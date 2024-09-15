Manipur extends internet suspension in five districts till September 20

Manipur Government on Sunday (September 15, 2024) extended the temporary suspension of internet and mobile data services in five districts till September 20, 2024.

Will resign as Delhi CM in two days, says Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said that he will resign as Delhi Chief Minister in two days after the party selects a new person from the party as CM.

PM Modi says JMM, RJD and Congress are Jharkhand’s three biggest enemies

In the run-up to the Assembly election in Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) kicked off BJP’s election campaign while addressing the BJP Parivartan Maharally at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur.

Becoming Prime Minister is not my aim: Nitin Gadkari says he was offered support for PM’s post, but he declined

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Nitin Gadkari on Saturday (September 14, 2024) shared past incidents where a senior leader from an opposition party had offered him support to contest for the Prime Ministerial post but he declined the offer.

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder: CBI gets custody of RG Kar hospital ex-principal, Tala police station OC till Sept. 17

A local court in Kolkata on Sunday (September 15, 2024) sent former principal of RG Kar hospital Sandip Ghosh and Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal to CBI custody till September 17, an officer said.

Shimla mosque dispute: VHP leaders, ex-councillors among those booked for violent protest

VHP leaders, former councillors and chief of panchayats were among 50 people booked for violence during a protest that was held here last week demanding the demolition of an illegal portion of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, police said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

‘Only mainstream leader to be persecuted by ruling party’: Engineer Rashid rebuffs ‘BJP proxy’ tag

Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid has strongly dismissed allegations that he serves as a proxy for the BJP and asserted that his electoral success in the general elections was a reflection of the public’s sentiments against the Modi government’s ‘Naya Kashmir’ initiative.

PM Modi virtually releases sanction letters to 32,000 PMAY-G beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) virtually distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and released first instalment of ₹32 crore for the construction of houses.

PM Modi virtually flags off six Vande Bharat trains in Ranchi; Jamshedpur roadshow cancelled owing to heavy rains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 15, 2024) virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and U.P. at Ranchi.

R.G. Kar issue: Junior doctors in Kolkata continue sit-in outside health department office amid rain

Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Sunday (September 15, 2024) said they remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the R.G. Kar hospital, a day after another attempt to resolve the impasse with the state government fell through.

Attempt to murder case filed against Sheikh Hasina, 58 others in Bangladesh

“A fresh case has been filed against Bangladesh’s ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and 58 others on the charges of attempting to murder a student during the violent clashes that led to the fall of her government last month,” a media report said on Sunday (September 15, 2024).

Neeraj Chopra reveals he took part in Diamond League final with fracture in hand

Double Olympic medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra on Sunday (September 15, 2024) revealed that he took part in the Diamond League season finale despite a hand injury sustained during a training session.