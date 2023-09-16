September 16, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST

Three infiltrators killed near LoC in Baramulla’s Uri: Army

The Indian Army on September 16 accused the Pakistan Army of providing fire cover to infiltrators in Baramulla’s Uri Sector, where three infiltrators were killed close to the Line of Control (LoC). On the fourth day of an anti-militancy operation in Anantnag, the Army deployed high-tech gadgets for precision attacks on the hideouts of militants holed up in the Gadool hill. The Army has accused the Pakistan Army of violating the ceasefire agreement, renewed in February 2020, and opening fire during an anti-infiltration operation in the Uri Sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Anantnag encounter | Northern Army commander reviews operational situation at Anantnag gunfight site

Northern Army commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on September 16 reviewed the operational situation near the site of a gunfight that has been going on for four days in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The Army commander was briefed by the ground commanders on the high-intensity operations, in which hi-tech equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower, along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces.

One Nation, one election | First committee meeting on September 23, says Kovind

The first meeting of the the high-level committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous polls will be held on September 23, said former President Ram Nath Kovind, who heads it. The government on September 2 notified the eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections to Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

No new Nipah cases in Kerala, says Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George has said that no fresh cases of Nipah infection have been reported from the State till September 16. She told the media that 11 more body fluid samples of suspected patients sent for lab tests had turned negative for the virus. Of the 100 samples sent so far, the presence of the virus had been detected in only 94. Twenty-one people are under medical isolation at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, she said.

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Comments taken out of context, says Seattle police officer; online petition seeks his termination

The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild on September 15 came out in defence of its official, who was found making insensitive comments after the death of Indian student Jaahnavi Kandula early this year, saying some viral videos of police actions shared by media fail to explain the full story and context. The Seattle Police Officers’ Guild in its statement said some viral videos of police actions shared by media fail to explain the full story/context. Meanwhile, an online petition has been launched and signed by thousands of people seeking to terminate the officer.

Noida lift crash | Toll rises to 8 as four more workers die; ₹25 lakh compensation issued

Four more workers, who were hospitalised after a service lift crashed at an under-construction society in Noida Extension, succumbed to their injuries on September 16, pushing the death toll in the incident to eight, officials said. A financial compensation of ₹25 lakh each has been issued for families of those killed in the incident, a senior officer said. The lift had nine workers in it when it fell from the 14th floor of an under-construction tower at an Amrapali Dream Valley project site in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), on September 15 morning.

Congress prods SEBI to act against Adani firms, demands probe by JPC

The Congress on September 16 questioned SEBI’s move of not acting on money laundering allegations against “Adani-linked entities” and called for the formation of a joint parliamentary committee to discuss the issue during the special session of Parliament. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wondered whether SEBI will act now that the Mauritius financial regulator has revoked the licences of two such entities. He also raised his doubts about the credibility of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, asking why the body has failed to inspire confidence as a fair regulator of capital markets in the country.

Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge arrive in Hyderabad for CWC meeting

Senior Congress leaders including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived for the Congress Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad. Ms. Gandhi along with Mr. Kharge and others arrived at the Shamshabad International Airport in a commercial flight. They were received by Telangana Pradesh Congress committee president, A Revanth Reddy, MPs Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Reddy Venkata Reddy and AICC in-charge Manikrao Thakare.

ED arrests Anil Kumar Meena, RPSC member Babulal Katara in paper leak case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Babulal Katara, Member of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), and Anil Kumar Meena in connection with the Paper Leak case in Rajasthan, officials said September 16. Mr. Katara and Mr. Meena were arrested under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act and sent to the custody of ED for three days by a special court, they said.

North Korea’s Kim views Russian nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected Russian nuclear-capable strategic bombers, hypersonic missiles and warships on September 16, accompanied by President Vladimir Putin’s Defence Minister. A smiling Mr. Kim was greeted in Russia’s Knevichi airfield, about 50km from the Pacific city of Vladivostok, by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, who saluted Mr. Kim. The North Korean leader then inspected a guard of honour.

U.K. visa fee hike for visitors, students to be effective from October 4

The British government has announced that a proposed hike in visa fees will become effective from October 4, when a visit visa for under six months will cost £15 more and student visas will be £127 more expensive for travellers from around the world, including Indians. Following legislation tabled in Parliament on September 15, the U.K. Home Office said the changes mean that the cost for a visit visa for less than six months will rise to £115 and the fee for applying for a student visa from outside the U.K. will rise to £490 — to equal the amount charged for in-country applications.

Biden announces more Iran sanctions on the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death

U.S. President Joe Biden announced new sanctions on September 15 on “some of Iran’s most egregious human rights abusers” as he marked the anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while being held by the country’s morality police. Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country of 80 million people, with young women marching in the streets and publicly exposing and cutting off their hair. The government responded with a fierce crackdown, blaming the protests on foreign interference.

U.S. woman among 18 NGO staff detained in Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have arrested at least 18 staff of an international NGO, including an American woman, accusing them of carrying out Christian missionary work, the country’s leaders said on September 16. The International Assistance Mission confirmed its staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul. Security and intelligence forces had been observing the group for some time, Abdul Wahid Hamas Ghori, a government spokesman for the province, told AFP.

Wrestler Abhimanyu upsets higher-ranked Ukrainian in opening round of World Championships

All four Indian free-style wrestlers on show on the day one of the UWW World Championships won their opening-round bouts with 70kg grappler Abhimanyu upsetting world number 7 Ukraine’s Ihor Nykyforuk in Belgrade on September 16. Abhimanyu, the bronze-medal winner at the U23 World Championships in June and ranked 26th in the world, defeated the Ukrainian 19-9, effecting a victory by fall.

Asia Cup 2023 final | India looks to snap five-year trophy-less streak against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup in Colombo on September 17 despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered. While Axar Patel is an important component in the Indian set-up and his multiple injuries remains a concern, Sri Lanka will in fact miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana way more due to his right hamstring injury.

