were attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it will be “buried to such a level” in the Union territory that it can never rise again. Mr. Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J&K government.

Boy injured in animal attack in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

Hours after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s visit to the Mahasi area affected by wolf attacks, a 12-year-old boy was severely injured by an unidentified wild animal in a village in Mahasi tehsil here. Villagers are attributing the attack to a man-eating wolf, while the Forest Department has refuted this claim, suggesting the involvement of another animal. Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh on Monday (September 16, 2024) said that around 2.30 a.m., Imran (12), son of Mohammad Umar from Piprimohan village was injured by an unknown animal.

Adani Power deal: Congress slams Mahayuti government in Maharashtra; calls it a ‘Modani Enterprise’

The Congress on Monday (September 16, 2024) criticised the Mahayuti government for awarding the Adani Group a contract to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra. It questioned whether this ‘favour’ to the conglomerate would lead to a significant tariff burden on the State’s consumers. The party’s general secretary in-charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh said that despite the Mahayuti government ‘stumbling towards a landslide defeat,’ they are using their final days in power to push a ‘Modani agenda’ by awarding the Adani Group a massive power procurement contract.

Donald Trump thanks U.S. secret service, law enforcement after failed assassination attempt

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday (September 15, 2024) thanked the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement officials following an assassination attempt while he was golfing on one of his golf courses in Florida’s West Palm Beach. The former president remained unharmed in what the FBI said was “an attempted assassination” while playing golf two months after another attempt on his life at a Pennsylvania rally.

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court orders release of arrested lawmakers of Imran Khan’s party

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday (September 16, 2024) ordered the immediate release of all the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) lawmakers arrested from the Parliament House following the party’s power show on September 8 in Islamabad. “Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the bail pleas and granted post-arrest bail to the PTI MNAs who were taken into custody by the Islamabad police with their cases registered at the Sangjani police station,” Geo News reported. “The bails were granted against surety bonds worth ₹30,000 each,” it said.

Taliban suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan: U.N.

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the U.N. said Monday (September 16, 2024). Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralysing disease has never been stopped. The other is Pakistan. News of the suspension was relayed to U.N. agencies right before the September immunisation campaign was due to start. No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available for comment.

Former BBC presenter Huw Edwards arrives for sentencing hearing on indecent image charges

A former top BBC news presenter arrived at court Monday (September 16, 2024) to be sentenced for accessing indecent images of children sent to him by a man via the WhatsApp messaging service. Huw Edwards, one of the most recognizable faces in British television, pleaded guilty in July to three counts of making indecent images of children. The 62-year-old could face prison, though prosecutors acknowledged that a suspended sentence may be appropriate.

SEBI withdraws press release that alleged external influence of employees

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) withdrew the press release that alleged employees of being influenced by external elements and condemned the unauthorised release of internal communication, according to its statement. “SEBI and its employees have reaffirmed that such issues are strictly internal and will be managed in accordance with the organisation’s high standards of governance and with a time-bound framework” said the markets watchdog said in its September 16 statement.

Asian Champions Trophy: India beats South Korea 4-1 to enter final

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s sublime form resulted in twin strikes as defending champions India entered the final of the Asian Champions Trophy with a clinical 4-1 win against South Korea in the semifinal in Hulunbuir on Monday (September 16, 2024). India scored through Uttam Singh (13th minute), skipper Harmanpreet Singh (19th, 45th) and Jarmanpreet Singh (32nd), while Korea’s lone goal came from through Yang Jihun (33rd)‘s penalty corner conversion. India will take on hosts China in Tuesday’s final. Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semifinal after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation 60 minutes.

