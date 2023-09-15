September 15, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST

Anantnag encounter | Forces use drones, fire mortar shells

Drones have been pressed into service to pinpoint the location of the terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area on a hilly terrain in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said as the operation to flush out the ultras entered the third day on September 15. The terrorists killed four security personnel on September 14. “The forces fired mortar shells on the terrain where they believe the terrorists are hiding, based on drone surveillance,” the officials said.

Nipah Virus | India to procure 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia for Nipah treatment, says ICMR DG

India will procure from Australia 20 more doses of monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Nipah virus infection, ICMR DG Rajeev Bahl said on September 15. “We got some doses of monoclonal antibody from Australia in 2018. Currently the doses are available for only 10 patients,” he said. According to him, no one so far has been administered the medicine in India. Mr. Bahl also said mortality among the infected is very high in Nipah (between 40 and 70%) compared to the mortality in COVID, which was 2-3%.

ACB Court to hear Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea on September 19

The ACB Court in Vijayawada on September 15 adjourned the hearing of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s bail petition to September 19. B.S.V. Himabindu, the special judge for ACB and SPE cases, said that it was not proper to hear the petition when Mr. Naidu’s plea to quash the FIR filed by CID and the remand order of the ACB Court are pending final adjudication in the High Court. On that ground, she refused to take up both the interim and regular bail petitions filed by Mr. Naidu.

Editors Guild report on Manipur coverage may be right or wrong, but that is what free speech is all about: CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 15 said the Editors Guild of India (EGI) may be right or wrong in its report about “partisan media coverage” of the Manipur violence but it has a right to free speech to put forth its views in print. The complaints which led to the registration of FIRs against senior journalists, the members and president of the EGI, did not contain even a “whisper of the offences alleged against them”, the Chief Justice said. The Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, gave the complainants two weeks to give an affidavit providing reasons why the FIRs against EGI president Seema Mustafa and senior journalists Seema Guha, Bharat Bhushan and Sanjay Kapoor should not be quashed by the top court.

Manipur government approves compensation scheme for women victims of sexual attack, acid attack

“The Manipur government has approved a compensation scheme for women victims of sexual assault and other crimes,” an official order said. The order issued by Commissioner (Home) T. Ranjit Singh on September 14 said that the State government has approved the ‘Manipur Compensation Scheme for women victims/survivors of sexual assault/other crimes, 2023’.

Wrong to think only ‘fancy’ cases reach Constitution Benches, says CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 15 told a lawyer to disabuse his mind of the notion that the Supreme Court constitutes Constitution Benches to hear “fancy” matters which have nothing to do with the daily travails of the ordinary people. The Chief Justice said that in cases like the Article 370 abrogation challenge, the court had listened to the “voice of the nation” with stakeholders from the Valley participating in the recently-concluded marathon hearings.

Bihar boat capsize | 2 bodies recovered, nine still missing as search continues

Two bodies were found as the search operation continued on September 15 for the people who went missing in the boat capsize in Bagmati river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, officials said. Speaking to PTI, District Magistrate Pranav Kumar said the bodies of a 40-year-old man and a four-year-old child have been fished out from the river. “Searches are underway to trace the remaining missing persons,” he said.

Libya seals off flooded city so searchers can look for 10,000 missing after death toll passes 11,000

Libyan authorities sealed off an inundated city on September 15 to allow search teams to dig through the mud and hollowed-out buildings for 10,000 people missing and feared dead after the official toll from flooding soared past 11,000. Authorities warned that disease and explosives shifted by the waters could take yet more lives.

China welcomes Cambodian and Zambian leaders as it forges deeper ties with Global South

The leaders of China and Zambia announced an upgrading of their ties to a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership on September 15, as the world’s second-largest economy forges deeper ties with the Global South. Chinese President Xi Jinping also met new Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet earlier the same day, and with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro earlier this week. The trio of leaders from Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America speak to China’s growing role in those parts of the world. Chinese state banks have financed roads and other infrastructure projects and Chinese companies have built factories, mines, hotels and casinos.

U.S. believes China defence chief under investigation by Beijing: report

The U.S. government believes China’s Defence Minister Li Shangfu is the subject of an investigation by Beijing and has been relieved of his duties, the Financial Times reported late on September 14 citing American officials. The report came shortly before high-ranking diplomat Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, stated on social media that Mr. Li “hasn’t been seen or heard from in 3 weeks,” and that the minister might have been placed under house arrest. It is the latest sign of potential turmoil in Beijing after Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang inexplicably disappeared and was ousted from his post in July.

13,000 workers from Detroit’s three automakers go on strike seeking better wages

About 13,000 U.S. auto workers stopped making vehicles and went on strike on September 15 after their leaders couldn’t bridge a giant gap between union demands in contract talks and what Detroit’s three automakers are willing to pay. Members of the United Auto Workers union began picketing at a General Motors assembly plant in Wentzville, Missouri, a Ford factory in Wayne, Michigan, near Detroit, and a Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio.

India’s goods exports shrink 6.86% in August

India’s goods exports shrank for the seventh successive month in August, but the pace of decline eased to 6.86% from double digit contractions in recent months, with shipments worth $34.5 billion in the month. The merchandise Import bill for August dropped 5.23% year-on-year to $58.64 billion, but was 10.85% higher than July’s $52.9 billion import tally.

Srikanth eyes elusive Asian Games medal, hopes to be third time lucky

His form a bit wobbly, India’s Kidambi Srikanth is trying to iron out the flaws and hoping to be third time lucky, as he chases an elusive Asian Games medal in Hangzhou. A former world number one, Srikanth, who has endured a topsy-turvy 2023 to fall to world number 21, finished at the round of 16 and 32 in 2014 and 2018 editions of Asian Games at Incheon and Jakarka respectively. The 30-year-old from Guntur, who has won medals in major events such as the Commonwealth Games and World Championships, earned his place in the Asian Games team after topping the selection trials. Now he wants to make full use of the opportunity to add to his success.